Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 9, 2023, 06:21:16 am
Quote from: reddebs on January  8, 2023, 09:17:11 am
He has that 'I'm not fucked who you are I'm here to do my thing' and also that 'don't fuck with me glare' 😂

If the scouts are game for a night out in Glasgow, they'll find plenty more like him.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 9, 2023, 12:48:12 pm
The poster who said that Doak is "completely one-footed" has just revealed himself to be completely one-eyed when it comes to watching football.

It beggars belief how some people watch the game.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 9, 2023, 12:59:08 pm
seems to have that strength and toughness that's required for this level, hope he gets some more minutes he's an exciting talent
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 9, 2023, 04:57:37 pm
Not afraid to take on the big lads, try and boss them. I like his drive on the pitch. Tidy little gem!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 9, 2023, 11:55:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  9, 2023, 12:48:12 pm
The poster who said that Doak is "completely one-footed" has just revealed himself to be completely one-eyed when it comes to watching football.

It beggars belief how some people watch the game.

Indeed. Ill be honest, I think this kid is the most exciting youngster weve had since Owen - and that includes a lot of real talent like Bajcetic.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 07:01:03 am
Quote from: Robinred on January  9, 2023, 11:55:22 pm
Indeed. Ill be honest, I think this kid is the most exciting youngster weve had since Owen - and that includes a lot of real talent like Bajcetic.
Im not sure if he will make it here.  Weve seen nowhere near enough .yet

But as for our best talent since Owen?

I think one Steven Gerrard would disagree.

As would one Raheem Sterling

Young players mostly dont kick on.  Its dangerous to have too high expectations from them.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 08:47:48 am
Quote from: Robinred on January  9, 2023, 11:55:22 pm
Indeed. Ill be honest, I think this kid is the most exciting youngster weve had since Owen - and that includes a lot of real talent like Bajcetic.

He is the most promising young winger we have had for a long time, that's for sure...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 08:49:22 am
Quote from: ThePoolMan on January 10, 2023, 08:47:48 am
He is the most promising young winger we have had for a long time, that's for sure...

Sterling wasn't that long ago.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 08:56:40 am
Quote from: Knight on January 10, 2023, 08:49:22 am
Sterling wasn't that long ago.

That was more than 7 years ago and we have not had any youth wingers remotely close to his level since till Doak.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 10:00:53 am
Quote from: ThePoolMan on January 10, 2023, 08:56:40 am
That was more than 7 years ago and we have not had any youth wingers remotely close to his level since till Doak.
People held Gordon in high esteem just 12 months ago...He had quite the eventful january 2022 in the first team. Unfortunately, he has spent most of the last 12 months injured.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 10:29:28 am
Quote from: b_joseph on January 10, 2023, 10:00:53 am
People held Gordon in high esteem just 12 months ago...He had quite the eventful january 2022 in the first team. Unfortunately, he has spent most of the last 12 months injured.

He probably still has good potential, question is now if he can fullfil that being sidelined for so long. He looked interesting when coming on for the first team but didn't make the same impression Doak did, not close.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 10:53:53 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 10, 2023, 07:01:03 am
Im not sure if he will make it here.  Weve seen nowhere near enough .yet

But as for our best talent since Owen?

I think one Steven Gerrard would disagree.

As would one Raheem Sterling

Young players mostly dont kick on.  Its dangerous to have too high expectations from them.

I realise youre miserable having just got up to go to school whereas Im on holiday in Tenerife.

I was at the game when SG made his debut, and well remember the buzz around him. But the buzz about Owen was greater.

My opinion - that he excites me the most since Owen - is what I posted; your opinion differs. I didnt mention talent, and Im fully aware of the numbers of exciting youngsters who fail to develop. Nonetheless I stand by my opinion.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 11:01:15 am
Quote from: b_joseph on January 10, 2023, 10:00:53 am
People held Gordon in high esteem just 12 months ago...He had quite the eventful january 2022 in the first team. Unfortunately, he has spent most of the last 12 months injured.



Yes he was well thought of but his take off was stopped short by his injury. Hehas not yet shown what Doak has shown at the level that Doak has shown it at.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 11:02:46 am
Yeah I agree on Gordon, and I'm really worried for him now, being out for so long.  Doak looks a more explosive player, more suitable to play in a Klopp attack.  Gordon is quick, but not as dynamic.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 11:09:27 am
Quote from: tubby on January 10, 2023, 11:02:46 am
Yeah I agree on Gordon, and I'm really worried for him now, being out for so long.  Doak looks a more explosive player, more suitable to play in a Klopp attack.  Gordon is quick, but not as dynamic.

