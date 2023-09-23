« previous next »
Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 08:56:05 am
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 09:17:31 am
Quote from: Draex on September 23, 2023, 08:10:40 am
Not sure I agree, I was always under the impression get it into the box low and fast from the byline and its on the attackers to have made the run. Especially when playing at the pace Doak does, you want it all as fast as possible so their defence cant get set.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 23, 2023, 08:30:11 am
I'm your opinion and he didn't blindly fire them across, he put them in the perfect space, the space kids are told to put it from the very first time they are coached.

Yep, that's the starting point. As footballers develop one of the key points of differentiation is intelligence and one of the key tenets of that for a winger is to not go with the default option every time. City have made a bit of an art of it annoyingly, with their pullback from the byline.

As a very average winger for 30 years, I know how the inability to stay calm and make a measured decision once beating a man can limit a career  ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 09:24:24 am
Neither of those crosses were that type of situation.

I'd bet my left bollock, that during the video analysis Klopp didn't ask him why he never picked out a player, he'll have praised him and asked why nobody was on the end of them.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 09:34:26 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 23, 2023, 09:24:24 am
Neither of those crosses were that type of situation.

I'd bet my left bollock, that during the video analysis Klopp didn't ask him why he never picked out a player, he'll have praised him and asked why nobody was on the end of them.

Maybe not, my point is probably a little broader than just those two examples, in that generally firing it across the 6 yard box when your strikers aren't actually there isn't always the smartest decision. Again, he's 17 and that kind of in-game intelligence will come, especially given who his manager is. I'm sure that before long you'll notice him lifting his head a little more regularly when he's in that position to see what the situation in the box is and he'll adjust accordingly.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 10:47:11 am
Quote from: Avens on September 23, 2023, 09:17:31 am
Yep, that's the starting point. As footballers develop one of the key points of differentiation is intelligence and one of the key tenets of that for a winger is to not go with the default option every time. City have made a bit of an art of it annoyingly, with their pullback from the byline.

As a very average winger for 30 years, I know how the inability to stay calm and make a measured decision once beating a man can limit a career  ;D
He could also cut in and have a pop occasionally. Variation would help him a lot.

Going outside is more difficult than cutting in because you need a burst of pace and body balance/strength.  He's already very good at that so cutting in wouldn't be an issue for him and he's also two-footed which is a big advantage when it comes to shooting.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 12:36:17 pm
Think that will come in time once he's settled in the first team squad and gains more confidence.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 01:57:20 pm
Quote from: Avens on September 23, 2023, 07:44:15 am
Not quite how it works, sometimes the better option is to look at where your teammates are, rather than just firing it across the six yard box blindly. That said, I agree fully with the view that he was alright against Linz, has some excellent raw attributes and will definitely improve his decision making.
it's not just a "young player" issue though is it.

how many "blind" crosses have we seen by very experienced players.  every attacker has done it, it's not like they grow out of it.  and sometimes it can work - deflected goals, panicked defenders leading to poor clearances etc.
and checking back isn't always gonna work.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 10:11:54 pm
I haven't seem much of him whatsoever - I'm shockingly bad these days for keeping up with games - so Thursday night was the first time seeing him properly (same with Bajcetic to be fair).

All I have to say is that part of what I have loved about our club over the years of watching us has been to see us bring through young exciting players and give them a chance. It is something I've always heard is part of our DNA (my first game was the reserves back in the mid-ish 90s against Everton (I think) at Southport's ground and I remember my old man telling me about the idea of developing our own) and I get far more excited seeing us give the kids a chance than I do over big signings (not a transfer or FSG thread so lets not get into it - I obviously know that we need to buy developed high class players too) as it sets us apart.

Sometimes it doesn't work out, but I love the approach and Europa League is the ideal setting for these players to get their chances.

Hope the lad keeps up the effort - judging by the post above with a Tweet/Instagram post from him he understands this - and we see more and more of him.

Quote from: SamLad on September 23, 2023, 01:57:20 pm
it's not just a "young player" issue though is it.

how many "blind" crosses have we seen by very experienced players.  every attacker has done it, it's not like they grow out of it.  and sometimes it can work - deflected goals, panicked defenders leading to poor clearances etc.
and checking back isn't always gonna work.

How many of those blind crosses have we seen result in us conceding goals! Sometimes "getting it into the mixer" bears fruit and if we can get a good mix of build up vs "random" it makes us harder to defend against as teams don't know what to expect

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 10:27:25 pm
Quote from: tubby on September 23, 2023, 12:36:17 pm
Think that will come in time once he's settled in the first team squad and gains more confidence.

he will do better in the home games with the quality of the anfield pitch and the crowd behind him

i think we will see bobby clark later on aswell
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 11:51:51 pm
His decision making will take a while to develop, particularly as he'll be playing in teams that are largely makeshift most of the time.

