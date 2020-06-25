« previous next »
LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 30, 2022, 10:59:05 am
Quote from: PaulF on March 30, 2022, 10:51:27 am
Presumably he'd have wanted you to get the Julian Dicks one?

He's a Spurs fan so he'd have probably got me Christian Ziege or John Scales
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 30, 2022, 11:39:25 am
To be clear, I'm not massively upset about the club doing it. I'd rather they didn't but it's not the end of the world.

It's just more disappointing that enough people fall for this stuff to create a market for NFTs that LFC can take advantage of.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 31, 2022, 10:46:45 am
So, I'm on my hols staying at a little place on the banks of Little Pine Lagoon in Tasmania for a weeks fly fishing for wilderness trout - you can find it on the interweb.
I'm only getting sporadic access to the net as I'm in a remote place off the bottom of Australia (next stop south is Antarctica)
I was catching up on news on my laptop on a supporters forum for a NRL (National Rugby League) team I follow and, lo and behold, I get an advert pop up for the LFC Heroes Club.
I'd never heard of it and knew nothing about NFT's until I saw this thread and had a quick look at the link in the early posts
You can't get too much further from Anfield where I am now but just another example of how easily your data and contact details can be collected and used (and shared...) for marketing purposes - let alone the morality of the transactional aspect...
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 31, 2022, 11:20:15 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 24, 2022, 03:09:04 pm
Can't believe I've been fleeced here. How much have they taken?

Sorry mate.

You're not "ordinary" enough to have been fleeced along with the true "ordinary fans".

Try being a bit less special.  ;)
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 31, 2022, 06:01:28 pm
The Beano on NFTs.....

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 12:11:22 am
Quote from: Elmo! on March 30, 2022, 11:39:25 am
To be clear, I'm not massively upset about the club doing it. I'd rather they didn't but it's not the end of the world.

It's just more disappointing that enough people fall for this stuff to create a market for NFTs that LFC can take advantage of.

The Daily Mail (yes, I know) are reporting that fewer than 10,000 of the 170,000 NFTs have been sold so far.

Which seems to prove that nobody is, indeed, being forced to buy them.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 09:07:53 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 12:11:22 am
The Daily Mail (yes, I know) are reporting that fewer than 10,000 of the 170,000 NFTs have been sold so far.

Which seems to prove that nobody is, indeed, being forced to buy them.

Can't be true, I've bought 12,000 myself.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 09:16:41 am
NFTs are a big scam so this is shameful and embarrassing. That "everybody's doing it" is not a good excuse and they should shut it down asap.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 09:19:07 am
I'm just waiting for the price to drop further, then I'll pounce  :D.

Joking aside, I did say that if the demand is there, they'll sell them and if it isn't they won't. There's a possibility they got the pricing wrong, there's also the possibility that they'd never shift them whatever the asking price.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 09:43:50 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:19:07 am
I'm just waiting for the price to drop further, then I'll pounce  :D.

Joking aside, I did say that if the demand is there, they'll sell them and if it isn't they won't. There's a possibility they got the pricing wrong, there's also the possibility that they'd never shift them whatever the asking price.

Or the 3rd possibility that people are smart enough to make their own decisions and the club didn't fleece anyone. Those who wanted it bought it. Those that didn't just didn't buy one.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 09:47:50 am
It'd be genuinely interesting to see what we made. I know they were saying there were thousands available at £56 each, but the auction ones they had here https://metaverse.sothebys.com/lfc/auction.....I mean thats near enough a million right there.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 09:56:45 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:47:50 am
It'd be genuinely interesting to see what we made. I know they were saying there were thousands available at £56 each, but the auction ones they had here https://metaverse.sothebys.com/lfc/auction.....I mean thats near enough a million right there.

Why do you think Salah's contract is now getting sorted?

I mean Mbappe rumours have even resurfaced this morning!
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:10:09 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:56:45 am
Why do you think Salah's contract is now getting sorted?

I mean Mbappe rumours have even resurfaced this morning!

The Mbappe rumours keep the Echo going now that they have had to stop the Coutinho rumours.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:59:43 am
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:10:09 am
The Mbappe rumours keep the Echo going now that they have had to stop the Coutinho rumours.
I only ever look at the LFC homepage in the Echo, mainly just to laugh at the clickbait headlines, but you're right they shoehorn Mbappe in somewhere almost every day.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 01:28:09 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-official-nft-collection-raises-ps281000-lfc-foundation

- A total of £1.125m worth of NFTs were sold
- Half of the proceeds have gone to supporting LFC Foundation
- So far, a total of £281,374.98 has been raised for LFC Foundation

Not sure I follow the maths there.

It's a pity the people with money to spare for NFTs didn't give it directly to the LFC Foundation, then £1.125m would have been raised.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 02:00:57 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 01:28:09 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-official-nft-collection-raises-ps281000-lfc-foundation

- A total of £1.125m worth of NFTs were sold
- Half of the proceeds have gone to supporting LFC Foundation
- So far, a total of £281,374.98 has been raised for LFC Foundation

Not sure I follow the maths there.

