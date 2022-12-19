« previous next »
Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 19, 2022, 09:52:50 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 19, 2022, 09:50:57 pm
You lot Romney, Sterling, Suarez, Mane




Hey, Mitch was really quick with the ball at his feet...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 19, 2022, 09:56:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December 19, 2022, 09:52:44 pm
Id reckon he is too left wing to turn out like Romney.
bugger!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 19, 2022, 10:49:33 pm
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on December 19, 2022, 09:52:50 pm
Hey, Mitch was really quick with the ball at his feet...

Is Mitch Mitt's brother?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 19, 2022, 11:10:55 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on December 19, 2022, 10:49:33 pm
Is Mitch Mitt's brother?

I submitt an admitchson of a typo...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
December 22, 2022, 02:45:05 pm
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on December 19, 2022, 09:52:50 pm
Hey, Mitch was really quick with the ball at his feet...


Before the booze hit hard

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:15:34 am
Bump, for all those crying out for a new attacking addition, we couldn't go far wrong than give this kid a chance. 
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:16:53 am
The fact that we might need to call on a kid who turned 17 a month ago to help cover our attack says everything.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:20:46 am
Age is but a number, if Jurgen is happy to put him on the bench then he must have faith in him.  I'd deffo give him some game time, plenty of top quality players have started their pro careers playing at the age of 17.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:24:27 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 10:20:46 am
Age is but a number, if Jurgen is happy to put him on the bench then he must have faith in him.  I'd deffo give him some game time, plenty of top quality players have started their pro careers playing at the age of 17.

Or he's putting him on the bench because we literally have no other options.  Not saying he can't contribute, he looks the business, but we're a top, top club and shouldn't need to rely on untested kids to back up our forwards.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:27:13 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:24:27 am
Or he's putting him on the bench because we literally have no other options.  Not saying he can't contribute, he looks the business, but we're a top, top club and shouldn't need to rely on untested kids to back up our forwards.

I think when we have a bit of an injury crisis (albeit temporary) in our attacking department, it's the prime time to rely on our promising youth players.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:38:16 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 10:27:13 am
I think when we have a bit of an injury crisis (albeit temporary) in our attacking department, it's the prime time to rely on our promising youth players.

Corner stone of any top team is turning to 17 year olds.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:39:28 am
Injury issues in the first team tendd to be when young players get their chances, or the first team options aren't very good. I think It's more rare for a young player to gradually be brought in as older, better options are phased out
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:40:18 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:38:16 am
Corner stone of any top team is turning to 17 year olds.

Well you won't win anything with youngsters now, will you?
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:47:30 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 10:40:18 am
Well you won't win anything with youngsters now, will you?

Yeah, you wont.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 10:59:05 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:47:30 am
Yeah, you wont.

Might as well bring Maxi Rodriguez back then.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 11:19:30 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:24:27 am
Or he's putting him on the bench because we literally have no other options.  Not saying he can't contribute, he looks the business, but we're a top, top club and shouldn't need to rely on untested kids to back up our forwards.

Yeah this is spot on, its not fair that were relying on Ben Doak now.

In other news, Ben Doak has played 16 minutes for Liverpool this season, in the EFL Cup against a League One side alongside a load of other kids. Were REALLY reliant on Layton Stewart, hes played a whole 66 minutes this season
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 11:25:23 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 11:19:30 am
Yeah this is spot on, its not fair that were relying on Ben Doak now.

In other news, Ben Doak has played 16 minutes for Liverpool this season, in the EFL Cup against a League One side alongside a load of other kids. Were REALLY reliant on Layton Stewart, hes played a whole 66 minutes this season

Exactly, 16 minutes for us this season, just turned 17 and people think he's a valid back up option for our frontline.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 11:43:40 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:25:23 am
Exactly, 16 minutes for us this season, just turned 17 and people think he's a valid back up option for our frontline.

He clearly is a valid backup option, otherwise Jurgen wouldn't put him on the bench and give him a bit of game time.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 11:49:13 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:43:40 am
He clearly is a valid backup option, otherwise Jurgen wouldn't put him on the bench and give him a bit of game time.

If he was a valid backup option, he'd be on the bench when we had our full compliment of players.  He's only there because Jota, Firmino and Diaz are missing.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 01:09:46 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:49:13 am
If he was a valid backup option, he'd be on the bench when we had our full compliment of players.  He's only there because Jota, Firmino and Diaz are missing.

