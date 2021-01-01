He probably is isnt he? I suppose the playmaking/passing side of his game often gets overlooked because of his goalscoring. But that has been a bit secondary this season, so may be getting more attention to other parts of his game.



His a diving shithouse, but a fanstastic footballer with rather dodgy ankles!



He is definitely very good, but is he in the class of Thiago, TAA, or De Bruyne? Most of his best balls seem to be when he drops deep into space and then plays the ball into space for people to run onto or floated passes out wide. I don't think that he has the range of passing of the three that I mentioned, or the ability to play those passes where you think 'how the hell did he see that ball was on let alone play it'. But given that those three players will be right up there with the best passers in the history of the PL, that isn't a slight on Kane.