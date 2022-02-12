United had a couple of games in hand to be fair because of the club world cup. Everyone talks about that time Anfield booed the team going top but when you look back at that season it was ultimatelt those shit results at home that blew it for us.



We went 6 points clear of United after the West Ham match [but United had those matches in hand with the CWC], but turn those 2 draws into wins would have been 10 points clear.We ended up with 11 league draws that season, 7 from home matches, & we beat the Mancs twice too, one of those that glorious 4-1 at Castle Greyskullone of those draws was that infamous 4-4 against Arsenal, which handed the title to the Mancs, we went top level with United after that Arsenal match, but United had those matches in hand, even at the time you knew they were going to win those matches too.08/09 was one of those that haunts us, we so many opportunities to go clear at the top of the table,[December & January in particular] & blew it with so many draws, we only lost 2 league matches for the whole season too.18/19 is another one but made up for it in 19/20