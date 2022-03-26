Its hard to make credits and thankfully the back lash means they are going to make an improvement in a future update and have given out 1mil to everyone but thats a tactic isnt it? They knew this was coming and they would have to roll it back so they made it even worse to begin with before rolling back to their original plan for making money. Makes the player feel like the world is right again.



I must say though I am loving the game and how the cars drive now is way ahead of gt sport. I do find it hard to catch a slide in fr and mr cars though. More so than the more realistic sims out there. Maybe it can be fixed with settings changes but it does feel like there is a delay there and it has already gone too far before you can react.



Or maybe Im just shite. Both can be true..



