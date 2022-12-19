He's not, though, or he would've been on the bench as backup to Mo before. He's only on the bench now because we're so short. He doesn't get on the bench when we have everyone available because he's way down the pecking order, as he should be for someone so young and inexperienced.



Come off it Tubs, you must know that this scenario has happened over and again pretty much since football began. Players are injured, a young player gets a chance because of that, rips everything up and becomes a regular far sooner than he would have done without said injuries.Not saying this will or won't happen with Doak, but it's a well trodden path. It's not some weird road we alone might go down due to evil owners or something.Everybody pretty much agrees about our recruiting issues; we don't have to turn every single talking point into a moan about them. And the key point here is that there's this amazing looking 17-year-old who might be able make hay from the current injury and squad issues.