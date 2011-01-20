« previous next »
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 26, 2022, 10:30:56 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on December 26, 2022, 10:22:32 pm

Someone needs to photoshop laser beams shooting out of his eyes to the ball
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 27, 2022, 02:15:36 am
Watching Doak made me think of Owen, so I looked for Owen videos to refresh my memory of how good he was. In particular, I found this, where I learned some things that I didn't know before.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9m4g9grshmo&amp;t=139s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9m4g9grshmo&amp;t=139s</a>

2:20 in. There was substantial interest from Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal, but we trumped them because our youth development officer, a man called Steve Hemingway, promised him more personal coaching. That man deserves wider recognition. Is he related to Ernest?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 27, 2022, 04:15:01 am
Quote from: Sangria on December 27, 2022, 02:15:36 am
Watching Doak made me think of Owen, so I looked for Owen videos to refresh my memory of how good he was. In particular, I found this, where I learned some things that I didn't know before.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9m4g9grshmo&amp;t=139s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9m4g9grshmo&amp;t=139s</a>

2:20 in. There was substantial interest from Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal, but we trumped them because our youth development officer, a man called Steve Hemingway, promised him more personal coaching. That man deserves wider recognition. Is he related to Ernest?

Stevie Hemingway on wing, we dreams and songs to sing  ;)
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 27, 2022, 08:43:50 am
Quote from: Classycara on December 26, 2022, 06:38:17 pm
Not denying what I wrote, I just take issue with your selective quoting (deliberately ignoring the other points made) to try to make some sensationalist 'gotcha' point.

Dunno what you're trying to point score on me for either? You even said we're in agreement that the Ronaldo comparison is off

No, you made one deliberate point that he would struggle because of his height and I pulled you up about it. That's all I did, and then you said I'd miss interpreted you when clearly I hadn't. I think I'm entitled to respond about that.

Anyway, issue resolved. Not having a go at you. Peace and love and all that.

Re Ben, I don't know how he'll get on or even what position he'll play in. Apart from his height most of his physical attributes are not defined at 17. Klopp has changed the position of both Harvey and Bajcetic since they moved to the first team and maybe the same will happen with Ben.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 27, 2022, 11:23:25 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on December 23, 2022, 10:15:34 am
Bump, for all those crying out for a new attacking addition, we couldn't go far wrong than give this kid a chance.

Bumpty, bump, bump.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 27, 2022, 01:25:08 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on December 27, 2022, 11:23:25 am
Bumpty, bump, bump.

How about both - in the right time frame. Liverpool have moved quickly to buy a new forward anyway, so looks like the boss thinks one is needed  :P
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 09:56:31 pm
Has anyone called him "SuperDoaker" yet???
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 09:57:40 pm
Another hugely impressive Cameo.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 09:59:24 pm
Yeah, this kid's got it. Not even remotely phased by senior football, aggressive, confident, quick. I hope he gets plenty more chances this season.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:01:44 pm
Showed a lot of hunger and willingness to get involved
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:03:04 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on December 27, 2022, 08:43:50 am
No, you made one deliberate point that he would struggle because of his height and I pulled you up about it. That's all I did, and then you said I'd miss interpreted you when clearly I hadn't. I think I'm entitled to respond about that.

Anyway, issue resolved. Not having a go at you. Peace and love and all that.

Re Ben, I don't know how he'll get on or even what position he'll play in. Apart from his height most of his physical attributes are not defined at 17. Klopp has changed the position of both Harvey and Bajcetic since they moved to the first team and maybe the same will happen with Ben.

He is a winger. Height isnt important for him as long as he has pace and strength, which, by the looks of it he has enough already. Looks like a great young player to bring on 10-15 minutes towards the end of the game to cause more chaos.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:04:47 pm
One of the positives from tonight. Looking forward to seeing him get more game time.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:04:57 pm
Confident lad, isn't he?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:06:46 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:59:24 pm
Yeah, this kid's got it. Not even remotely phased by senior football, aggressive, confident, quick. I hope he gets plenty more chances this season.

Yep, physically looks ready too, quick and deceptively strong.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:17:45 pm
So excited about this kid's potential I've got my first ever forum avatar - enough said!

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:20:22 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:04:47 pm
One of the positives from tonight. Looking forward to seeing him get more game time.

One of them he was the only positive!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:22:24 pm
Looks strong on the ball, decent play as well
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:23:35 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:20:22 pm
One of them he was the only positive!

True  ;D although there were no injuries so Ill take that as another!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:28:43 pm
This lad's going to be great.Tenacious,aggressive,direct.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:30:19 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 10:28:43 pm
This lad's going to be great.Tenacious,aggressive,direct.

I wouldn't mind a few midfielders like that.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:38:49 pm
Would like to see him for 30-45 minutes. He really looks like the best prospect we've had in years and years.  These little cameos are great, but want to see more. You can see the trust the older players have straight away. Looking for him etc. 
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:41:36 pm
Hate to say I told you so but, who am I kidding, I love to say I told you so ;)
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:43:07 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:20:22 pm
One of them he was the only positive!

Him and Nunez.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 10:44:06 pm
He seems to have an effortless technical simplicity with the ball at his feet. We don't necessarily like comparisons on this site but he's better than other young squad players :)

Doak has got something special in him I think.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 11:03:11 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:44:06 pm
He seems to have an effortless technical simplicity with the ball at his feet. We don't necessarily like comparisons on this site but he's better than other young squad players :)

Doak has got something special in him I think.

He has speed, John. Unfortunately, our other young players do not. The game is becoming faster than ever and speed is critical, and we don't seem to have enough.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 11:03:11 pm
A bit of Damien Duff about him.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 11:16:08 pm
When Naby came on i thought "Wow its like hes the only footballer on the pitch boy weve been missing that" and then Doak came on and did the same thing, better. One of his first possession he was faced up edge of the box and he threw two stepovers at the guy, didn't work recycle but still.

Hes got startling "it" about him.
