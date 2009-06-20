« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak  (Read 59281 times)

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #560 on: August 8, 2023, 04:34:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August  8, 2023, 01:36:39 pm
the criticism of the final ball is consistent with many RAWK posters' perpetual need to emphasize a player's tiny flaws and make a federal case out of them.
It's armchair manager syndrome. They have to show that they have something "coachy" to say about the player, as they sit there at home like Rodin's thinker crossed with Jimmy Hill, worrying that the player needs 6.574% more minutes then he is likely to get based off their expert analysis, and therefore must go on loan or risk having his develpment deleteriously affected by an order of at least 43.578% blah blah blah...

Instead of just, you know, enjoying having a boss player and a boss manager who knows what to do with him
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #561 on: August 8, 2023, 04:37:22 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on August  8, 2023, 03:56:42 pm
He also had 2 chances for a shot on goal one dribbled a bunch and couldnt get the space for it close to the 6 yard box and one his touch was bad.
It going take time for it. It a very normal thing for a young player to not produce goals and assists right away.
Nah, same thing happens to players who are 28 and full of experience.

There's simply not enough to go on regarding this player to make any kind of call. Everything suboptimal he might have shown so far, in total, is indistinguishable from natural variance.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #562 on: August 8, 2023, 04:42:49 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on August  8, 2023, 03:46:47 pm
The kids sublime, there will be parts of his game that are still raw bht I actually think his final ball is decent already. As Jack has said, he puts it into the danger zone

on the highway
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #563 on: August 8, 2023, 04:46:18 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on August  8, 2023, 03:52:20 pm
Ben Doak vs Darmstadt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gP2IKowjJ8E


who else got unnecessarily upset when he decided to play it safe and not just roast his defender?

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #564 on: August 8, 2023, 05:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  8, 2023, 04:37:22 pm
Nah, same thing happens to players who are 28 and full of experience.

There's simply not enough to go on regarding this player to make any kind of call. Everything suboptimal he might have shown so far, in total, is indistinguishable from natural variance.

Im so confused what your saying? Pre season a small sample size but also his decision making when playing in the PL was not good. Very normal thing for 17 year old.
Generally Number wise for young forward/attackers it take time to get up to what was produced at youth level.
If he was 28 and not showing end product he would not be at Liverpool this very obv.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #565 on: August 8, 2023, 05:14:39 pm »
Give the lad free reign on the field I say.

We need a bit of that unpredictable raw style of play. Similar to Rooney at a young age, they're often at their best playing on instinct. I think it's almost an inherently British characteristic for many players and some of that steel will go a long way to making us the relentless thrilling side with hard as nails characters.

Worried that we'd become too much filled with nice technical players with no brawn and no backbone (a Lijnders dream...). We'd need some fireworks thrown in there and Doak would do that nicely.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #566 on: August 8, 2023, 05:35:58 pm »
Quote from: mattD on August  8, 2023, 05:14:39 pm
Give the lad free reign on the field I say.

We need a bit of that unpredictable raw style of play. Similar to Rooney at a young age, they're often at their best playing on instinct. I think it's almost an inherently British characteristic for many players and some of that steel will go a long way to making us the relentless thrilling side with hard as nails characters.

Worried that we'd become too much filled with nice technical players with no brawn and no backbone (a Lijnders dream...). We'd need some fireworks thrown in there and Doak would do that nicely.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #567 on: August 8, 2023, 05:38:23 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on August  8, 2023, 05:06:59 pm
Im so confused what your saying?
So it seems. Well, it's all there if you want to have another go
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #568 on: August 8, 2023, 06:10:49 pm »
His end product is good already especially in regards to his final pass once he gets to the byline, the areas where you could hope for improvement is the variety in his passing, he already would get loads of assists from the simple square and cutbacks to the box, but his scope would be almost limitless if he could add the type of passes weve seen from the likes of Salah, slide rule passes, chipped through balls and so on.

Saying that I think that would be far easier if he was playing on the other side as many of the times the angle is simply not there for him to make those type of passes, its something Ive seen him so on occasion for the youth teams though and its no surprise that most of these occasions have been when hes ventured to the left, so I would say is more an angle thing than actual talent.

You put this together and an improvement on his movement and youve got a world beater, even as he is hes already got the makings of a top class traditional winger and this is only one year into his professional career, Celtic will be kicking themselves, weve managed to nick the next potentially great British superstar wide player for a very modest fee.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #569 on: August 8, 2023, 07:22:20 pm »
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #570 on: August 8, 2023, 07:38:55 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qr_4pv41oTM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qr_4pv41oTM</a>
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #571 on: August 8, 2023, 11:16:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August  8, 2023, 02:18:19 am
At the end of the day, game time is key for the development of any young player.
And yet the vast majority of elite players were never sent on loan.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 12:49:26 pm »
I disagree with game time being important for Doak atleast at his current age for two reasons:

1. We will ship him out to League 1 or Championship where the lad will be getting Brexit tackles each gameweek. There is no point him playing 45 high intensity games at this age, will only lead to growth injuries and stress fractures.

