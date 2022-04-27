« previous next »
Author Topic: Gran Turismo 7  (Read 4501 times)

Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #80 on: April 27, 2022, 05:00:19 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on April 27, 2022, 02:32:45 pm
2:04.962

I'm so happy



Just one thousandth of a second behind me - I reckon you can beat that time.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #81 on: April 27, 2022, 06:36:38 pm »
Quote from: KJR71 on April 27, 2022, 05:00:19 pm
Just one thousandth of a second behind me - I reckon you can beat that time.

Let's call it a draw
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #82 on: April 28, 2022, 06:52:40 pm »
Only 4 golds to get. Done the music rally ones... other than getting kids into the game, can't really see the point of it.

The last two group 3 endurance missions are left in the Human Comedy set. Hopefully won't be too much trouble. Haven't tried either yet. Did the 24min of Le Mans earlier. Took a few attempts but once the strategy is sussed it's not too tricky.

But oh my god, the drifting ones. Had to resort to YouTube. Still miles off on the last couple. Again, haven't tried it yet, but I always have counterassist on. Big tip apparently is turn it off...makes complete sense. Will report back as and when.

Edit: done the last couple of the Human Comedy group 3 races. Race 7, Red Bull Ring was pretty straightforward. Pit at the right time for wets and then back onto slicks once the dry line starts reappearing. The last one at Lake Maggiore is a big step up in difficulty. Took 5 attempts to win it but the Subaru was the clincher. Ran 1m57's on a 2 stop medium tyres strategy, stopping at laps 10 and 20 for 10 laps on fuel on fuel map 1. Tried it initially in the 911 and the best I could manage was 5th.

Just the drifting challenges now. A meagre 13 points off gold for the Daytona one (out of 7500). Then the drifting mission at Tsukuba and all golded. Way more easily said than done. Struggling massively with them as that sort of driving style and my brain do not get on...
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #83 on: May 25, 2022, 09:23:49 am »
One of the weekly online races on Sport is a SF19 Super Formula race, insane speeds.
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #84 on: May 25, 2022, 04:17:47 pm »
Might give that a miss as I'm betting it's a crash fest!

Only played online two or three times before yesterday but decided to give it another go last night and have somehow won three races and came second twice in 6 or 7 races in the Golf around the Red Bull Ring.  It can only be because the cars are slowish and I know that circuit quite well cos I was never that successful on GT Sport.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #85 on: May 25, 2022, 08:00:23 pm »
Game update scheduled for tomorrow morning.

What would you like to see?

There's Kaz's now traditional car silhouettes. Bit of a mystery as to what the 3rd car is.

Would personally like to see some more events added with decent payouts. Custom race credits once I've done everything are really poor. Really feels like an 'endurance' race is anything from 30-60mins according to PD. It ain't, it really ain't.  And more tracks... please

https://twitter.com/i/status/1529704254759391232
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #86 on: May 26, 2022, 07:21:51 am »
So three cars and some pictures of New Orleans then!
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #87 on: May 26, 2022, 07:29:05 am »
Underwhelming to say the least. Would have expected a new track given the 'new' version of Spa last time around. No new events listed in the news post... hopefully there'll be some detailed in the patch notes.
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #88 on: May 26, 2022, 07:38:09 am »
We can only hope.  I'm slowly working my way through getting golds on the licences and circuit experiences but the game needs more race events and courses which I think will come eventually.  Drip feed I reckon.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #89 on: June 19, 2022, 01:39:10 pm »
Update coming this week. Includes the Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak.

Edit: Official trailer is now out. First new track in the game is Watkins Glen. Happy with that!
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #90 on: July 6, 2022, 07:43:42 am »
I'm finding the Circuit Experience on Deep Forest Raceway impossible, I've got gold on the three sectors but am half a second off the gold for the whole lap.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #91 on: July 6, 2022, 07:58:03 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on July  6, 2022, 07:43:42 am
I'm finding the Circuit Experience on Deep Forest Raceway impossible, I've got gold on the three sectors but am half a second off the gold for the whole lap.

Hope you're well mate.

