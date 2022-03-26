« previous next »
Author Topic: Gran Turismo 7  (Read 993 times)

Offline cormorant

Gran Turismo 7
« on: March 26, 2022, 06:37:06 am »
Hi everyone.

As offered yesterday, I've created this thread to separate out the game from the general PS5 thread.

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest motor racing game in the long-running series developed by Polyphony Digital (headed by Kazunori Yamauchi) that originally debuted way back in 1997. It was released worldwide on PS4 and PS5 on 4th March 2022. It initially gained favourable reviews but has come in for criticism due to the in-game economy being unbalanced, making it difficult to earn enough credits to buy more expensive cars without purchasing microtransactions. This should be addressed in upcoming game updates following a statement from Polyphony yesterday.

Anything related to the game can be posted in here, such as general discussion, news, friend requests, hints, tips, tunes, screenshots, scapes photo's, etc. Make of it what you will...
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #1 on: March 26, 2022, 06:46:16 am »
Good idea to break this out!

How is everyone getting on with the licences? Ive got them all but not at gold yet. Im close for all but the S licence but there are one or two that Im struggling with. IB10 at Trial Mountain especially at the moment.

Ive been hammering the Menus so am nearly at the end of those. Might try some Missions and Track specific challenges after that.

My other question would be whats the best roulette prize people have got? I tend to end up with a small pile of cash, although I won an exhaust for a VW at one point. My best so far is probably a GT3 BMW which I have made use of!
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #2 on: March 26, 2022, 06:57:46 am »
All licences golded here. The last one at Spa in the wet is tricky. Working for the day here so will be away from here for now. If you're still struggling with IB10 tomorrow I'll try to help then... hopefully someone else might do so before then.

The roulette is rigged Well documented that you nearly always get the smallest prize. Only had one good result on it so far...a group 3 car... can't remember which one off the top of my head.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #3 on: March 26, 2022, 08:40:04 am »
Good effort getting all the golds. Ill get there, it did it on Sport but these feel a bit tougher. The last of the S licences is a beast, anywhere off the racing line into the wet and youre toast!
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #4 on: March 26, 2022, 08:50:58 am »
I've all got all gold so far with the licences but had to stop on a rally one with the Impreza I think it was as the tyres weren't rally ones, think it's been fixed now so will have to have another go.

Just bought the 98 Evo and the Skyline R32 II 94' so can't wait to drive them. It's great to see the classic tracks back.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #5 on: March 26, 2022, 04:07:33 pm »
Got the gold on IB10 earlier. Persistent chipping away at the early corners and then nailing the line on the last corner was key. I think the line the game gives you is much wider than you need to go.

Just IA and S to gold now.

Has anyone had a crack at the hardest drag race mission yet? Youre up against a GT-R and it left me for dead. No TC allowed but I also think a nitrous mod for the car you use is a must!

One of the rally menu races to go. Won both the dirt ones fairly easily even though I find them frustrating!
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #6 on: March 26, 2022, 04:23:22 pm »
Golded first two licences, haven't started the next one yet.

Had a bug on the second one where the rally stage in the pickup truck had road tyres on.  Could only get silver until they finally patched it.
Offline jackh

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #7 on: March 26, 2022, 04:30:53 pm »
Was gifted this one disc a couple of weeks ago, having been a big fan of the previous editions. Haven't got a 4k television yet though, so I don't know whether I'm inclined to wait a bit before getting started with it.

Inclined to think that this might be a good thing, given how easy GT Sport made it to acquire decent cars...?
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #8 on: March 26, 2022, 04:55:43 pm »
Nice one getting the IB10 gold!

