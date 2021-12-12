Not disputing that but why get worked up by Burnley being shit? Its in our hands still.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
it's called a title challenge mate......every Libpool fan on the planet will have an eye on this game, and rightly so...
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Burnley think defending is for other clubs. Ah well tv off.
You guys are deluded if you thought Burnley would get something, its all about next week
Way is the point of Pope??
If not Everton then hopefully Burnley get flushed this season
Brexit loving bastards
Why not both?
Fairly sure someone says the same every week including the weeks theyve dropped points
They fight (and foul) like caged animals when they come up against us. Twats.
Leeds in front
did anyone think Burnley would get anything?Then again did anyone think Palace or Southampton would get anything or Spurs do the double over them? But they all did so not sure what point you are trying to make
Not disputing that but why get worked up by Burnley being shit?
Our last three games at Turf Moor have been as comfortable as you could wish.
It's gonna come down to the game at the Etihad. Whoever wins that wins the league
Nah I thought Palace and Spurs had a chance and they got something but Burnley was never happening. City smash them every game I said it in a thread a few weeks ago
It's gonna come down to the game at the Etihad. Whoever wins that wins the league
