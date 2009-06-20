Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo
He's is terrifying... It's the hair, eyes and talent. Against tired legs he'll be deadly, and wait till he develops that final pass.
He is like trying to catch an eel.The defender comes in expecting to win the ball and then there is a touch and he is gone. Ridiculous acceleration reminds me of Eden Hazard in his pomp.
One of the highlights from pre-season for #LFC has been Ben Doak. The stand-out stat: He completed the most dribbles for #LFC in pre-season (10). And hes played about 75 less minutes than most senior players. 4/5 dribbles completed today. Electric in one vs one situations.
Ill be surprised if he doesnt get ten/fifteen minutes Sunday against tiring legs. Opening game, players maybe cramping up and he comes on to just run and run and run at you
nightmare.
I doubt he playing much in the PL right now. there only 5 subs he probably not in the top 5 for subs.Let him play vs EL and cup games vs lower tier sides to get experience vs pros more
I dont know, when you look at that bench tonight (and without a signing or two, youd imagine that to be what we have to play with until the international break), theres only Nunez, Jones and Elliott as attacking options. And even then, youd assume both Elliott and Jones to be used in midfield.
Goals? 0Assists? 0Not convinced yet
Crosby Nick never fails.
Luckily for you he scored one against Leicester.Any less unconvinced now?
. Show me the end product and I will be impressed.
Fuck.. forgot that Point stands though. Show me the end product and I will be impressed. I dont see that as yet
Well done, hes 13.
You clearly weren't!
