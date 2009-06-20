« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak  (Read 55007 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,802
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 06:44:35 pm »
Carried drinks out before the match.

For the players, not the fans.

Playing Eldorado on tannoy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:48:22 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,096
  • Indefatigability
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 09:03:28 pm »
Please can we change the thread title to Ben GOAT?

Cheers in advance.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 09:05:26 pm »
Sterling is the only academy player that has brought me to this level of hype.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,308
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm »
He is like trying to catch an eel.

The defender comes in expecting to win the ball and then there is a touch and he is gone. Ridiculous acceleration reminds me of Eden Hazard in his pomp.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:06:32 pm »
He's is terrifying... It's the hair, eyes and talent. Against tired legs he'll be deadly, and wait till he develops that final pass.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,928
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:06:37 pm »
Ill be surprised if he doesnt get ten/fifteen minutes Sunday against tiring legs. Opening game, players maybe cramping up and he comes on to just run and run and run at younightmare.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 09:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:06:32 pm
He's is terrifying... It's the hair, eyes and talent. Against tired legs he'll be deadly, and wait till he develops that final pass.

Looks like evil version of Owen on his flank,running up on ya.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 09:17:30 pm »

Hes one that wont benefit from a loan, he needs to add final product, everything else is just about there already, 20-30 minute cameos and full games in the cup competitions and europe will help him to progress nicely
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 09:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm
He is like trying to catch an eel.

The defender comes in expecting to win the ball and then there is a touch and he is gone. Ridiculous acceleration reminds me of Eden Hazard in his pomp.

hes strong to go with his speed so he can actually hold senior players off
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,809
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm »
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm »
Hopefully at least 7 starts coming with Europa and league cup. And take the early biggest prices on Scotland winning the euros and next world cup while you can.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,809
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 09:20:23 pm »
https://twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1688642910009315328

Quote
One of the highlights from pre-season for #LFC has been Ben Doak.

The stand-out stat: He completed the most dribbles for #LFC in pre-season (10).

And hes played about 75 less minutes than most senior players.

4/5 dribbles completed today. Electric in one vs one situations.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:06:37 pm
Ill be surprised if he doesnt get ten/fifteen minutes Sunday against tiring legs. Opening game, players maybe cramping up and he comes on to just run and run and run at younightmare.
I doubt he playing much in the PL right now. there only 5 subs he probably not in the top 5 for subs.
Let him play vs EL and cup games vs lower tier sides to get experience vs pros more
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,928
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 09:30:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm
I doubt he playing much in the PL right now. there only 5 subs he probably not in the top 5 for subs.
Let him play vs EL and cup games vs lower tier sides to get experience vs pros more
I dont know, when you look at that bench tonight (and without a signing or two, youd imagine that to be what we have to play with until the international break), theres only Nunez, Jones and Elliott as attacking options. And even then, youd assume both Elliott and Jones to be used in midfield.
Logged
AHA!

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 09:37:56 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:30:18 pm
I dont know, when you look at that bench tonight (and without a signing or two, youd imagine that to be what we have to play with until the international break), theres only Nunez, Jones and Elliott as attacking options. And even then, youd assume both Elliott and Jones to be used in midfield.
Bajcetic and/or Thiago should be Bench options. Regardless it basically 2 deep in the MF right and 5 forwards. Guessing 2 Forward subs and 2 Mf sub a game. Plus one more whatever needed etc.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm »
I reckon Pep Lijnders walks out to training every day with a massive stonk on knowing he will be coaching Ben Doak.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,710
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm »
Goals? 0

Assists? 0

Not convinced yet
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,946
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm
Goals? 0

Assists? 0

Not convinced yet

2 Wooo's in one run though. the second one louder than the first. Nobody's done that since Mo. double woos are marketing gold kids value went up about 50 million today.

Logged
Damn that Mane's gone! To the KSA! ffs   

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Saus76

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 09:56:43 pm »
Frightening prospect. Could be a game changer from the bench next season.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,847
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm
Goals? 0

Assists? 0

Not convinced yet

Luckily for you he scored one against Leicester.

