The idea that Doak needs to show "end product" gets on my wick a bit. It's just a lazy cliche that people use against every young player who has not had the opportunity to rack up goals and assists. The fact is that the whole team needs to work on Doak's "end product".



Doak playing on the right wing involves the biggest single tactical change that Klopp has made since he became Liverpool manager. Why? Because he's right-footed and his natural inclination is to go outside the left back and hit the byline. Old-fashioned wing play if you like. The team has become habituated to playing with Mo Salah, who obviously plays the game in a completely different way. The supporting runs you make for Salah, including how and when you arrive in the box are very different from the supporting runs that Doak needs to get the best out of his skill. Similarly with the right back. Salah, over the years, has benefited enormously from Trent marauding outside and beyond him. But with Doak there's barely any space, or any need, for the right back to do this. Curiously, the new role that Trent has been evolving over the last 9 months might, eventually, be better suited to a right-footed right winger who opens space inside him rather than a left-footed one.



At any rate, the whole team needs to fundamentally adjust when Doak is on the right. 'End product' is a collective endeavour, not an exclusively individual one. The goals and assists will come if the collective begins to develop an instinct on how best to play with Doak.