Guess you may already be aware of this thread on gtplanet, but if not, I hope it helps.

https://www.gtplanet.net/forum/threads/the-central-how-to-gold-all-licences-mission-challenges-and-track-experiences-thread-video-guides-inside.406244/

Bit of a disappointment that they've patched the multiple roulette ticket glitch this morning. Was helping with gaining credits I was using to customise loads of cars in my garage.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #92 on: July 7, 2022, 09:51:15 pm »
Can't believe I'm gonna have to throw in the towel at S10. No way I can find 3 seconds. Miyazono can piss off.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #93 on: July 28, 2022, 08:01:03 am »
Patch notes for today's update. 3 new cars that were easy to guess from the silhouette (confirmed in a trailer yesterday). Some new menu books/events. Interesting new scapes location of Tomica Town that looks like it will be fun to play around with. Been customising my garage lately as I mentioned previously whilst waiting for new content and taking photos of each car in scapes. Managed to take some really good photos with a bit of a creative eye plus trial and error with the masks, filters, saturation settings, etc.

https://www.gran-turismo.com/us/gt7/news/00_3942234.html
« Reply #94 on: February 2, 2023, 09:48:03 pm »
This in vr looks incredible. Full game supported other than local split screen which is understandable.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #95 on: February 3, 2023, 06:09:21 am »
Yeah it looks amazing in VR
Online MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #96 on: February 12, 2023, 12:54:37 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February  3, 2023, 06:09:21 am
Yeah it looks amazing in VR
Im close to buying it and to be honest its probably a really bad decision after getting the first one and putting very few hours into it. The only game that made me feel a bit sick was gt sport but this looks a proper version of it where as the psvr1 version of gt was fairly awful looking when playing it and of course it was basically a demo where as this is the whole game. The biggest thing that stopped me using the first one more was the setup. A load of cables, a box and a camera to get going. Seems like this is just one usb cable so Id probably use it far more often just because of that.

Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #97 on: February 12, 2023, 10:12:47 am »
Yeah I saw a side by side comparison and it just reinforces how much of a pain the first was to set up. I still have mine and I genuinely had some great experiences with the likes of Astrobot, Ace Combat 7, Wipeout, Thumper, PS Worlds, Farpoint...the library was good but the set up made me not play it enough. Whereas this time the setup looks effortless, the headset itself seems to be one the best on the market and a massive leap compared to the first PSVR which was a entry level headset.

Such a shame the PSVR titles aren't backwards compatible with this new headset.

What did you do with your old headset? I doubt anyone would want to buy mine now so it's left collecting dust.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #98 on: February 12, 2023, 10:24:13 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February 12, 2023, 10:12:47 am
Yeah I saw a side by side comparison and it just reinforces how much of a pain the first was to set up. I still have mine and I genuinely had some great experiences with the likes of Astrobot, Ace Combat 7, Wipeout, Thumper, PS Worlds, Farpoint...the library was good but the set up made me not play it enough. Whereas this time the setup looks effortless, the headset itself seems to be one the best on the market and a massive leap compared to the first PSVR which was a entry level headset.

Such a shame the PSVR titles aren't backwards compatible with this new headset.

What did you do with your old headset? I doubt anyone would want to buy mine now so it's left collecting dust.

Thats the only thing thats put me off buying one straight away, stupid decision by Sony.
Online MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #99 on: February 13, 2023, 11:39:40 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February 12, 2023, 10:12:47 am
Yeah I saw a side by side comparison and it just reinforces how much of a pain the first was to set up. I still have mine and I genuinely had some great experiences with the likes of Astrobot, Ace Combat 7, Wipeout, Thumper, PS Worlds, Farpoint...the library was good but the set up made me not play it enough. Whereas this time the setup looks effortless, the headset itself seems to be one the best on the market and a massive leap compared to the first PSVR which was a entry level headset.

Such a shame the PSVR titles aren't backwards compatible with this new headset.

What did you do with your old headset? I doubt anyone would want to buy mine now so it's left collecting dust.
Ive done fuck all with it for ages and I havent really thought about it till this week so Im giving it to my nephew. Should have given it to him ages ago but it just never crossed my mind.

