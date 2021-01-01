« previous next »
Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Kalito

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #520 on: Today at 02:13:43 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:09:02 am
How many games would he start this season? Remember that we not likely to start him in the latter stages.
Who cares how many he'd start. He's bloody 17 years of age.

Let him get some game time in the early part of the group stages and league cup and take it from there.

Hopefully he'll gain even more confidence and will improve further under the guidance of the boss.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #521 on: Today at 02:18:19 am
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:13:43 am
Who cares how many he'd start. He's bloody 17 years of age.

Let him get some game time in the early part of the group stages and league cup and take it from there.

Hopefully he'll gain even more confidence and will improve further under the guidance of the boss.
He's precocious physically and he can be a regular starter for a lower level team. At the end of the day, game time is key for the development of any young player. For me, he's too good to be alternating between the youth team and getting the odd game for the first team but he's not quite ready to play many minutes for us considering the players ahead of him (we don't have 11 subs like preseason).
RedG13

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #522 on: Today at 02:20:23 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:09:02 am
How many games would he start this season? Remember that we not likely to start him in the latter stages.
he could start 6 Europe league games. 1-3 league cup games and same with fa cup. Maybe give him one of the games where Salah at afcon
Idk how his hg stuff changes going on loan.
He probably ready enough for 30ish championship games or so.
I can see either option BTW. He seems to be in the Elliott class of good enough and physically ready for pro minutes but that kinda hard for anything in a big role at 17(turns 18 in November).
I expect heavy rotation for El depending on group draw at least during group stages and have the big names ready off the bench.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #523 on: Today at 02:27:30 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:09:02 am
How many games would he start this season? Remember that we not likely to start him in the latter stages.

How much will her learn staying with us and shadowing Mo ?
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #524 on: Today at 02:31:17 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:27:30 am
How much will her learn staying with us and shadowing Mo ?
Gametime is the most important thing.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #525 on: Today at 02:33:27 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:20:23 am
he could start 6 Europe league games. 1-3 league cup games and same with fa cup. Maybe give him one of the games where Salah at afcon
Idk how his hg stuff changes going on loan.
He probably ready enough for 30ish championship games or so.
I can see either option BTW. He seems to be in the Elliott class of good enough and physically ready for pro minutes but that kinda hard for anything in a big role at 17(turns 18 in November).
I expect heavy rotation for El depending on group draw at least during group stages and have the big names ready off the bench.
He won't start ahead of Darwin and Diogo when Mo goes to Afcon. The HG is a good point. For him to be HG at LFC, he must be here for 3 seasons before the age of 21 (two left).
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #526 on: Today at 03:01:17 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:31:17 am
Gametime is the most important thing.

Is it fuck, at least not at his age.
