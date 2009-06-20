His end product is good already especially in regards to his final pass once he gets to the byline, the areas where you could hope for improvement is the variety in his passing, he already would get loads of assists from the simple square and cutbacks to the box, but his scope would be almost limitless if he could add the type of passes weve seen from the likes of Salah, slide rule passes, chipped through balls and so on.



Saying that I think that would be far easier if he was playing on the other side as many of the times the angle is simply not there for him to make those type of passes, its something Ive seen him so on occasion for the youth teams though and its no surprise that most of these occasions have been when hes ventured to the left, so I would say is more an angle thing than actual talent.



You put this together and an improvement on his movement and youve got a world beater, even as he is hes already got the makings of a top class traditional winger and this is only one year into his professional career, Celtic will be kicking themselves, weve managed to nick the next potentially great British superstar wide player for a very modest fee.