I did have some good experiences with it but it is the one gaming device where Im sure I didnt get moneys worth from. Im not a prolific gamer but tend to get my moneys worth out of consoles over a number of years. I have a sim racing rig and that may go the same way even though Ive put more hours into that already but it was pricey so Id need to use it way more before I think it would be worth what Ive paid.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #100 on: February 15, 2023, 07:25:04 am »
Im the same as others with PSVR1, enjoyed it but didnt use it loads because of the faff and move controllers werent great. Id dip back in every now and again mostly with DualShock compatible games. The upside of that is I have a reasonable backlog to get through on PSVR2.

I cant wait for PSVR2 and GT7 though, it looks fantastic. Ive held off doing more menus etc until its launched so that Ive got plenty of fresh stuff do to but will also redo some of my old favourite races in VR too. If the VR showroom is as good as some previews suggest I can also see myself spending quite a bit of time just looking at cars in VR! I hope they keep adding content for a while yet to keep that side of the game fresh.

Fingers crossed GT7 proves VR on PS5 for racing games and other follow suit.
Online MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #101 on: February 22, 2023, 01:17:14 am »
This Sophy ai thing is incredible. I do think there might be a bad spot for people who are very good because I only really started enjoying it at expert level and Im really not that good although the one on one looks incredibly difficult.

The lines they take are brilliant depending on when attacking or defending and its a million miles from the normal ai or any ai Ive seen.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #102 on: February 22, 2023, 08:16:36 pm »
Had a dispatch notice for my PSVR2 at 13.19 today so had written it off but it arrived with an hour of the email!

GT7 is incredible on it. Its looks fantastic but the sense of space, depth and speed is just brilliant. I had a Porsche race around Barcelona and it definitely changes the way you approach overtaking. I also noticed more little slips and slides from the AI than I think Id have spotted on a flat screen. Took a drive around Spa and the elevation changes feel so much deeper. Luckily the helmet placement with the cars seems a lot more consistent and reliable than with PSVR1.

Really enjoyed the VR showroom too so far, which you can do with all cars not just the ones you own. The attention to detail in the cars really stands out.

Not played anything else yet as the controllers are charging
Online MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #103 on: February 22, 2023, 09:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on February 22, 2023, 08:16:36 pm
Had a dispatch notice for my PSVR2 at 13.19 today so had written it off but it arrived with an hour of the email!

GT7 is incredible on it. Its looks fantastic but the sense of space, depth and speed is just brilliant. I had a Porsche race around Barcelona and it definitely changes the way you approach overtaking. I also noticed more little slips and slides from the AI than I think Id have spotted on a flat screen. Took a drive around Spa and the elevation changes feel so much deeper. Luckily the helmet placement with the cars seems a lot more consistent and reliable than with PSVR1.

Really enjoyed the VR showroom too so far, which you can do with all cars not just the ones you own. The attention to detail in the cars really stands out.

Not played anything else yet as the controllers are charging
I ended up getting it as well. Herself is playing resident evil on it now. Not tried gt7 yet.
Online MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 12:17:12 am »
Yeah gt7 is mad in it. Didnt play for long, only did the Sophy ai thing in the first race on expert. I was a bit slower than using the the flat screen but yeah there is more of a sense of speed and the most surprising thing for me is I could feel the car pitching and sliding a bit on on one particular corner. This is obviously something it does to your brain as the rig didnt move an in inch of course.

In that race you are in an integra type r and it was very much like being in my civic vti I had about 20 years ago.  I did miss having a very visible rev limiter but you will get used to that I suppose.

RE Village is that intense Im not sure I will get through the game, nearly fell over when standing up so moved to a seating position and then punched the dog. The dog in question wasnt in the game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:22:10 am by MBL? »
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 08:48:37 pm »
Ya id a yellow type r 10 years ago and i drove one for a race in vr and it was like owning it again !!
Online MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #106 on: Today at 11:31:07 pm »
Really is impressive this. Played for a few hours on vr there and then tried flat screen after cause I thought Id be faster, I was terrible and lost interest after a few minutes. I think my brain didnt adjust and I couldnt judge the braking and apexs as well. All of the top YouTubers are consistently faster in flat screen but I guess its because Im fairly shite anyway.

One thing that is not being said is that there is a fairly big downgrade when in vr. Its still great and the fact that it runs smoothly means it doesnt matter much at all but worth saying since no review that Ive watched mentioned it.
