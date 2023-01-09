Ok, fair enough fuck off with being on holiday though!



I just worry about expectations that are too high myself .. Players dont always develop







You are right to be. I said it before that he looks great but to get a spot he needs to put up numbers or we will find someone who does. That may seem harsh since hes so young but we cant afford to not get goals and assist from his position. Sterling is the most similar for us but he was coming into a weaker attacking group at the time. Think he basically took all of Joe Coles minutes at the start who you will all remember was abysmal.