« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April  (Read 3178 times)

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,615
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:25:51 pm »
City just strolling around, no pressure at all.

2-0. Fucking Burnley.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,292
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:24:33 pm
Not disputing that but why get worked up by Burnley being shit?

Its in our hands still.

Who is worked up?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,624
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:27:02 pm »
Way is the point of Pope??
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,045
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #83 on: Today at 03:27:10 pm »
I know it was predictable but they really couldnt have an easier game here. Burnley not even trying, fucking state of the goalkeeper.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,055
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #84 on: Today at 03:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 03:23:17 pm
it's called a title challenge mate......every Libpool fan on the planet will have an eye on this game, and rightly so...

To be honest, the only important thing for us from the Burnley game is if any of Man City's players gets injured ...
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,615
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:27:47 pm »
They fight (and foul) like caged animals when they come up against us. Twats.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,624
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #86 on: Today at 03:27:49 pm »
Burnley think defending is for other clubs. Ah well tv off.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,689
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #87 on: Today at 03:29:25 pm »

Burnley 0 - [2] Manchester City; Gündoğan 25' - https://streamgg.com/v/g7k2kkg5 & https://v.redd.it/k4kfk5n8l4r81
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:29:51 pm »
You guys are deluded if you thought Burnley would get something, its all about next week
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,590
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:29:58 pm »
If not Everton then hopefully Burnley get flushed this season
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,055
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #90 on: Today at 03:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:27:49 pm
Burnley think defending is for other clubs. Ah well tv off.

Why? Some really nice games at the moment ...
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,082
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #91 on: Today at 03:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:29:51 pm
You guys are deluded if you thought Burnley would get something, its all about next week
Fairly sure someone says the same every week including the weeks theyve dropped points
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,045
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:31:33 pm »
The ideal scenario would be Hedwig keeping Watford up at Burnley and Evertons expense, but I really cant split those two about who I want to get flushed more. Burnley are just an absolute stain on the PL and have been since they came up.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,590
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:29:51 pm
You guys are deluded if you thought Burnley would get something, its all about next week
did anyone think Burnley would get anything?

Then again did anyone think Palace or Southampton would get anything or Spurs do the double over them? But they all did so not sure what point you are trying to make
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,851
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm »
Brexit loving bastards
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:27:02 pm
Way is the point of Pope??

Religious figurehead.

Opium for the masses, needs s dealer.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,055
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:29:58 pm
If not Everton then hopefully Burnley get flushed this season

Why not both?
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:33:14 pm »
Thought Burnley might atleast put up a bit of a fight.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,318
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:33:28 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,590
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:33:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:33:04 pm
Why not both?
too much to hope for that I fear
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:33:52 pm »
It's gonna come down to the game at the Etihad. Whoever wins that wins the league
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,590
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:34:26 pm »
Leeds in front
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:34:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:31:32 pm
Fairly sure someone says the same every week including the weeks theyve dropped points

Nah I thought Palace and Spurs had a chance and they got something but Burnley was never happening. City smash them every game I said it in a thread a few weeks ago
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:27:47 pm
They fight (and foul) like caged animals when they come up against us. Twats.

Our last three games at Turf Moor have been as comfortable as you could wish.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:35:04 pm »
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:31:58 pm
did anyone think Burnley would get anything?

Then again did anyone think Palace or Southampton would get anything or Spurs do the double over them? But they all did so not sure what point you are trying to make

See my comment above
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:29:58 pm
If not Everton then hopefully Burnley get flushed this season

Im with you on this. Never really thought Everton would be struggling so bad but Burnley would definitely be a good one to go down
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,168
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:24:33 pm
Not disputing that but why get worked up by Burnley being shit?

Yeah it boggles my mind every time Burnley play Man City people expect them to get a result. They never do. They have an abysmal record against Man City.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,689
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:36:02 pm »

Leeds [1] - 0 Southampton; Jack Harrison 29' - https://streamgg.com/v/37rwws4v & https://streamin.me/v/02735e48
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:29:51 pm
You guys are deluded if you thought Burnley would get something, its all about next week


Has anyone claimed that? We all expect City to beat Burnley.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,318
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #110 on: Today at 03:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:34:26 pm
Leeds in front

Southampton have had their excellent run of 10 games. Now they're amidst their shit run for the next 10.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,615
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #111 on: Today at 03:36:21 pm »
Wolves 2 nil up against Villa.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,055
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #112 on: Today at 03:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:34:26 pm
Leeds in front

Very good game. Meslier has just had one hell of a save from Adams ...
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,793
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:27:02 pm
Way is the point of Pope??
Take your pro-Rangers hate speech into another forum mate  :P  :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:33:28 pm


Well, they do.
Let's not attack anyone here.
Not as if Burnley are going to attack (or defend) anytime soon ...
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #115 on: Today at 03:37:27 pm »
Burnley is the quintessential game raisers vs Liverpool. They put their bodies on the line and run themselves into the ground vs Liverpool. Zero effort vs City. Their midfield is walking around out there. Letting the City midfilders walk into the box with acers of space. To put this in after two weeks when almost all of their players stayed to train and the opposite for City is ridiculous.

No one will convince me other wise.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,615
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #116 on: Today at 03:37:31 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:34:34 pm
Our last three games at Turf Moor have been as comfortable as you could wish.

We're better than them obviously, but they at least try against us. This is pathetic stuff.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,019
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #117 on: Today at 03:37:32 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:33:52 pm
It's gonna come down to the game at the Etihad. Whoever wins that wins the league

Thats what worries me a bit. I really dont fancy us to go there and win. I reckon we probably have to win every other game and get a draw there to win the league, which seems unlikely, yet doable.

Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,082
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #118 on: Today at 03:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:34:31 pm
Nah I thought Palace and Spurs had a chance and they got something but Burnley was never happening. City smash them every game I said it in a thread a few weeks ago
Seeing as youre such a good judge can you tell us whos going to win next Sundays game
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,812
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #119 on: Today at 03:39:17 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:33:52 pm
It's gonna come down to the game at the Etihad. Whoever wins that wins the league

Still a long way to go even if so win next weekend.

Europe could have a big bearing on it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 