Any less unconvinced now?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,710
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm
Luckily for you he scored one against Leicester.

Any less unconvinced now?
Fuck.. forgot that ;D


Point stands though. Show me the end product and I will be impressed. I dont see that as yet
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,328
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 10:26:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
. Show me the end product and I will be impressed.

You clearly weren't!
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 10:29:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
Fuck.. forgot that ;D


Point stands though. Show me the end product and I will be impressed. I dont see that as yet
That generally the last thing attacker find and comes with time.
Lbs are going have nightmare about facing him
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,462
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
Fuck.. forgot that ;D


Point stands though. Show me the end product and I will be impressed. I dont see that as yet

Well done, hes 13.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,710
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,710
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:26:39 pm
You clearly weren't!
Yes, and no.

Looks brilliant, but it has to translate into end product. Does it right now? Not sure it does.

He looks like he might be the second coming but Ive seen plenty come and go who have liked the save. Give the lad time
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 10:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm


Chrissakes, look at the guns... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
I reckon Pep Lijnders walks out to training every day with a massive stonk on knowing he will be coaching Ben Doak.

Will write a book about it one day...

Ben Doak: Hard As
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,209
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm »
Everytime I saw him, I thought his shirt said "DORK" ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Everytime I saw him, I thought his shirt said "DORK" ;D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,847
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 pm »
Assignment Miami Beach? :D
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 11:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:22:02 pm
Assignment Miami Beach? :D
A fine film connoisseur I see.
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 11:53:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm
Yes, and no.

Looks brilliant, but it has to translate into end product. Does it right now? Not sure it does.

He looks like he might be the second coming but Ive seen plenty come and go who have liked the save. Give the lad time
I think I know what you mean regarding the end product but if hr can fix that, and he's definitely young enough to, then the sky's the limit. He's so much fun to watch. I've not seen much footage of Stanley Mathews, so this is coming from a place of complete ignorance really, but he reminds me almost exactly of what I imagine Stanley Mathews to have been.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #513 on: Yesterday at 11:58:08 pm »
When you get yourself into so many dangerous positions, you're going to score goals and assist on goals.  And he is constantly finding himself (though his own skill mind you) in dangerous positions.  Assists are somewhat out of his control though.  I can think of at least three times this preseason where he probably should have had assists, but that the receiver didn't finish the pass with a goal.  Is that Doak's fault?  There's a degree of luck involved true, but I'll still bet on the guy that makes so many dangerous chances in such a short amount of time. 
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #514 on: Today at 12:16:44 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 11:58:08 pm
When you get yourself into so many dangerous positions, you're going to score goals and assist on goals.  And he is constantly finding himself (though his own skill mind you) in dangerous positions.  Assists are somewhat out of his control though.  I can think of at least three times this preseason where he probably should have had assists, but that the receiver didn't finish the pass with a goal.  Is that Doak's fault?  There's a degree of luck involved true, but I'll still bet on the guy that makes so many dangerous chances in such a short amount of time.
Playing week in week out will help him refine his final ball. A loan would be good for him.
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #515 on: Today at 12:30:09 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:16:44 am
Playing week in week out will help him refine his final ball. A loan would be good for him.

Theres an obvious reason why he shouldnt go on loan yet.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,335
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #516 on: Today at 01:13:05 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:30:09 am
Theres an obvious reason why he shouldnt go on loan yet.

Too short - needs to grow?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #517 on: Today at 01:40:17 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:30:09 am
Theres an obvious reason why he shouldnt go on loan yet.
What's that?

Starting 30-40 games will really help his development. He's good enough to go straight into the 11 of some lower-ranked teams.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #518 on: Today at 01:48:09 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:16:44 am
Playing week in week out will help him refine his final ball. A loan would be good for him.

Oh fucking hell, not this shit again, he needs to learn the current "Liverpool way" from the best manager in the world, our squad is small to say the least & we're playing Thursday night football again.

If he wasn't here and was showing what he's showing people (inc. me) would be calling for us to buy him.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 