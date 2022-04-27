Only 4 golds to get. Done the music rally ones... other than getting kids into the game, can't really see the point of it.



The last two group 3 endurance missions are left in the Human Comedy set. Hopefully won't be too much trouble. Haven't tried either yet. Did the 24min of Le Mans earlier. Took a few attempts but once the strategy is sussed it's not too tricky.



But oh my god, the drifting ones. Had to resort to YouTube. Still miles off on the last couple. Again, haven't tried it yet, but I always have counterassist on. Big tip apparently is turn it off...makes complete sense. Will report back as and when.



Edit: done the last couple of the Human Comedy group 3 races. Race 7, Red Bull Ring was pretty straightforward. Pit at the right time for wets and then back onto slicks once the dry line starts reappearing. The last one at Lake Maggiore is a big step up in difficulty. Took 5 attempts to win it but the Subaru was the clincher. Ran 1m57's on a 2 stop medium tyres strategy, stopping at laps 10 and 20 for 10 laps on fuel on fuel map 1. Tried it initially in the 911 and the best I could manage was 5th.



Just the drifting challenges now. A meagre 13 points off gold for the Daytona one (out of 7500). Then the drifting mission at Tsukuba and all golded. Way more easily said than done. Struggling massively with them as that sort of driving style and my brain do not get on...