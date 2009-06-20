When you get yourself into so many dangerous positions, you're going to score goals and assist on goals. And he is constantly finding himself (though his own skill mind you) in dangerous positions. Assists are somewhat out of his control though. I can think of at least three times this preseason where he probably should have had assists, but that the receiver didn't finish the pass with a goal. Is that Doak's fault? There's a degree of luck involved true, but I'll still bet on the guy that makes so many dangerous chances in such a short amount of time.