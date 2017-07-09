Back to real football, and the business end of the season starts now.

If Burnley don't get a result on Saturday, at least I hope they put some fucking effort in. Proper football, proper challenges.



SATURDAY 2ND APRIL



Liverpool V Watford 12:30 BT Sport

Brighton & Hove Albion V Norwich City 15:00

Burnley V Manchester City 15:00

Chelsea V Brentford 15:00

Leeds United V Southampton 15:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Aston Villa 15:00

Manchester United V Leicester City 17:30 sky sports



SUNDAY 3RD APRIL



West Ham United V Everton 14:00 sky sports

Tottenham Hotspur V Newcastle United 16:30 sky sports



MONDAY 4TH APRIL



Crystal Palace V Arsenal 20:00 sky sports



WEDNESDAY 6TH APRIL



Burnley V Everton 19:30 Utterly shocked that this festival of football is not being broadcast on UK TV. sky sports

Edit, scrap that, it fucking is.