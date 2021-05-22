« previous next »
  amir87
Perpetual motion.
This boy looked special in his brief cameo, hope he continues to improve. Can very much see him getting a start in the next round.

Most exciting talent to come out the academy since sterling? Actually reminded me a lot of sterling out there when he first broke through where he was fearless and took his man on at any given opportunity.

Attacking talent wise Yes I think so
  Al 666
He is the perfect player against a low block.
  farawayred
Very raw (no duh!) but extremely exciting player.
  AmanShah21
Loved it. He has the potential to cause all sorts of chaos. Still early days and he'll need to be protected but for a 16 year old lad its just so wonderful to see him always asking for the ball and almost single-mindedly wanting to run at defenders and get us into the box. I thought that first shot where we completely mishit it after dribbling into the 6-yard box would maybe affect him, but next moment he is back and wanted the ball so he could do it again. I'd love to see him get late game minutes against tired legs in the league. He'll cause havoc.
  AmanShah21
You can add Bajčetić, Gordon and Scanlon to that list!

And Quansah, Kone-Doherty and Pitaluga. The academy has never been so rich in talent than at the minute. So many lads who look like they could turn into really good players.
  jooneyisdagod
And Quansah, Kone-Doherty and Pitaluga. The academy has never been so rich in talent than at the minute. So many lads who look like they could turn into really good players.

Hahaha, Not that I'm having a go at you or that I think that your statement is wild but I have heard the same said at many many stages in the last two decades. Doak does look a superb talent though. His dribbling and ability to beat players alone will make him a massive threat. If he can grow his footballing brain alongside that, he'll be an absolute handful.
That was a terrific debut.  It's always difficult to predict a players trajectory from 16 years old, but the lad showed glimpses of proper class out there and an abundance of confidence to come on for his debut and straight away start running at defenders.  Exciting prospect.
Some boy. 16. Wow.
