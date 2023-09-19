The talk about end product is reasonable and typical for a player of this age. What I want to see him doing is using that dribbling to:



1) take shots from reasonable areas, not from wide angles or ridiculous places that's just ended up being in because of an exciting dribble



2) put in low crosses across the goal or pullbacks to penno spot area, even if they aren't put it by another forward



The final product will come in time if he does those things.



Talk of this lad succeeding Salah is insane and we should 100% be preparing to buy a left-footed RW who scores goals if Salah leaves next summer, or the following one.



Doak appears to still lack the all round game that is needed to replace Salah. In terms of sheer explosive pace and trickery and directness, he has all that in spades but we need a much more finished article to truly replace Salah. The reality is that if the Saudis come back for him at the end of this season, we wil have to sell him as there will only be one season left and at 32, he is not likely to renew and they are not likely to be back for him at anything like the same cash if his performance begins to taper off due to age.The best candidate to replace Salah seems to be Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Doak can be used as his understudy and substitute.