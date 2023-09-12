« previous next »
Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2023, 10:04:31 pm
Its a pretty big endorsement to drop Adrian for him. So the club must have high hopes.  I still need to see end product before getting really excited though
 
Might be hard to deliver end product when he gets put in goal  :P

Really looking forward to seeing him start in the EL and the cups, its a great chance for him to really develop and test himself.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 10:52:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm
You starting your hatin' on another kid?
Im Ben Doak curious, but Ive not gone all in and wont until Ive seen some end product
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #682 on: Today at 03:03:59 am
I'd like for him to gradually be eased in as Mo's successor. 



For this to happen we need Mo hanging around until 2026 which also makes sense for Mo if he wants to lead Egypt at WC 2026. 


All things ideal Doak plays much of Europa League and cups this season with appearances off the bench this season.    Next season a loan to a lower PL club where he starts regularly or even a quality Championship team.   Then back for Season 25/26 where he challenges Mo for a starting place.


Of course this probably won't happen with the Saudis likely to throw stupid money at FSG & Mo this summer. 
Klopp that!

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #683 on: Today at 05:58:57 am
The talk about end product is reasonable and typical for a player of this age. What I want to see him doing is using that dribbling to:

1) take shots from reasonable areas, not from wide angles or ridiculous places that's just ended up being in because of an exciting dribble

2) put in low crosses across the goal or pullbacks to penno spot area, even if they aren't put it by another forward

The final product will come in time if he does those things.

Talk of this lad succeeding Salah is insane and we should 100% be preparing to buy a left-footed RW who scores goals if Salah leaves next summer, or the following one.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #684 on: Today at 09:12:34 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:52:18 pm
Im Ben Doak curious, but Ive not gone all in and wont until Ive seen some end product

Wheres the fun in that?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #685 on: Today at 11:49:03 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 05:58:57 am
The talk about end product is reasonable and typical for a player of this age. What I want to see him doing is using that dribbling to:

1) take shots from reasonable areas, not from wide angles or ridiculous places that's just ended up being in because of an exciting dribble

2) put in low crosses across the goal or pullbacks to penno spot area, even if they aren't put it by another forward

The final product will come in time if he does those things.

Talk of this lad succeeding Salah is insane and we should 100% be preparing to buy a left-footed RW who scores goals if Salah leaves next summer, or the following one.

Doak appears to still lack the all round game that is needed to replace Salah. In terms of sheer explosive pace and trickery and directness, he has all that in spades but we need a much more finished article to truly replace Salah. The reality is that if the Saudis come back for him at the end of this season, we wil have to sell him as there will only be one season left and at 32, he is not likely to renew and they are not likely to be back for him at anything like the same cash if his performance begins to taper off due to age.

The best candidate to replace Salah seems to be Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Doak can be used as his understudy and substitute.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #686 on: Today at 11:53:07 am
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 11:49:03 am
Doak appears to still lack the all round game that is needed to replace Salah. In terms of sheer explosive pace and trickery and directness, he has all that in spades but we need a much more finished article to truly replace Salah. The reality is that if the Saudis come back for him at the end of this season, we wil have to sell him as there will only be one season left and at 32, he is not likely to renew and they are not likely to be back for him at anything like the same cash if his performance begins to taper off due to age.

The best candidate to replace Salah seems to be Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Doak can be used as his understudy and substitute.

Doak is only 17, so loads of time to develop parts of his game.  I agree though, if Salah is gone next summer, we cant rely on Doak to be his immediate replacement.  Looking forward to seeing him in Europe this year, hope he gets to start most of the games, and we see what he can do at the next level (also keeps Salah fresh for our PL challenge).
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #687 on: Today at 11:56:40 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 11:53:07 am
Doak is only 17, so loads of time to develop parts of his game.  I agree though, if Salah is gone next summer, we cant rely on Doak to be his immediate replacement.  Looking forward to seeing him in Europe this year, hope he gets to start most of the games, and we see what he can do at the next level (also keeps Salah fresh for our PL challenge).

It will be a sad day when Salah finally leaves the club but even he cannot stay at this level permanently and we cannot miss out on the massive transfer fee thathe will fetch that we can use to sign a world class replacement because chances are, we wont be able to afford the latter otherwise. I just hoipe the club makes the right choice because it is the hundred million pound question, literally.
