Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

[new username under construction]

  shadowbane.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #200 on: November 24, 2022, 10:16:34 am »
Robbo Doak......rubbish nickname
Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #201 on: November 24, 2022, 06:24:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on November 23, 2022, 11:14:35 pm
Could we agree instead that if Doak becomes a player at Owens peak level thatd be a good thing? Or even a Damien Duff type level? Agreement is sometimes helpful. Find what you can agree on eh?

Odd you mention Duff because everytime I  see him that's who he reminds me of. I think it's the way he carries himself.
Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #202 on: November 25, 2022, 10:58:01 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on November 24, 2022, 06:24:37 pm
Odd you mention Duff because everytime I  see him that's who he reminds me of. I think it's the way he carries himself.

Or you're simply Irashists.   :lickin
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #203 on: November 28, 2022, 11:50:43 pm »
For those who have watched him, what would he need improvements in his game?.
Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #204 on: November 29, 2022, 07:18:51 am »
Steak.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #205 on: November 29, 2022, 09:09:57 am »
Nothing artificial, it's all going to be organic with him
Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,119
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #206 on: November 29, 2022, 09:23:53 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on November 28, 2022, 11:50:43 pm
For those who have watched him, what would he need improvements in his game?.

Posted similar before, but at the moment he's a very traditional British winger, darting outside the fullback and then whipping the ball across the goal.  He needs to play more on the left and through the middle to add a bit more variety to his game and to start thinking about what kind of runs he could/should be making.  Doesn't play much like an inside forward at the moment, but learning the nuances of that role would really help.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #207 on: November 29, 2022, 07:30:51 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on November 28, 2022, 11:50:43 pm
For those who have watched him, what would he need improvements in his game?.
l

His runs in behind could take him to the next level, its something that came naturally to Sterling for example at that age, probably why he made it so far.
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,059
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 09:43:59 pm »
Good cameo today. I wouldnt be surprised if he got minutes before the end of the season. Shame we got city in the league cup.

https://youtu.be/go4HMmhXdUw
Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm »
First attacking prospect ive been excited by in some time, brings me back to the sterling days

Just seems to have no fear and the skills to back it up, but youngsters can really struggle with that step-up so wont get over excited yet but Doak could end up saving LFC quite a few quid if he fulfills his potential
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,059
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 11:14:38 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm
First attacking prospect ive been excited by in some time, brings me back to the sterling days

Just seems to have no fear and the skills to back it up, but youngsters can really struggle with that step-up so wont get over excited yet but Doak could end up saving LFC quite a few quid if he fulfills his potential
Yeah, if he progresses he would save the club an absolute packet and way more than Sterling saved us when he came through. We would need him to be as good though so no pressure..

The 5 subs will help especially if we start playing better and are a few goals up so the pressure isnt as high and he can get some minutes. I saw an interview with Klopp saying he is 16, if I was the kid Id be reminding him Im 17 and I want whatever minutes he can give.  ;D
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,297
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 11:44:41 pm »
Probably the best 17 year old Ive seen come through since Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Expect him to have a very similar career.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:44:41 pm
Probably the best 17 year old Ive seen come through since Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Expect him to have a very similar career.

Are you serious?

Edit: Of course not  ;D
Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,267
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #213 on: Today at 12:59:27 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm
Are you serious?

Edit: Of course not  ;D

Missed the hook on the first pass, did you?  ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,306
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #214 on: Today at 07:11:46 am »
He looked great against Southampton and followed up with a lively cameo here
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,371
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #215 on: Today at 10:04:03 am »
Such an interesting player. He has some pretty rare gifts.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,804
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #216 on: Today at 12:21:17 pm »
Some really exciting attacking talents in that age group at the minute, Doak, Clarke, Gordon etc. Hoping they can all make the step up.
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #217 on: Today at 12:28:06 pm »
I've got tickets for the FA Youth Cup tie at Bournemouth on Thursday afternoon. Was hoping to see Doak up close. Think I may well miss out cos he might just have impressed enough to get on the bench for the Man City cup tie in the evening
Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #218 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
When you look at what he's done every time he's been on the pitch I think he's jumped right to the front of the queue of attacking prospects. I wonder if he could leapfrog the likes of Ox, Harvey, and Carvalho as a front 3 option over the next couple of months.

Interesting that he seems to be a right footer who plays on the right. Mainly see inverted wide players nowadays.
Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,571
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #219 on: Today at 01:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:04:03 am
Such an interesting player. He has some pretty rare gifts.

I've been pleasantly surprised by how well his skillset has translated into a first team context. I assumed the physical dominance he exerted at u18 level would just naturally be cancelled out as he stepped up, but from the glimpses we've now seen he just looks to have an increasingly freakish ability to shift his momentum faster than anyone around him and his top speed, core strength and balll control looks sufficient to keep most fullbacks a yard or two back.

Klopp's reaction is the most telling bit. He basically called him a force of nature in his post match comments, which is pretty strong praise, he's usually much more circumspect about kids coming through to avoid piling the pressure on. Combined with the facial reactions which, bless him, he just can't control, you can tell he's properly excited by this kid.
Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,409
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #220 on: Today at 07:36:19 pm »
I liked the way he got his head up before he crossed to Darwin.l.


Reminds me a bit of Andy Sinton.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
