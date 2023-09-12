The talk about end product is reasonable and typical for a player of this age. What I want to see him doing is using that dribbling to:
1) take shots from reasonable areas, not from wide angles or ridiculous places that's just ended up being in because of an exciting dribble
2) put in low crosses across the goal or pullbacks to penno spot area, even if they aren't put it by another forward
The final product will come in time if he does those things.
Talk of this lad succeeding Salah is insane and we should 100% be preparing to buy a left-footed RW who scores goals if Salah leaves next summer, or the following one.