My guess is he'll get a fair few starts up until Christmas, disappear from the match squads in the second half of the season and do a lot of developing on the training ground, then start to look more productive a season from now.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 23, 2023, 11:54:45 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on September 23, 2023, 11:51:51 pm
His decision making will take a while to develop, particularly as he'll be playing in teams that are largely makeshift most of the time.

My guess is he'll get a fair few starts up until Christmas, disappear from the match squads in the second half of the season and do a lot of developing on the training ground, then start to look more productive a season from now.
His opportunities in Europe are nailed on, but his total game time depends on how far we go in the domestic cups. Much like Kelleher, I think, they are both chosen starters outside the PL this season.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 24, 2023, 01:44:49 am
Whatever we think of him now, we're all as excited as fuck to see him grow and develop.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 24, 2023, 02:07:09 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 24, 2023, 01:44:49 am
Whatever we think of him now, we're all as excited as fuck to see him grow and develop.
Scary to think that his peak is some 10 years away...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
September 24, 2023, 02:16:31 am
Quote from: farawayred on September 24, 2023, 02:07:09 am
Scary to think that his peak is some 10 years away...

Time, patience and lots of support is all we need to provide. The rest will be the Bosses magic and hugs.

Time for the Boss to sign an extension or is that too much to hope for ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 09:09:55 pm
This kid is gonna be so much fun to watch develop. What a prospect.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm
Frustrating at times but his decision making excellent 2nd half shows he has football brain go with other bits . We will just have be patient .
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
Better tonight than against LASK.  Looks like he's getting caught in two minds a lot and unable to sort his feet out at times but that'll come with experience.

He's a proper winger, doesn't really make any runs inside the fullback.  If he can add that to his game it would give him another dimension.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm
He is a menace! Plenty to work on and improve but he is a pest when he is on the pitch and just loves going one on one. Can see bits of improvement already from LASK to this. Excited to see him develop. For 17, he is just incredible already.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
Better tonight than against LASK.  Looks like he's getting caught in two minds a lot and unable to sort his feet out at times but that'll come with experience.

He's a proper winger, doesn't really make any runs inside the fullback.  If he can add that to his game it would give him another dimension.

He's a bit like Sterling at 17 in that you see his quality but the inexperience shows in his decision making but he's still good to watch.

Difference is we won't need to pin all our hopes on Doak and he's learning from the best in Klopp.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm
Again.. end product the key to improvement
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:06:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm
Again.. end product the key to improvement

Stop condemning him! Armchair manager syndrome in evidence here.

;)
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:07:35 pm
Young player breaks through. Isn't immediately George Best. Doesn't need to bulk up therefore it must be end product.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:12:30 pm
Needs to take lessons from Jarell on assisting from the byline ;D
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 12:58:35 am
I actually quite enjoyed the second half when multiple times he decided to play it safe and keep possession instead of trying to take player on. Shows some maturity and understanding.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 09:24:26 am
Watch the replay of Gakpo's goal, the ball is in the net and Doak is gesturing at Gakpo, asking why he didn't square it to him.  Mad man.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:35:26 am
He's a right little psycho, miss controlled a really hard pass and was going mad at himself.

Got such a death stare

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 11:07:21 am
The idea that Doak needs to show "end product" gets on my wick a bit. It's just a lazy cliche that people use against every young player who has not had the opportunity to rack up goals and assists. The fact is that the whole team needs to work on Doak's "end product".

Doak playing on the right wing involves the biggest single tactical change that Klopp has made since he became Liverpool manager. Why? Because he's right-footed and his natural inclination is to go outside the left back and hit the byline. Old-fashioned wing play if you like. The team has become habituated to playing with Mo Salah, who obviously plays the game in a completely different way. The supporting runs you make for Salah, including how and when you arrive in the box are very different from the supporting runs that Doak needs to get the best out of his skill. Similarly with the right back. Salah, over the years, has benefited enormously from Trent marauding outside and beyond him. But with Doak there's barely any space, or any need, for the right back to do this. Curiously, the new role that Trent has been evolving over the last 9 months might, eventually, be better suited to a right-footed right winger who opens space inside him rather than a left-footed one.

At any rate, the whole team needs to fundamentally adjust when Doak is on the right. 'End product' is a collective endeavour, not an exclusively individual one. The goals and assists will come if the collective begins to develop an instinct on how best to play with Doak.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 11:10:28 am
Also when a young player does get up and running, everything tends to speed up. Sterling I think scored his first goal for us against Reading in about September 2012. Sure it took a while to get his next and then things gradually improved. Gerrard (playing deeper) got his first in December 99, about a year after his debut. He obviously evolved as he got older but not every young player is going to have a Michael Owen style impact.

