First attacking prospect ive been excited by in some time, brings me back to the sterling days



Just seems to have no fear and the skills to back it up, but youngsters can really struggle with that step-up so wont get over excited yet but Doak could end up saving LFC quite a few quid if he fulfills his potential



Yeah, if he progresses he would save the club an absolute packet and way more than Sterling saved us when he came through. We would need him to be as good though so no pressure..The 5 subs will help especially if we start playing better and are a few goals up so the pressure isnt as high and he can get some minutes. I saw an interview with Klopp saying he is 16, if I was the kid Id be reminding him Im 17 and I want whatever minutes he can give.