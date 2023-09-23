it's not just a "young player" issue though is it.



how many "blind" crosses have we seen by very experienced players. every attacker has done it, it's not like they grow out of it. and sometimes it can work - deflected goals, panicked defenders leading to poor clearances etc.

and checking back isn't always gonna work.



I haven't seem much of him whatsoever - I'm shockingly bad these days for keeping up with games - so Thursday night was the first time seeing him properly (same with Bajcetic to be fair).All I have to say is that part of what I have loved about our club over the years of watching us has been to see us bring through young exciting players and give them a chance. It is something I've always heard is part of our DNA (my first game was the reserves back in the mid-ish 90s against Everton (I think) at Southport's ground and I remember my old man telling me about the idea of developing our own) and I get far more excited seeing us give the kids a chance than I do over big signings (not a transfer or FSG thread so lets not get into it - I obviously know that we need to buy developed high class players too) as it sets us apart.Sometimes it doesn't work out, but I love the approach and Europa League is the ideal setting for these players to get their chances.Hope the lad keeps up the effort - judging by the post above with a Tweet/Instagram post from him he understands this - and we see more and more of him.How many of those blind crosses have we seen result in us conceding goals! Sometimes "getting it into the mixer" bears fruit and if we can get a good mix of build up vs "random" it makes us harder to defend against as teams don't know what to expect