« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Booing your own players  (Read 2502 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,141
  • Kloppite
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:49:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:07:48 pm
Yeah he's thinking of the 0-0 game. I was there that night too and while we were not good at all, I couldn't believe the boos.

The game v Charlton on Easter Monday 2004 was well worse, I couldn't even give away 3 tickets for that as we'd been pretty shit all season, we were dreadful and lost 1-0. I was sat there questioning myself at why I'd gone the game.

Bet many thought the same thing when we had the owl as manager, still remember the clip of that speccy telling the owl to fuck off during the Wolves match. ;D those were really dark days. :(
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,978
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:49:37 pm
Bet many thought the same thing when we had the owl as manager, still remember the clip of that speccy telling the owl to fuck off during the Wolves match. ;D those were really dark days. :(

Luckily I wasn't going when the owl took over thank fuck, my second son was due in the September and I stopped going for a few months. Those were the darkest days footy wise I've ever known. 2003/04 under Ged, it was just the realisation he was done and once again we were slipping backwards, under the Owl I genuinely thought we would get relegated.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,887
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm »
I'd like to booo some of you fuckers on RAWK for your shite post's.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,784
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm
I'd like to booo some of you fuckers on RAWK for your shite post's.

And Ill boo the shite grammar.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,787
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm »
Unless a player has done something or said something really stupid then the fans should not boo them. Its not their fault that they are not the best and, in general, they try their best.

Sometimes its the manager or owners who are getting booed and unfortunately it appears to be aimed at the players.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:57:47 pm
Was that West Ham match 08/09 season, as that match was 0-0, & a Monday night match, couple of weeks before Christmas, which i went to [although i wasn't one of those that booed at the end, but was disappointed with the result], highlight of that 0-0 was a shot from us that hit the bar in the closing minutes, that was a dreadful match to boot too, & coming off the back of a previous home league match vs Fulham which also finished 0-0.
United had a couple of games in hand to be fair because of the club world cup. Everyone talks about that time Anfield booed the team going top but when you look back at that season it was ultimatelt those shit results at home that blew it for us.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,141
  • Kloppite
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm
United had a couple of games in hand to be fair because of the club world cup. Everyone talks about that time Anfield booed the team going top but when you look back at that season it was ultimatelt those shit results at home that blew it for us.

We went 6 points clear of United after the West Ham match [but United had those matches in hand with the CWC], but turn those 2 draws into wins would have been 10 points clear.

 We ended up with 11 league draws that season, 7 from home matches, & we beat the Mancs twice too, one of those that glorious 4-1 at Castle Greyskull :butt one of those draws was that infamous 4-4 against Arsenal, which handed the title to the Mancs, we went top level with United after that Arsenal match, but United had those matches in hand, even at the time you knew they were going to win those matches too. :(

08/09 was one of those that haunts us, we so many opportunities to go clear at the top of the table,[December & January in particular] & blew it with so many draws, we only lost 2 league matches for the whole season too. :( 18/19 is another one but made up for it in 19/20 ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm by Statto Red »
Logged

Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:13:42 pm »
Batty vs Dyer, who gets cheered?
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
I remember our entire team being roundly booed off by virtually the whole ground after a 3-1 home defeat to Man City in about 1981.

That loss left us around mid table and Brucey had a fucking nightmare.

We went on some mad winning streak after it though and still won the league.

As for England, cant be arsed either way.

Southgate says he cant understand the booing as Were either in it together or were not.

Er, not, dickhead. Cast your mind back just a few months to the Euros, when your shithouse tactics led to three young black lads missing pens, only to be slaughtered by racism online. And everyone said they just knew it would happen.

Or the thousands of fucking rats storming the gates and generally behaving in an ingerlund type way.

A very large number of ingerlund fans are proper fucking ignorant beauts. Theyll jump on any fucking bandwagon that rolls past them. If waistcoat hasnt figured that out by now, then Im beginning to wonder if hes the astute genius that the press make him out to be.







Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:35:17 am »
It's like he walks around with a bag over his head
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,473
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:21:18 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:59:04 pm
Yeah, that's the only instance I could see it being justified even though I'm not sure it should be done. If you have a twat like Diouf in your team just ignore them until they eventually leave. Just focus on supporting the players who deserve your support...

That said, I think Mo Salah was rightfully booed a few years ago at Anfield when he took the ball off his daughter after the final match of the season... ;)

Fucking loved that, crowd had Makka's back... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:05:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:32:42 pm
Yeah I was at that one and it was awful. You kind of new the game was up for Houllier around that time.

Weirdly we played Charlton at home the Easter before too. Traore literally tripped over the ball to let them in to score and then faked injury out of embarrassment and got a fair bit of grief for it. We somehow turned it around with 2 goals in the last couple of minutes.

I was in the Kemlyn just by that. Traore was on the floor, looked up to see them just about to score, then placed his head back on the floor.
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,157
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:51:48 am »
Never can understand booing, I remember Liverpool getting boo'd off at Anfield after a 0-0 draw against West Ham that took us top of the league, couldn't believe it that night, this would have been around December 2008 I think?
Logged

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:11:27 am »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm
I do vaguely remember lucas getting booed when he came on once, like he was the problem!
was that as sub for SG  the one where Rafa said it was because SG was too emotionally charged{or similar}
? Phil nevilles goal line handball  certainly redirected Leivas career as well as the ball..
Logged
JFT 96
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 