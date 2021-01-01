Poll

Who Wins?

Crosby Nick
Tubby

Voting closes: Today at 01:58:13 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final  (Read 193 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
« on: Yesterday at 01:58:13 pm »
Nicholas



V

Fatso

Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,270
  • Bam!
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:22:35 pm »
Juventus kit vs Portugal kit

I think Makelele has too many accents on his name, so Nick gets my vote.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:40:00 pm »
Nicks side with far more balance for me.

Tubbys got a great midfield but its a narrow side and I dont like how exposed the CBs would be if Alba was constantly pushing on. Ive also never particularly rated Carvajal.

I dont adore Nicks midfield but its functional and everyone has a clear cut role - Benzema is also a sensational foil for the players around him. Great defence too.

Not the easiest to call because Tubbys midfield is great but I question the attack and defence. Petit was decent but sticks out like a sore thumb relative to the others.

Nick by a hair.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,960
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:49:05 pm »
Yeah my thoughts too. Tubbys midfield is class but Nicks team just looks more well-rounded
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:18:57 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:32:53 pm »
Don;t slap me Fatso.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:14:26 am »
Nick for me, strong in every position and well balanced on the field.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- The Final
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:12:56 am »
BUMP
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 