2. We are fully aware of the specifics in his gameplay that need to be worked on, better have LFC coaches dedicated on improving it rather than him being part of 30 man squads in the lower leagues with less skilled coaches.

For starters, we need to evaluate the plan on how he will try to take the helm from Salah. Salah at some point, needs to stop playing 90 mins every game maybe in 1-2 years. That would be the best moment to see if Doak can take the position or if we need to go into the market to provide competition for Doak early years as well. This change could coincide with Szob maybe moving RW and Trent moving to CM with proper planning and management.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 03:22:00 pm »
Quote
Ben Doak will be in and around the first team squad this season, despite plenty of loan interest. [@neiljonesgoal]
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 04:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:22:00 pm

So he should be. Forget sending him out on loan.

He should be included in every match day squad, fitness permitting.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm »
He should be starting in every position.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 05:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:22:00 pm

Fine with that. He going play in the El and Cup's then
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 06:00:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm
He should be starting in every position.
He's a bit short to deputize for Alisson, but okay...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm »
Imagine how fucking mental it must be to be him at the minute.

Lived and breathed football since he was nipper, gets his move to us 12 months ago and now, at the age of 17, on the precipice of being included in our match day squads in a meaningful way.

At 17 I was bunking off sixth form, fawning over my latest crush Zara and working weekday evening in a factory to have enough coin to go raving and get spanieled at the weekends ;D

Must be fucking wild ;D
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 07:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:22:00 pm

Very disappointing news that from Jones; Bad News Pearce levels...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 07:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm
Imagine how fucking mental it must be to be him at the minute.

Lived and breathed football since he was nipper, gets his move to us 12 months ago and now, at the age of 17, on the precipice of being included in our match day squads in a meaningful way.

At 17 I was bunking off sixth form, fawning over my latest crush Zara and working weekday evening in a factory to have enough coin to go raving and get spanieled at the weekends ;D

Must be fucking wild ;D

Effes went along for the spanieling, surely...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 07:41:40 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:30:17 pm
Effes went along for the spanieling, surely...
Not in my company ;D ;D ;D ;D

For anyone who doesn't get that reference, check out this, most majestic, of threads...

Police message on my desktop computer
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 07:46:12 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:30:17 pm
Effes went along for the spanieling, surely...
:lmao

Dogged* as ever; this thing has been dogging* poor Effes for years now

And now Titi provides a Pointer**










*Effes likes this

**Effes likes this, also
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 07:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:46:12 pm
*Effes likes this

**Effes likes this, also
FFS :lmao
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 08:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 07:49:44 pm
FFS :lmao
;D

Hope you don't mind being cast in the role of Effes's Pooch Pimp ;)
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 08:55:32 pm »
Can he play 6? He has the temperament of a Dunga/Masch.

Love watching him play.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 09:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 07:41:40 pm
Not in my company ;D ;D ;D ;D

For anyone who doesn't get that reference, check out this, most majestic, of threads...

Police message on my desktop computer
Holy Jeebus Chrysler  :lmao :lmao :lmao :jong

 :odd :lmao
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm »
Mad shouts to send him on loan. With 5 subs and the cups he will get loads of minutes. Especially if we are playing well where it will make more sense to protect Salah.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #588 on: Today at 12:01:36 am »
Yeah, no way he should go on loan at 17. I'd much rather see him get time off the bench or in the cups and get into the rhythm of the team, there's plenty of time to get that extra game time in a year or two.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #589 on: Today at 02:27:34 am »
I'm glad he's getting his chance. Hell, if we're going to be playing our prize forwards in midfield, he may get plenty of time on the pitch!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #590 on: Today at 08:50:52 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on August  8, 2023, 05:06:59 pm
Im so confused what your saying? Pre season a small sample size but also his decision making when playing in the PL was not good.

He has played 24 minutes in the PL.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #591 on: Today at 01:23:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:50:52 am
He has played 24 minutes in the PL.
More than enough to condemn him by, apparently
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #592 on: Today at 02:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:23:11 pm
More than enough to condemn him by, apparently

Who has condemned him?  Feels like the whole of RAWK is all in on Doak.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #593 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:09:25 pm
Who has condemned him?  Feels like the whole of RAWK is all in on Doak.
Condemn him as having the specific failings mentioned in the post being referred to, taken from a tiny sample size of pre-season minutes. And the proffered excuse that he was 'just as bad in the PL' doesn't work either as that, too, is a tiny sample size.

The counter contention, therefore, is that there's not enough data to make that claim.

You should really follow the conversation before weighing in
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #594 on: Today at 02:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:32:58 pm
You should really follow the conversation before weighing in

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #595 on: Today at 02:43:17 pm »
