Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
The Boozer
Topic:
The Day .
Author
Topic: The Day . (Read 77 times)
kesey
Legacy Fan
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,106
Bole Shiva ' Ki Jai ♡
The Day .
«
on:
Today
at 01:00:43 am »
We start giving love and not seeking it will set us free .
Om Namah Shivaya ♡
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.
- The Upanishads.
The heart knows the way. Run in that direction
- Rumi
Samie
RAWK Supporter
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,854
Re: The Day .
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:08:22 am »
What is love?
Logged
CraigDS
RAWK Supporter
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,866
YNWA
Re: The Day .
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:58:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on
Today
at 01:08:22 am
What is love?
Oh baby dont hurt me. Dont hurt me. No more.
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
The Boozer
The Day .
