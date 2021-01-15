What is good is that that was a much better performance by Everton. So losing will hurt and demoralise them all the more. Of course, if they beat Burnley on Wednesday, and theyre pretty much safe. But lose it? Oh boy you never know then

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W