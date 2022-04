That's crazy. I can never decide if higher point totals means the league is better or worse. Was there just a lot more sides playing for draws in that time? That was right before I started watching.



I don't think you can ever use it as a metric of quality, but you can draw conclusions about competitiveness. A tighter set of points totals represents a more competitive league. The EFL is usually a good example as barring one or two runaway teams and one or two very poor teams, the middle 20 don't usually have that much to separate them.