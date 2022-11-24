Such an interesting player. He has some pretty rare gifts.
I've been pleasantly surprised by how well his skillset has translated into a first team context. I assumed the physical dominance he exerted at u18 level would just naturally be cancelled out as he stepped up, but from the glimpses we've now seen he just looks to have an increasingly freakish ability to shift his momentum faster than anyone around him and his top speed, core strength and balll control looks sufficient to keep most fullbacks a yard or two back.
Klopp's reaction is the most telling bit. He basically called him a force of nature in his post match comments, which is pretty strong praise, he's usually much more circumspect about kids coming through to avoid piling the pressure on. Combined with the facial reactions which, bless him, he just can't control, you can tell he's properly excited by this kid.