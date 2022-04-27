« previous next »
Author Topic: Gran Turismo 7  (Read 3489 times)

Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #80 on: April 27, 2022, 05:00:19 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on April 27, 2022, 02:32:45 pm
2:04.962

I'm so happy



Just one thousandth of a second behind me - I reckon you can beat that time.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #81 on: April 27, 2022, 06:36:38 pm »
Quote from: KJR71 on April 27, 2022, 05:00:19 pm
Just one thousandth of a second behind me - I reckon you can beat that time.

Let's call it a draw
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #82 on: April 28, 2022, 06:52:40 pm »
Only 4 golds to get. Done the music rally ones... other than getting kids into the game, can't really see the point of it.

The last two group 3 endurance missions are left in the Human Comedy set. Hopefully won't be too much trouble. Haven't tried either yet. Did the 24min of Le Mans earlier. Took a few attempts but once the strategy is sussed it's not too tricky.

But oh my god, the drifting ones. Had to resort to YouTube. Still miles off on the last couple. Again, haven't tried it yet, but I always have counterassist on. Big tip apparently is turn it off...makes complete sense. Will report back as and when.

Edit: done the last couple of the Human Comedy group 3 races. Race 7, Red Bull Ring was pretty straightforward. Pit at the right time for wets and then back onto slicks once the dry line starts reappearing. The last one at Lake Maggiore is a big step up in difficulty. Took 5 attempts to win it but the Subaru was the clincher. Ran 1m57's on a 2 stop medium tyres strategy, stopping at laps 10 and 20 for 10 laps on fuel on fuel map 1. Tried it initially in the 911 and the best I could manage was 5th.

Just the drifting challenges now. A meagre 13 points off gold for the Daytona one (out of 7500). Then the drifting mission at Tsukuba and all golded. Way more easily said than done. Struggling massively with them as that sort of driving style and my brain do not get on...
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #83 on: May 25, 2022, 09:23:49 am »
One of the weekly online races on Sport is a SF19 Super Formula race, insane speeds.
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #84 on: May 25, 2022, 04:17:47 pm »
Might give that a miss as I'm betting it's a crash fest!

Only played online two or three times before yesterday but decided to give it another go last night and have somehow won three races and came second twice in 6 or 7 races in the Golf around the Red Bull Ring.  It can only be because the cars are slowish and I know that circuit quite well cos I was never that successful on GT Sport.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #85 on: May 25, 2022, 08:00:23 pm »
Game update scheduled for tomorrow morning.

What would you like to see?

There's Kaz's now traditional car silhouettes. Bit of a mystery as to what the 3rd car is.

Would personally like to see some more events added with decent payouts. Custom race credits once I've done everything are really poor. Really feels like an 'endurance' race is anything from 30-60mins according to PD. It ain't, it really ain't.  And more tracks... please

https://twitter.com/i/status/1529704254759391232
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #86 on: May 26, 2022, 07:21:51 am »
So three cars and some pictures of New Orleans then!
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #87 on: May 26, 2022, 07:29:05 am »
Underwhelming to say the least. Would have expected a new track given the 'new' version of Spa last time around. No new events listed in the news post... hopefully there'll be some detailed in the patch notes.
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #88 on: May 26, 2022, 07:38:09 am »
We can only hope.  I'm slowly working my way through getting golds on the licences and circuit experiences but the game needs more race events and courses which I think will come eventually.  Drip feed I reckon.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #89 on: June 19, 2022, 01:39:10 pm »
Update coming this week. Includes the Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak.

Edit: Official trailer is now out. First new track in the game is Watkins Glen. Happy with that!
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:43:42 am »
I'm finding the Circuit Experience on Deep Forest Raceway impossible, I've got gold on the three sectors but am half a second off the gold for the whole lap.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:58:03 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 07:43:42 am
I'm finding the Circuit Experience on Deep Forest Raceway impossible, I've got gold on the three sectors but am half a second off the gold for the whole lap.

Hope you're well mate.

Guess you may already be aware of this thread on gtplanet, but if not, I hope it helps.

https://www.gtplanet.net/forum/threads/the-central-how-to-gold-all-licences-mission-challenges-and-track-experiences-thread-video-guides-inside.406244/

Bit of a disappointment that they've patched the multiple roulette ticket glitch this morning. Was helping with gaining credits I was using to customise loads of cars in my garage.