Er.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 01:33:42 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:09:46 pm
Er.

In the sense that Firmino is backup to Nunez and Jota is backup to Diaz/Salah.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 01:42:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:33:42 pm
In the sense that Firmino is backup to Nunez and Jota is backup to Diaz/Salah.

Maybe Jota is a backup to Diaz and young Doak is a backup to Mo?
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 01:45:07 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 01:42:21 pm
Maybe Jota is a backup to Diaz and young Doak is a backup to Mo?

He's not, though, or he would've been on the bench as backup to Mo before.  He's only on the bench now because we're so short.  He doesn't get on the bench when we have everyone available because he's way down the pecking order, as he should be for someone so young and inexperienced.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 01:50:13 pm
How many backups can you conceivably have though? We have Mo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota and Firmino as 5 first team players. Nothing wrong with relying on talented kids to back up those 5 options in my opinion. If you were certain Bobby was going in the Summer maybe you could add another but are we certain of that?
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 01:50:38 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:45:07 pm
He's not, though, or he would've been on the bench as backup to Mo before.  He's only on the bench now because we're so short.  He doesn't get on the bench when we have everyone available because he's way down the pecking order, as he should be for someone so young and inexperienced.

Well, at the moment he is backup.  Jurgen must see something in him, otherwise he wouldn't put him on the bench when we have older forwards in the U23's that could step in (Stewart or Blair if they aren't injured that is!).
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 05:12:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:45:07 pm
He's not, though, or he would've been on the bench as backup to Mo before.  He's only on the bench now because we're so short.  He doesn't get on the bench when we have everyone available because he's way down the pecking order, as he should be for someone so young and inexperienced.
Come off it Tubs, you must know that this scenario has happened over and again pretty much since football began. Players are injured, a young player gets a chance because of that, rips everything up and becomes a regular far sooner than he would have done without said injuries.

Not saying this will or won't happen with Doak, but it's a well trodden path. It's not some weird road we alone might go down due to evil owners or something.

Everybody pretty much agrees about our recruiting issues; we don't have to turn every single talking point into a moan about them. And the key point here is that there's this amazing looking 17-year-old who might be able make hay from the current injury and squad issues.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 05:18:48 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:50:13 pm
How many backups can you conceivably have though? We have Mo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota and Firmino as 5 first team players. Nothing wrong with relying on talented kids to back up those 5 options in my opinion. If you were certain Bobby was going in the Summer maybe you could add another but are we certain of that?

Elliott and Carvalho are impact players as well (which is ultimately what Origi and Minamino were). They're ahead of Doak in terms of offensive options.

Another pacey wide player wouldn't go amiss but then we've had Gordon injured throughout 2022 as well or he'd be right in the mix, the injuries we get are ridiculous.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 08:09:18 pm
Hes hardly being relied upon. Its just a case of three forwards being injured at the same timealong with Curt ( who is sometimes used as a wide forward ).

When that happens, you will get young players on the bench. Who likely, wont see the field unless the game is out of hand.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm
I didn't see anyone say we're "relying" on him.  (But, I admittedly did scan a few...)

The way I read it is he looks to be a special talent and at this point in time, with our injuries, he COULD make an impact.  I'd love to see him get 10 or 20 minutes in plenty of league matches from here on out as he seems fearless.   

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 09:42:29 pm
The kid is playing (at most) 10 minutes in friendlies.

The league? I very much doubt it.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm
I didn't see anyone say we're "relying" on him.  (But, I admittedly did scan a few...)

The way I read it is he looks to be a special talent and at this point in time, with our injuries, he COULD make an impact.  I'd love to see him get 10 or 20 minutes in plenty of league matches from here on out as he seems fearless.   


A couple of people came up with the 'can't be relying on a 17-year-old kid' schtick, but really just as yet another way of saying "I say old bean, our recruitment hasn't quite been cricket recently has it, what? Those FSG wallahs. Not the pukkah sahibs they claim. Anyone for a chota peg?"

Of course we're not relying on him; it's just that he might be able to benefit from recent squad/injury issues. It's an ill wind etc...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 11:27:28 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm
It's an ill wind etc...

So we're questioning Doak's diet now?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 11:29:53 pm
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Yesterday at 11:27:28 pm
So we're questioning Doak's diet now?
He met Jesse Lingard who recommended beanz...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 12:24:17 am
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 11
He met Jesse Lingard who recommended beanz...
Phew, I got scared for a moment that he met Luke Shaw...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
