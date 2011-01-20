Watching Doak made me think of Owen, so I looked for Owen videos to refresh my memory of how good he was. In particular, I found this, where I learned some things that I didn't know before.
2:20 in. There was substantial interest from Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal, but we trumped them because our youth development officer, a man called Steve Hemingway, promised him more personal coaching. That man deserves wider recognition. Is he related to Ernest?