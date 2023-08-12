« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak  (Read 63188 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,477
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #600 on: August 12, 2023, 12:50:52 am »
Quote from: tubby on August 10, 2023, 02:42:21 pm


:D this will be my go-to meme from now on
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,043
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #601 on: August 12, 2023, 11:02:17 am »
There's absolutely no way I'd be sending Ben out on loan...his Billy's Boots/Nipper On The Wing high-jinks would have every fuckin yard-dog defender in the Championship frothing at the mouth and wanting to teach the youngster a lesson, aka wellying him into the advertising hoardings when he's taken the piss out of them once too often.....far better keeping him here, spending every day with the coaches and the cream of the club...watching, looking, learning, improving......a wee gem.. his time will come.

Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 938
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #602 on: August 12, 2023, 11:04:46 am »
Who is suggesting sending him out on loan? I will fight you.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #603 on: August 12, 2023, 11:08:18 am »
No way we should be thinking about loaning him out. He's our 6th attacker so even without injuries he should be starting every game in EL group stages,  League Cup, and FA Cup. Just don't register Adrian for the EL. There is at least 10 starts for him between now and the end of Jan.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,333
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #604 on: August 16, 2023, 06:47:16 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August 11, 2023, 12:02:22 am
Some feller called van Dijk having a pop at Doaks end product.

Hes very exciting, very direct, one-on-one. I call him a Tasmanian Devil with the way he is buzzing around, hes just so quick. If his decision-making gets better  and he has all the time in the world for that  then he could definitely be one for the future.

Some feller called Doak having a pop at Doak's end product. :-X ;D

Well, the bit of my game I need to get better is the end product, so Im just trying to look at what these lot do because every one of them are scoring machines or assisting machines.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ben-doak-season-aims-learning-liverpools-machines-and-fearless-mindset
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #605 on: August 16, 2023, 07:00:19 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on August 16, 2023, 06:47:16 am
Some feller called Doak having a pop at Doak's end product. :-X ;D

Well, the bit of my game I need to get better is the end product, so Im just trying to look at what these lot do because every one of them are scoring machines or assisting machines.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ben-doak-season-aims-learning-liverpools-machines-and-fearless-mindset

I think Salah doing what he did does not help Doak at all in the last match. Salah really needs to do better, encourage the young lad.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,952
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm »
Apparently scared the shit out of the Spanish under 21's tonight with his directness and pace. So much so Spanish journos are saying they can't wait to see him playing Europe for us.   ;D
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm »
I'm thinking if he plays well for us, he'd surely be in contention for the European Championships next summer.

Scotland's main concern is lacking decent forwards and has been for years. It wouldn't take much for him to get his first call up in the next year. To see a young lad tearing it up for us in Scotland and Liverpool along with Robbo would be a dream and would be what it was like supporting the two teams decades ago.

Logged

Offline riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,742
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:39:58 pm »
Should start every cup game this season.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,948
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #609 on: Today at 12:18:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm
Apparently scared the shit out of the Spanish under 21's tonight with his directness and pace. So much so Spanish journos are saying they can't wait to see him playing Europe for us.   ;D

Highlights please.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,401
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #610 on: Today at 12:28:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm
Apparently scared the shit out of the Spanish under 21's tonight with his directness and pace. So much so Spanish journos are saying they can't wait to see him playing Europe for us.   ;D

The trouble is Mo does not like it when he gets taken off to give Ben 15 minutes. That's one to manage, maybe we need to have a system where Ben, Mo, Diaz, Darwin and Dom are all on the pitch at the same time, running at the opposition, wow.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:33:28 am »
Mo won't start or play in the early rounds though or at least he shouldn't.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,401
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:36:01 am »
Yes, forgot about Europa and LC, thursday night football means we'll be seeing a lot of Doak, Quansah and others
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #613 on: Today at 04:24:09 am »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,291
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #614 on: Today at 04:46:31 am »
He's a bundle of energy isn't he.  Has the workrate and aggression to back up his skills.  He'd be a bastard to play against.  The kind of kid we'd try and kick to teach them a lesson at sunday league but he'd be too fast and good for us that we'd never even get close enough to stop him.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #615 on: Today at 05:32:21 am »
He's definitely not going to be a typical British one dimensional winger who runs in a straight
Iine to the byline relying on nothing but pace like a Walcott or Lennon etc.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 