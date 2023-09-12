I'd like for him to gradually be eased in as Mo's successor.







For this to happen we need Mo hanging around until 2026 which also makes sense for Mo if he wants to lead Egypt at WC 2026.





All things ideal Doak plays much of Europa League and cups this season with appearances off the bench this season. Next season a loan to a lower PL club where he starts regularly or even a quality Championship team. Then back for Season 25/26 where he challenges Mo for a starting place.





Of course this probably won't happen with the Saudis likely to throw stupid money at FSG & Mo this summer.