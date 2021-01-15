« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April  (Read 18193 times)

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #680 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:24:33 pm
Playing like a relegation certainty. Brainless decision after brainless decision

what brainless about that? they playing with the PAHSHHHUUUUN that was lacking when rafa was in charge. ;D ;D ;D ;D

the team that is on the pitch is mirror of the thug of asst manage that they have. they dont care about winning games. Just violently assaulting opposition players.

Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #681 on: Today at 03:38:09 pm »
Say they do go down. Do they come back up the next season?
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,661
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #682 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm »
Not sure why Calvert Lewin is sulking, barely noticed he was out there.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #683 on: Today at 03:38:39 pm »
Kevin Nolan looking like a proper da.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #684 on: Today at 03:39:29 pm »
Hopefully some dumb club doesn't give them money for Lewin in the summer, a woeful footballer.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,506
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #685 on: Today at 03:40:31 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:38:09 pm
Say they do go down. Do they come back up the next season?

they might not come back for a few years. Getting out of the championship is tough.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,657
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #686 on: Today at 03:41:10 pm »
Losing to this West Ham performance is as comical as it gets

They wouldve got battered by anyone 15th upwards today. Been an absolute joke

Rice has been the crowning turd aswell
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,966
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #687 on: Today at 03:41:57 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:38:09 pm
Say they do go down. Do they come back up the next season?

The EFL don't fuck about like the premier league when it comes to massive financial losses
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,611
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #688 on: Today at 03:43:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:41:10 pm
Losing to this West Ham performance is as comical as it gets

They wouldve got battered by anyone 15th upwards today. Been an absolute joke

Rice has been the crowning turd aswell

Rice has been awful and they're reliant on him. He sets the tempo.

Kidderminster nearly beat this side so they have these performances in them. They're game raisers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,621
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #689 on: Today at 03:48:23 pm »
Is there a more miserable looking footballer than the pigeon
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,657
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #690 on: Today at 03:48:38 pm »
The performance these put in v us and theyre scraping past 10 man Everton at home
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #691 on: Today at 03:51:50 pm »
I want to see Pickford go up for a freekick here and see him fling his little body around just to see what happens. I bet he'd try and punch the ball in
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,657
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #692 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
:lmao

Richarlison
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #693 on: Today at 03:52:38 pm »
If only Cresswell actually did kick the twat in the face.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,185
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #694 on: Today at 03:52:46 pm »
Shocking from Richarlison as per usual
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,483
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #695 on: Today at 03:52:49 pm »
Surprised to see Richarlison rolling around on the floor like a massive fanny.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,661
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #696 on: Today at 03:52:53 pm »
As if Pickford was going to win a header against West Ham.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Believer
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #697 on: Today at 03:53:00 pm »
He is such a dick head. WTF was that all about
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,621
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #698 on: Today at 03:54:20 pm »
Oh dear 16 defeats in 21 now for the Bitters, flush them please football gods
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,621
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #699 on: Today at 03:54:56 pm »
Pickford touting for a job with Moysey!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,393
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #700 on: Today at 03:55:05 pm »
What is good is that that was a much better performance by Everton.

So losing will hurt and demoralise them all the more.

Of course, if they beat Burnley on Wednesday, and theyre pretty much safe.  But lose it? Oh boyyou never know then
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,657
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #701 on: Today at 03:55:49 pm »
That game at Burnley is Evertons biggest game since Villareal 2005 Id say
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #702 on: Today at 03:56:16 pm »
I know it's just a job to most of them, but I can't stand players laughing and joking when they lose.

Pickford laughing and joking with Moyes just then, if I was unfortunate enough to support Everton, i'b be furious watching that.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #703 on: Today at 03:56:21 pm »
I've watched a lot of West Ham this season. They are mostly terrible. The win vs us is the best they have played all season. I have no clue how they are 5th. Must be that they have better forwards compared to 15 other sides. 
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,602
  • Indefatigability
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #704 on: Today at 03:56:39 pm »
Fair play, still all Rafas fault. All of it. 100% on him.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,657
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #705 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:55:05 pm
What is good is that that was a much better performance by Everton.

So losing will hurt and demoralise them all the more.

Of course, if they beat Burnley on Wednesday, and theyre pretty much safe.  But lose it? Oh boyyou never know then

I thought that fir the first 15 mins until I realised West Ham had just not got out of bed
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #706 on: Today at 03:57:35 pm »
I bet the mancs will probably lose to Everton next weekend.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,602
  • Indefatigability
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #707 on: Today at 03:57:51 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:55:49 pm
That game at Burnley is Evertons biggest game since Villareal 2005 Id say
A lot bigger, Id say.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,611
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #708 on: Today at 03:57:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:55:05 pm
What is good is that that was a much better performance by Everton.

So losing will hurt and demoralise them all the more.

Of course, if they beat Burnley on Wednesday, and theyre pretty much safe.  But lose it? Oh boyyou never know then

Lampard's rant and raved against them after the last game which can get an immediate reaction but it wears thin.

Hopefully Burnley can do them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #709 on: Today at 03:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:57:35 pm
I bet the mancs will probably lose to Everton next weekend.

Yep, on the few occasions we ever want them to get a result they let us down. Look like they are on the beach too.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,657
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #710 on: Today at 03:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:57:35 pm
I bet the mancs will probably lose to Everton next weekend.

I genuinely think thats the wooden spoon final of the season

Whoever loses has officially had the shittest season pound for pound
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,082
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #711 on: Today at 03:58:59 pm »
I just watched the last 25 minutes of that so could delay some work I have to do... my what joyless football. Makes you realize how incredibly blessed we are with our current setup (I know it is a non comparison, but still).
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #712 on: Today at 04:00:31 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 03:56:16 pm
I know it's just a job to most of them, but I can't stand players laughing and joking when they lose.

Pickford laughing and joking with Moyes just then, if I was unfortunate enough to support Everton, i'b be furious watching that.

That's very odd. Most of these guys are extreme competitors. Pickford sure seems to be that way with all his whining, but losing every week does weird things to people. You get used to it after some time. The sting starts to fade.

Going down and winning almost every week would probably be the best thing that could happen to them. They could come back with a completely different mindset as a club.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,611
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #713 on: Today at 04:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:57:35 pm
I bet the mancs will probably lose to Everton next weekend.

Could go either way that. Two really poor disjointed sides, United seem to have given up this season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,611
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #714 on: Today at 04:01:46 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 03:58:59 pm
I just watched the last 25 minutes of that so could delay some work I have to do... my what joyless football. Makes you realize how incredibly blessed we are with our current setup (I know it is a non comparison, but still).

That was real Moyes-ball from West Ham.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,621
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #715 on: Today at 04:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:57:35 pm
I bet the mancs will probably lose to Everton next weekend.
can't see it, you would think he who fannies about and dives around will fancy padding out his season's goal stats against that defence
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #716 on: Today at 04:02:57 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:00:31 pm


Going down and winning almost every week would probably be the best thing that could happen to them.
If they get relegated, there is no way they are comming back up for years.. FFP will kill them if not their complete lack of talent
Logged
JFT 96
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 