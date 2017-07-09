« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« on: Today at 01:15:58 pm »
Back to real football, and the business end of the season starts now.
If Burnley don't get a result on Saturday, at least I hope they put some fucking effort in. Proper football, proper challenges.

SATURDAY 2ND APRIL

Liverpool V Watford 12:30 BT Sport
Brighton & Hove Albion V Norwich City 15:00
Burnley V Manchester City 15:00
Chelsea V Brentford 15:00
Leeds United V Southampton 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Aston Villa 15:00
Manchester United V Leicester City 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 3RD APRIL

West Ham United V Everton 14:00 skysports
Tottenham Hotspur V Newcastle United 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 4TH APRIL

Crystal Palace V Arsenal 20:00 skysports

WEDNESDAY 6TH APRIL

Burnley V Everton 19:30 Utterly shocked that this festival of football is not being broadcast on UK TV.  skysports
Edit, scrap that, it fucking is.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:29 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:17:22 pm »
AAAAND IT'S LIVE!!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:20:11 pm »
Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.



Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com

www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:15:58 pm

SATURDAY 2ND APRIL

No venues, cities, or countries listed? No italics? You're just phoning it in these days, mate ;)

Thanks as ever  :thumbup
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:12:49 pm »
Good effort but I think having an 'edited' tag at the bottom of the OP always takes away from the magnitude. Obvious that a mistakes been made. 6/10
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:54:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:12:49 pm
Good effort but I think having an 'edited' tag at the bottom of the OP always takes away from the magnitude. Obvious that a mistakes been made. 6/10

Was a rookie error assuming that shite wouldn't be on TV at the same time as Champions League games. Do Sky really expect people to tune in to that instead of Villareal v Bayern?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:35:20 pm »
As long as Everton don't end up beating West Ham on Sunday, Burney v Everton will be a pretty huge game to be fair.

Burnley win that and Everton will be in huge trouble considering the fixtures they have for the rest of the season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:42:10 pm »
Another 12:30 kick off

Fuck off

