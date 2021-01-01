« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April

oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 06:15:13 pm

Tottenham [5] - 1 Newcastle; Bergwijn 83' - https://streamwo.com/v/1x2q7xqa & https://v.redd.it/q8yg9g1zjcr81
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 06:15:33 pm
Spurs are going to get 4th if they beat Arsenal
Boston always unofficial

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 06:17:18 pm
Christ there's some real shite in the prem.All that money floating around....why can't i get some!
Knight

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 06:18:44 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:11:22 pm
He probably is isnt he?  I suppose the playmaking/passing side of his game often gets overlooked because of his goalscoring. But that has been a  bit secondary this season, so may be getting more attention to other parts of his game.

His a diving shithouse, but a fanstastic footballer with rather dodgy ankles!

Yeah we'll probably see the occasional unpleasant side of him a little more clearly than most  (wanting a player sent off and hands on head when it doesn't happen for example) but we shouldn't miss his brilliance as a footballer. I thought all those ankle injuries would have killed him by now, and he's probably a bit less mobile, but he can't half strike a football, whether that's to score, pass or cross.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 06:18:59 pm
Carragher is so up Kanes ass
Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 06:20:21 pm
The fact that he downed tools for months at the start of season all forgotten.

EDIT: not that hes not a good player
cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 06:20:29 pm
We all know what happens when Spurs put the pressure on
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 06:20:30 pm
Kane looking up like what can I sacrifice for a goal here
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 06:21:10 pm
Carragher is going to ask Kane out on a date after the game I think
RedForeverTT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 06:22:48 pm
The score line is going to spur Newcastle to spend £2b in the next 2 summers. Where is the incentive and punishment for doing more or less well?

Unless PL and FIFA do something to prevent sports washing all these results have became meaningless.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 06:24:53 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:20:21 pm
The fact that he downed tools for months at the start of season all forgotten.

EDIT: not that hes not a good player

yep that defo was glossed over!

But indeed, excellent footballer.

Intriguing how much hell push for a move again this coming summer.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 pm
How and why did Spurs lose to United?!? ffs. United would be dead and buried if that had even ended in a draw. Still give them less than 10% of a chance to get into the top 4, but that one result has them with a small pulse.
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 06:28:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:11:22 pm
He probably is isnt he?  I suppose the playmaking/passing side of his game often gets overlooked because of his goalscoring. But that has been a  bit secondary this season, so may be getting more attention to other parts of his game.

His a diving shithouse, but a fanstastic footballer with rather dodgy ankles!

He is definitely very good, but is he in the class of Thiago, TAA, or De Bruyne?  Most of his best balls seem to be when he drops deep into space and then plays the ball into space for people to run onto or floated passes out wide.  I don't think that he has the range of passing of the three that I mentioned, or the ability to play those passes where you think 'how the hell did he see that ball was on let alone play it'.  But given that those three players will be right up there with the best passers in the history of the PL, that isn't a slight on Kane.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 06:28:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:24:53 pm
yep that defo was glossed over!

But indeed, excellent footballer.

Intriguing how much hell push for a move again this coming summer.

City be only side who buy him but they will get Haaland won't they?
whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 06:28:26 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 06:26:41 pm
How and why did Spurs lose to United?!? ffs. United would be dead and buried if that had even ended in a draw. Still give them less than 10% of a chance to get into the top 4, but that one result has them with a small pulse.

They ultimately spursed the games vs utd. Damn I hope we smash them at Anfield
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 06:37:45 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:28:18 pm
City be only side who buy him but they will get Haaland won't they?

I could see Man Utd wanting to buy him (and afford too), but not sure why hed go there! 

And yes, Haaland goes to Man City, so they wont be after him this summer. 

Very limited options really.
semit5

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 06:26:41 pm
How and why did Spurs lose to United?!? ffs. United would be dead and buried if that had even ended in a draw. Still give them less than 10% of a chance to get into the top 4, but that one result has them with a small pulse.

I really wouldnt lose any sleep worrying about Utd at the mo!
IgorBobbins

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #817 on: Today at 07:18:00 pm
Rooney on MNF is truly a sight to behold. Looks like hes eaten someone. And he should really ask for a refund for that pube rug on his bonce.
sinnermichael

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #818 on: Today at 07:21:02 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 07:18:00 pm
Rooney on MNF is truly a sight to behold. Looks like hes eaten someone. And he should really ask for a refund for that pube rug on his bonce.

Took them 10 minutes to go into a discussion about why United are shite. Surprised it wasn't 10 seconds.
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #819 on: Today at 07:21:48 pm

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette
sinnermichael

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #820 on: Today at 07:30:58 pm
If Carragher was any further up Kane's arse, he'd know what he had for breakfast.
cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #821 on: Today at 07:32:52 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:30:58 pm
If Carragher was any further up Kane's arse, he'd know what he had for breakfast.

Pirlo now apparently- surprised he hasn't said compared him to Maradona yet
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Reply #822 on: Today at 07:36:26 pm
45 minutes of fucking Harry Kane, Spurs must be 20 points clear at the top of the league.
