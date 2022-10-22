Is that his usual level in the U18s or a one off?

Closest thing Ive seen to Sterling as a kid since him in that vid



It's not far off what he's done at youth level so far. Pretty much every game sees him skinning fullbacks in the area before playing it low across the six yard box.Think he plays a little too much like a traditional winger at the moment, not so much as an inside forward, and could do with a bunch of games on the left or through the middle to round out his game more.But it's his two-footedness combined with proper pace that makes him horrible to deal with. You can't show him onto his weaker foot because you don't know which one it is, so defenders shape up one way and he just goes the other direction. Proper little battler too.