You put your finger on it - Doak is explosive in the way Owen was explosive. His pace is like a rocket and he makes decisions the same speed.  That kind ofquality is rare and we have too little of it, with only Nunez and Luiz having it in our team.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 01:39:16 pm
Would Doak or Gordon suit our game style better?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 01:41:30 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on January 10, 2023, 01:39:16 pm
Would Doak or Gordon suit our game style better?

Think Doak suits a Klopp team more in general, but he plays a lot like a traditional winger (driving to the byline before whipping the ball across the box), whereas Gordon is more similar to Salah (cuts in on his left foot more).

Either could work but Doak is more of a livewire and chaotic.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 02:07:59 pm
Quote from: Robinred on January 10, 2023, 10:53:53 am
I realise youre miserable having just got up to go to school whereas Im on holiday in Tenerife.

I was at the game when SG made his debut, and well remember the buzz around him. But the buzz about Owen was greater.

My opinion - that he excites me the most since Owen - is what I posted; your opinion differs. I didnt mention talent, and Im fully aware of the numbers of exciting youngsters who fail to develop. Nonetheless I stand by my opinion.
Ok, fair enough  fuck off with being on holiday though!

I just worry about expectations that are too high myself .. Players dont always develop

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 11:04:01 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 10, 2023, 02:07:59 pm
Ok, fair enough  fuck off with being on holiday though!

I just worry about expectations that are too high myself .. Players dont always develop


You are right to be. I said it before that he looks great but to get a spot he needs to put up numbers or we will find someone who does. That may seem harsh since hes so young but we cant afford to not get goals and assist from his position. Sterling is the most similar for us but he was coming into a weaker attacking group at the time. Think he basically took all of Joe Coles minutes at the start who you will all remember was abysmal.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 10, 2023, 11:30:56 pm
Ben gave me and a Scottish work colleague a moment of clarity of fuck were old today
The Scottish lad is die hard Greenock Morton and he was excited about us having the son of a Ton legend  Martin Doak play for us. Turned out for them 300+ times in the 80s and my mate remembers him well
Except..turns out Martin isnt Bens dad..hes his Grandad😬
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
January 11, 2023, 12:28:59 am
Quote from: monkeyharris on January 10, 2023, 11:30:56 pm
Ben gave me and a Scottish work colleague a moment of clarity of fuck were old today
The Scottish lad is die hard Greenock Morton and he was excited about us having the son of a Ton legend  Martin Doak play for us. Turned out for them 300+ times in the 80s and my mate remembers him well
Except..turns out Martin isnt Bens dad..hes his Grandad😬


hahaha, that is a classic!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm
Shouldn't be anywhere near the first team at this point. I feel for the lad.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 01:39:36 am
Dont understand why put the youngster on the left instead of his favorite position on the right. Particularly when Salah has been so useless the whole match and loses the ball almost every time when in possession.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 02:11:46 am
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm
Shouldn't be anywhere near the first team at this point. I feel for the lad.

Think you have to explain this in a little more detail for it to make any sense.

If you mean that in a normal year, with our full contingent of attacking players healthy, "he shouldn't be anywhere near the first team", then I'd agree. 

But.  Not a normal year.  And, he's not a normal player.  He's not out of his element and he's only going to improve going against the best.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 02:31:35 am
I think he probably means that its not the right time to be blooding a just 17 year old, with our current problems. At least thats how I see it. It feels desperate and nobody should be pinning their hopes (not saying you are) on a 17 yr old having a big role in turning us around no matter how talented he appears.

Think theres a much better chance of a young player coming in and having a positive impact on the team and them on his development when were playing better.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 02:40:43 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:31:35 am
I think he probably means that its not the right time to be blooding a just 17 year old, with our current problems. At least thats how I see it. It feels desperate and nobody should be pinning their hopes (not saying you are) on a 17 yr old having a big role in turning us around no matter how talented he appears.

Think theres a much better chance of a young player coming in and having a positive impact on the team and them on his development when were playing better.


Sadly like the clown Manc are doing with Garnacho
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 03:13:42 am
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm
Shouldn't be anywhere near the first team at this point. I feel for the lad.

Yep. Hes clearly not a PL player at this point and its unfortunate hes having to be brought into the side.
