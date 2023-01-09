He has that 'I'm not fucked who you are I'm here to do my thing' and also that 'don't fuck with me glare' 😂
The poster who said that Doak is "completely one-footed" has just revealed himself to be completely one-eyed when it comes to watching football. It beggars belief how some people watch the game.
Indeed. Ill be honest, I think this kid is the most exciting youngster weve had since Owen - and that includes a lot of real talent like Bajcetic.
He is the most promising young winger we have had for a long time, that's for sure...
Sterling wasn't that long ago.
That was more than 7 years ago and we have not had any youth wingers remotely close to his level since till Doak.
People held Gordon in high esteem just 12 months ago...He had quite the eventful january 2022 in the first team. Unfortunately, he has spent most of the last 12 months injured.
Im not sure if he will make it here. Weve seen nowhere near enough
.yet
But as for our best talent since Owen?I think one Steven Gerrard would disagree
.As would one Raheem Sterling Young players mostly dont kick on. Its dangerous to have too high expectations from them.
Yeah I agree on Gordon, and I'm really worried for him now, being out for so long. Doak looks a more explosive player, more suitable to play in a Klopp attack. Gordon is quick, but not as dynamic.
Would Doak or Gordon suit our game style better?
I realise youre miserable having just got up to go to school whereas Im on holiday in Tenerife.I was at the game when SG made his debut, and well remember the buzz around him. But the buzz about Owen was greater.My opinion - that he excites me the most since Owen - is what I posted; your opinion differs. I didnt mention talent, and Im fully aware of the numbers of exciting youngsters who fail to develop. Nonetheless I stand by my opinion.
Ok, fair enough
fuck off with being on holiday though! I just worry about expectations that are too high myself .. Players dont always develop
Ben gave me and a Scottish work colleague a moment of clarity of fuck were old todayThe Scottish lad is die hard Greenock Morton and he was excited about us having the son of a Ton legend Martin Doak play for us. Turned out for them 300+ times in the 80s and my mate remembers him wellExcept..turns out Martin isnt Bens dad..hes his Grandad😬
Shouldn't be anywhere near the first team at this point. I feel for the lad.
I think he probably means that its not the right time to be blooding a just 17 year old, with our current problems. At least thats how I see it. It feels desperate and nobody should be pinning their hopes (not saying you are) on a 17 yr old having a big role in turning us around no matter how talented he appears.Think theres a much better chance of a young player coming in and having a positive impact on the team and them on his development when were playing better.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.8]