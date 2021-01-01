Poll

Who Wins?

Crosby Nick
9 (52.9%)
Tubby
8 (47.1%)

Total Members Voted: 16

Voting closed: Today at 01:58:13 pm

4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final

Offline Samie

4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Yesterday at 01:58:13 pm
Nicholas



V

Fatso

Offline Elzar

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Yesterday at 02:22:35 pm
Juventus kit vs Portugal kit

I think Makelele has too many accents on his name, so Nick gets my vote.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Yesterday at 02:40:00 pm
Nicks side with far more balance for me.

Tubbys got a great midfield but its a narrow side and I dont like how exposed the CBs would be if Alba was constantly pushing on. Ive also never particularly rated Carvajal.

I dont adore Nicks midfield but its functional and everyone has a clear cut role - Benzema is also a sensational foil for the players around him. Great defence too.

Not the easiest to call because Tubbys midfield is great but I question the attack and defence. Petit was decent but sticks out like a sore thumb relative to the others.

Nick by a hair.
Online El Lobo

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Yesterday at 02:49:05 pm
Yeah my thoughts too. Tubbys midfield is class but Nicks team just looks more well-rounded
Online tubby

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Yesterday at 03:18:57 pm
Offline Samie

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Yesterday at 04:32:53 pm
Don;t slap me Fatso.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Today at 12:14:26 am
Nick for me, strong in every position and well balanced on the field.
Offline Samie

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Today at 01:42:08 pm
BUMP
Online El Lobo

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Today at 02:01:10 pm
Ooof
Online tubby

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Today at 02:04:52 pm
Congrats, Nick.  Slough was guaranteed a win either way.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
Today at 02:06:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:04:52 pm
Congrats, Nick.  Slough was guaranteed a win either way.