Got gold in all the missions in sequence up until the drag racing one in the moby dick set (the 4 chilli difficulty one in any case if I've mis-remembered the name of it). Couldn't even get bronze so I gave up until I get something more suitable in my garage. Thinking maybe of one of the full fat red bulls or the chaparral 2j perhaps. Nitrous is an option as will be shortening the gear ratios but couldn't really be arsed fiddling on with it
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #9 on: March 26, 2022, 05:19:02 pm »
Finished all the menus, got all the licences but getting gold in them is going to be a slog.  Bit disappointed in what you can do once the cafe menus are done.  I've still got plenty of one off races to do, but there's a lack of tournaments, just the ones that crop up in the cafe menu challenges.

Bit underwhelmed to be honest, but I'm sure it'll be well supported with extra content over the next few months as Sport had.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #10 on: March 26, 2022, 05:41:46 pm »
If you haven't seen it already, here's a link for the statement released by Polyphony yesterday. It gives a roadmap for what expect update-wise in the immediate future. Couple of interesting things to note about it. Firstly, they said new track(s) in April but then amended it to say layouts which would suggest additional courses for existing locations, rather than brand new tracks. No doubt there will be new tracks in the future anyway. Additionally, the endurance races are planned to go into the mission section, rather than the world circuit menu. This would suggest that they'll be one-off credit wins, rather than being able to replay them and grind the game.

https://blog.playstation.com/2022/03/25/gran-turismo-7-an-update-from-polyphony-digital/
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #11 on: March 26, 2022, 05:46:58 pm »
Cheers for that - did notice it and skim read it last night.  Sport had loads of new things added after it was released and it seems that this is the route GT7 will take too.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #12 on: March 27, 2022, 11:56:48 am »
I finished the Menus this morning. The last couple are good fun although its a pain that you cant save midway through the Championships! The last one is about 1.5 hours all told!

Ive got a few of the races associated with tracks to chip away at in the 600, 700 and 800 PP ranges.

It would be good if there was a free practice mode where you can pick any car / track combination to just enjoy some driving. I guess the closest thing is the time trials. I can see me dipping in and out of this alongside other games for a while now until anything ore substantial is added.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #13 on: March 27, 2022, 09:17:31 pm »
The 600, 700 and 800 pp races are definitely a step up in difficulty from the cafe menus. Got my game setting set to hard. Done the 600 and 700 ones and about halfway through the 800 touring car championship at the moment. Requires some tactics in terms of number of pitstops, car choice and fuel mapping.

Started again on the missions today. Got it wrong namewise yesterday. The 4 chilli pepper one is Gone With The Wind and the 5 chilli pepper one is called The Sun Also Rises. No problems golding everything so far except the drag racing and drifting ones. Managed to bronze the drag racing and drifting ones in the 4 chilli today. Still way off though. More practice required!!
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #14 on: March 28, 2022, 05:23:10 pm »
https://www.gtplanet.net/gran-turismo-7-daily-races-20220328/

One of the daily races in the online races is with Karts, I have a day off tomorrow, I know what I'll be doing all day
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #15 on: March 28, 2022, 06:44:25 pm »
The graphics are amazing!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #16 on: March 28, 2022, 07:33:17 pm »
The graphics are amazing!



Ha!!

Brought up some memories there. My Dad used to drive us as a family an hour and a half to an arcade in Rhyl from Merseyside to play this bad boy on a Sunday afternoon. No frigging wonder I'm still seriously addicted to racing games decades later.


Offline MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #17 on: March 28, 2022, 09:56:33 pm »
Finally got the wheel I ordered. Been playing on the controller before that. Missed out on a few of the golds in the licenses and I just cant see me putting in the time to get all gold. The last one took me long enough to get bronze.

Whilst I was still going for gold in all I spent ages on the one where youre in a nsx and have to go round a hair pin. I believe theyve made changes to how fr cars drive so maybe it wouldn't be as hard now.
Offline MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #18 on: March 28, 2022, 10:09:37 pm »
Its hard to make credits and thankfully the back lash means they are going to make an improvement in a future update and have given out 1mil to everyone but thats a tactic isnt it? They knew this was coming and they would have to roll it back so they made it even worse to begin with before rolling back to their original plan for making money. Makes the player feel like the world is right again.

