There's absolutely no way I'd be sending Ben out on loan...his Billy's Boots/Nipper On The Wing high-jinks would have every fuckin yard-dog defender in the Championship frothing at the mouth and wanting to teach the youngster a lesson, aka wellying him into the advertising hoardings when he's taken the piss out of them once too often.....far better keeping him here, spending every day with the coaches and the cream of the club...watching, looking, learning, improving......a wee gem.. his time will come.