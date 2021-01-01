He probably is isnt he? I suppose the playmaking/passing side of his game often gets overlooked because of his goalscoring. But that has been a bit secondary this season, so may be getting more attention to other parts of his game.His a diving shithouse, but a fanstastic footballer with rather dodgy ankles!
The fact that he downed tools for months at the start of season all forgotten.EDIT: not that hes not a good player
yep that defo was glossed over!But indeed, excellent footballer.Intriguing how much hell push for a move again this coming summer.
How and why did Spurs lose to United?!? ffs. United would be dead and buried if that had even ended in a draw. Still give them less than 10% of a chance to get into the top 4, but that one result has them with a small pulse.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
City be only side who buy him but they will get Haaland won't they?
Rooney on MNF is truly a sight to behold. Looks like hes eaten someone. And he should really ask for a refund for that pube rug on his bonce.
If Carragher was any further up Kane's arse, he'd know what he had for breakfast.
