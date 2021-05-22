Loved it. He has the potential to cause all sorts of chaos. Still early days and he'll need to be protected but for a 16 year old lad its just so wonderful to see him always asking for the ball and almost single-mindedly wanting to run at defenders and get us into the box. I thought that first shot where we completely mishit it after dribbling into the 6-yard box would maybe affect him, but next moment he is back and wanted the ball so he could do it again. I'd love to see him get late game minutes against tired legs in the league. He'll cause havoc.