Playing like a relegation certainty. Brainless decision after brainless decision
Say they do go down. Do they come back up the next season?
Losing to this West Ham performance is as comical as it getsThey wouldve got battered by anyone 15th upwards today. Been an absolute joke Rice has been the crowning turd aswell
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
What is good is that that was a much better performance by Everton.So losing will hurt and demoralise them all the more.Of course, if they beat Burnley on Wednesday, and theyre pretty much safe. But lose it? Oh boy
you never know then
That game at Burnley is Evertons biggest game since Villareal 2005 Id say
I bet the mancs will probably lose to Everton next weekend.
I know it's just a job to most of them, but I can't stand players laughing and joking when they lose. Pickford laughing and joking with Moyes just then, if I was unfortunate enough to support Everton, i'b be furious watching that.
I just watched the last 25 minutes of that so could delay some work I have to do... my what joyless football. Makes you realize how incredibly blessed we are with our current setup (I know it is a non comparison, but still).
Going down and winning almost every week would probably be the best thing that could happen to them.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 2.26]