I must say though I am loving the game and how the cars drive now is way ahead of gt sport. I do find it hard to catch a slide in fr and mr cars though. More so than the more realistic sims out there. Maybe it can be fixed with settings changes but it does feel like there is a delay there and it has already gone too far before you can react.

Or maybe Im just shite. Both can be true..

Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #19 on: March 29, 2022, 11:42:18 am »
Won my first ever online race, certainly gets the heart pounding.
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #20 on: March 29, 2022, 05:09:29 pm »
Does the wheel make it easier to control?  Haven't used a wheel since PS2 days.  I assume there'd be a learning curve?
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #21 on: March 29, 2022, 05:18:13 pm »
Obviously don't know your set-up, but nice to hear that you got your wheel.

Not GT7 related specifically but if anyone out there is looking for a racing chair, this company is spot-on. Really decent build quality, pretty easy to assemble, good pricing and range of options for different circumstances like space, budget, etc. Way better than the generic stuff available from places like Argos, etc. Bought this one a while ago.

https://nextlevelracing.com/products/f-gt-lite/
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #22 on: March 29, 2022, 06:57:17 pm »
Not had much luck with roulettes so far but happy today

Offline MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #23 on: March 29, 2022, 09:16:37 pm »
Does the wheel make it easier to control?  Haven't used a wheel since PS2 days.  I assume there'd be a learning curve?
Its a smoother and more enjoyable experience but I dont think it makes the game easier. On controller counter steer is on at all times even when you have it off so there is an advantage there. Not much of a learning curve really.
Offline MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #24 on: March 29, 2022, 09:18:29 pm »
I was considering the gt light as I don't need the f1 position. Ended up going for the playseat trophy and gt dd pro wheel.
Offline MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #25 on: March 30, 2022, 11:57:47 pm »
Saw that Lance was looking for friends in the PS5 thread cause he had none. Im in the same boat but I cant promise Im not weird.

My user is PhantasmalFrog if anyone wants to add me.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:43:19 am »
Will add you in a bit you weirdo  :D

Sent just now mate (so you know it's me)
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:31:38 pm »
Added
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:49:45 pm »
Really struggling to get gold on the American Sunday Cup 600 at Daytona Tri-Oval, I can only get bronze on whatever car I choose, even though it's fully customised.

Edit, the newish Mustang smashed it, very quick car, in a straight line.
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:55:35 pm »
I've only got 11 friends (and not that many in real life), six of which haven't been online in months or years and only one of the others has GT7.  And all he has played for the past couple of years is GT Sport and nothing else so I can't even be bothered comparing my times to his GT7 times.  Just checked and he's spent over 1900 hours on GT Sport - that's 80 days!!  If you want to compare your times to someone average-ish then I'm Roon71.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm »
Must admit that the only game I play is this one as well. Will add you tomorrow, if that's ok?. Maybe some of the other poster's in here might be at your pace, or thereabouts? Kinda got the same but opposite problem here in that my brother is the only person who sets similar times but he hasn't bought the game yet. He is more naturally talented than me but hasn't got the same interest as myself.

Suppose that it's a nice little result of starting this thread. Glad to see that people are connecting  :thumbup

Edit: tried adding you KJR but got an error message saying that I couldn't because of your settings.
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:01:39 pm »
No problem.  Anyone can add me, look at my times then delete me if they think there's no challenge!!  I've done all the menus, got gold on the first two mission challenge menus and if I come in the top 5 in an online race I'm happy/amazed so that gives you an idea where I'm at.
Offline MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:24:24 pm »
Im the same in the dailys. Only got into sport a few months ago after not playing racing games for years. Dont think Ill ever be very good with the amount of time I put in.

I take the Everton approach. Its not the wi..
Offline MBL?

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:30:06 pm »
Part of the problem is I do enjoy drinking and driving so get worse as time goes on during a 3 hour session.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:00:08 pm »
Can't add Roon71 due to privacy settings