Doak looks threatening every time he plays. Only a matter of time before he starts getting the assists, and if he keeps getting into the right shooting positions too then it definitely wont be too long before hes getting on the scoresheet.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 11:50:05 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:07:21 am
At any rate, the whole team needs to fundamentally adjust when Doak is on the right. 'End product' is a collective endeavour, not an exclusively individual one. The goals and assists will come if the collective begins to develop an instinct on how best to play with Doak.
LOL. Sure, the whole team should have to 'fundamentally adjust' because a 17-year old doesn't look up when he dribbles and isn't tracking their runs. Maybe, just maybe, it's up to Doak to spend this season getting better at things that aren't running at defenders?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 11:57:44 am
Thought it was a good battle against James Justin on that side. Justin is quick and strong and for me is absolutely a Premier League level full back. Found it tough sometimes but got the better of him sometimes as well.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 12:01:27 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:35:26 am
He's a right little psycho, miss controlled a really hard pass and was going mad at himself.

Got such a death stare


He's got the physique of a kid; big head in relation to his body.  It suggests he might have another growth spurt in him still.  If he is going for the Scottish pyscho vibe then he's nailed the haircut and stare.

Cracking player though.  With him and Diaz we have two that are like traditional wingers and, as much as I love the craft and guile of Mo and Jota cutting inside, having players that burn past a full back and fire it across is edge of the seat stuff.

I don't agree with the lack of end product.  Of course he can improve on it but just in the second half before he got subbed he created the chance where Gakpo hit the bar and put across another ball that Harvey (I think) should have scored from.  With a better ref he'd have won us a penalty in the first half as well.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 12:28:01 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:50:05 am
LOL. Sure, the whole team should have to 'fundamentally adjust' because a 17-year old doesn't look up when he dribbles and isn't tracking their runs. Maybe, just maybe, it's up to Doak to spend this season getting better at things that aren't running at defenders?
why do some people have such a weird tone when they talk about our players sometimes. Lad is 17.... relax. All very normal.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 12:28:39 pm
That moment when Gakpo hit the bar and the ball somehow didn't cross the line involved a moment that I think shows Doak's development already. He had the ball at the edge of the area and instead of just hitting it blindly across goal he held on to it for a moment longer, looked up, and played a clever pass inside to Elliot. I think he's well aware of the developments he needs to make to his natural game to build on his huge potential, but I think he's already trying to implement them.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 12:34:40 pm
I think his link up play with Elliott and Jones was really good. Felt like he only had a plan A in him which was try and take on their fullback and if it didn't work pass it to Elliott or Jones.

Think he needs a bit more confidence at running at players and taking them on. But that will come with time
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 12:34:50 pm
Its interesting that were not playing him inverted. I guess weve got loads of options at left forward already. That said, depending on his development you could certainly see a world where Salah goes in 2 years time and he offers the width on the right which allows Trent and Szoboslai much more freedom to play inside him. Its certainly arguable that, ideally, we wouldnt have had Salah and Trent (our 2 best creators and our best goalscorer) having to provide the width on the right. Obviously weve made it work fabulously but given were never replacing Salah like for like reshaping the right forward position to offer the width a bit more naturally than an inverted forward does is an interesting possibility.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 12:53:45 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:50:05 am
LOL. Sure, the whole team should have to 'fundamentally adjust' because a 17-year old doesn't look up when he dribbles and isn't tracking their runs. Maybe, just maybe, it's up to Doak to spend this season getting better at things that aren't running at defenders?
Why wouldn't it want to adjust to a right-footed right winger? It would be crazy not to. The runs he makes will be different to Salah's. It doesn't mean that Doak himself doesn't need to improve. But that's obviously true of all young players.

PS He looks up. You're obviously not looking.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 01:15:51 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:35:26 am
He's a right little psycho, miss controlled a really hard pass and was going mad at himself.

Got such a death stare


You can tell he's got a big footballing brain.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 01:21:08 pm
damn shame he hit the bar with that shot, he snatched at it unfortunately - too eager to score.  once he notches some goals and assists he'll relax a little bit and cruise to the next level.

he's like greased lightning and defenders must hate the sight of him after about 5 minutes.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 01:43:51 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:01:27 pm
He's got the physique of a kid; big head in relation to his body.  It suggests he might have another growth spurt in him still.  If he is going for the Scottish pyscho vibe then he's nailed the haircut and stare.
True but i also have this horrid feeling he has posters of Ben Foden up on his wall. Or he goes to the same barber

Quote
I don't agree with the lack of end product.  Of course he can improve on it but just in the second half before he got subbed he created the chance where Gakpo hit the bar and put across another ball that Harvey (I think) should have scored from.  With a better ref he'd have won us a penalty in the first half as well.
I think he put one in right onto the sweet spot, slap bang in the middle, between the width of the goal, a few yards out. Just there was no LFC player there. If it were City, Haaland automatically be there, on principle. Think this is part of what is meant above: when you've got a player burning up the wing and putting balls in, there are certain areas where you need to start having players, on an anticipatory basis.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 01:49:27 pm
His head looks a little like Lister's when he's got space mumps in Red Dwarf
