Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April

Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #880 on: Today at 08:41:31 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:37:16 pm
Love Gallaghers enthusiasm, just constantly buzzing around being a pain in the arse. Not sure how he fits in at Chelsea and will probably cost too much for Palace to afford him permanently.

Be interesting to see how his career goes.

Chelsea can't sell players can they?
El Lobo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #881 on: Today at 08:42:07 pm
Tonight Matthew, Ill be playing North Bank

No chance well finish 4th lol, cos Spurs have a *wink wink* world class manager and weve got *wink wink* rubbish old Arteta. No seriously though well probably finish 2nd.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #882 on: Today at 08:44:09 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:37:53 pm
We got 60 in '04. Everton got 61 in '05... I think they're the lowest.

That's crazy. I can never decide if higher point totals means the league is better or worse. Was there just a lot more sides playing for draws in that time? That was right before I started watching.
Spanish Al

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #883 on: Today at 08:44:24 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:41:31 pm
Chelsea can't sell players can they?

No idea. But even if they could, Im not sure where he would go or who would be willing to pay the price he would likely cost.

Hed be best being able to be a Palace player permanently but its likely he stays at Chelsea and stagnates.
FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #884 on: Today at 08:46:15 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:44:09 pm
That's crazy. I can never decide if higher point totals means the league is better or worse. Was there just a lot more sides playing for draws in that time? That was right before I started watching.

So latched onto the tit after Istanbul? ;)
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #885 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:44:24 pm
No idea. But even if they could, Im not sure where he would go or who would be willing to pay the price he would likely cost.

Hed be best being able to be a Palace player permanently but its likely he stays at Chelsea and stagnates.

Villa could potentially afford him, if they wanted. Depends how they see Buendia, and if they can get Coutinho on a proper deal. Outside of them, I dont think anyone in the premier league could afford him that would need him.

Palace is perfect for him for another season before he steps up
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #886 on: Today at 08:48:16 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:42:07 pm
Tonight Matthew, Ill be playing North Bank

No chance well finish 4th lol, cos Spurs have a *wink wink* world class manager and weve got *wink wink* rubbish old Arteta. No seriously though well probably finish 2nd.

Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #887 on: Today at 08:49:16 pm
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #888 on: Today at 08:57:26 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:46:15 pm
So latched onto the tit after Istanbul? ;)

No. I got hooked on Liverpool classics after the 06 world cup that the Fox Soccer channel showed. I didn't know anything about Football before that. Had no clue about Istanbul for some time after I started supporting Liverpool.
Lone Star Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #889 on: Today at 08:59:48 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:37:16 pm
Love Gallaghers enthusiasm, just constantly buzzing around being a pain in the arse. Not sure how he fits in at Chelsea and will probably cost too much for Palace to afford him permanently.

Be interesting to see how his career goes.

He's quite a good player. Needs to cut out the diving and play-acting but he's fun to watch outside of that.

Some ball by Andersen for Ayew's goal. Was really impressed by him during his loan spell to Fulham for the second half of last season. Palace beating Spurs to his signing was quite the steal for them.
deano2727

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #890 on: Today at 09:05:22 pm
And almost right on cue, Arsenal are going to throw top 4.

Who could have ever predicted it.
Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #891 on: Today at 09:08:57 pm
Lego man angry
sinnermichael

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #892 on: Today at 09:11:16 pm
Makes a change for there to be a shocking Partey at the Palace. They're normally at 10 Downing Street.