It's a pity the people with money to spare for NFTs didn't give it directly to the LFC Foundation, then £1.125m would have been raised.

I'm guessing it is half of LFCs proceeds, and Sothebys will be taking a cut before that.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 02:15:32 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:00:57 pm
I'm guessing it is half of LFCs proceeds, and Sothebys will be taking a cut before that.

Yeah its prob after costs.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 02:21:20 pm
Pleased to see it hasn't performed as well as the club might have hoped.

Hopefully stay the fuck away from dodgy NFTs and other financial services that aren't always well understood and easily mislead people.

Granted it's not quite selling a subprime mortgage, but for me even one purchase being made (enticed on the back of fan loyalty), in the view that it's an investment - and a safe/regulated one, at that - is one purchase too many.

As someone said, imagine if that £1.125 million went directly to the charity, instead of just 25% percent of it.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 02:32:41 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:43:50 am
Or the 3rd possibility that people are smart enough to make their own decisions and the club didn't fleece anyone. Those who wanted it bought it. Those that didn't just didn't buy one.

Not sure what owning a nice suit, shiny shoes and a lovely tie has got to do with anything?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 02:38:19 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:00:57 pm
I'm guessing it is half of LFCs proceeds, and Sothebys will be taking a cut before that.

You're no doubt right, but I wonder how many people thought that half of what they were paying was going to charity.  I'm not a buyer, but I thought that's what the marketing was telling me.  (And if you want to see Twitter updates about matches, etc, there seems to be no way to opt out of the NFT marketing.)
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 02:45:05 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 02:38:19 pm
You're no doubt right, but I wonder how many people thought that half of what they were paying was going to charity.  I'm not a buyer, but I thought that's what the marketing was telling me.  (And if you want to see Twitter updates about matches, etc, there seems to be no way to opt out of the NFT marketing.)

It was always marketed as "Half of LFC's proceeds" would go to the foundation. It's highly likely a 3rd party created and managed the creation / sale, with the club receiving a % of the sale total.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 04:24:36 pm
Amazing people here find ways to complain about the club raising 200k for charity. 1.2m£ could have had at any time been given to charity, but it hasn't. I wonder how many of the people complaining have themselves given to the LFC charity to complain about club and how others should spend their money.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 04:27:04 pm
Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 04:24:36 pm
Amazing people here find ways to complain about the club raising 200k for charity. 1.2m£ could have had at any time been given to charity, but it hasn't. I wonder how many of the people complaining have themselves given to the LFC charity to complain about club and how others should spend their money.

I'm not really sure that's the point, giving half of the proceeds to charity is great but seems pretty obviously it was done to try and appease the many people who think NFTs are a dodgy practice and not something a football club should be dabbling in. But alas it seems like it was all a bit of a flop and hopefully its the last we see of it.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 05:00:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:27:04 pm
I'm not really sure that's the point, giving half of the proceeds to charity is great but seems pretty obviously it was done to try and appease the many people who think NFTs are a dodgy practice and not something a football club should be dabbling in. But alas it seems like it was all a bit of a flop and hopefully its the last we see of it.

I don't think the club will see it as a flop as they essentially got around 450k for memorabilia (that were incredibly ugly). If they end up getting rights and selling Hendos trophy lifting shuffles they probably make a similar amount after the quadruple :))
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 06:17:55 pm
Liverpool FCs official charity, LFC Foundation, has been handed a massive boost after receiving more than £281,000 following the launch of the clubs first official NFT collection, the LFC Heroes Club.

After a six-day sale, a total of £1.125m worth of NFTs were sold across a set of 24 unique Legendary 1 of 1 NFTs and a series of generative Hero Edition NFTs.

Half of the proceeds from the Legendary 1 of 1 auction have gone to supporting LFC Foundation, to help deliver life-changing opportunities for young people and families, with an additional 10 per cent from the Hero Edition sale and 10 per cent of all future resale royalties.

It means that, so far, a total of £281,374.98 has been raised for LFC Foundation, with more to come.

The vital funds will continue to support the valuable work of LFC Foundation, including its education and employability programmes, inclusion and special educational needs and disability support.

Matt Parish, chief executive of LFC Foundation, said: A huge thank you to everyone who has taken part and purchased an NFT, this is an incredible amount of money to raise.

This funding raised so far for the Foundation will enable us to deliver more activities in schools and offer employability and inclusive sports sessions for young people across the Liverpool City Region. It will help make a real difference, so thank you once again.

Supporters who have purchased an NFT will get to join the LFC Heroes Club, an online community where fans can connect and engage with like-minded people and enjoy access to a range of ongoing benefits.

The club would like to make it clear to supporters that its NFTs are digital collectible works of art and should not be considered investments.

LFC is committed to having a positive impact on the environment, as part of its dedicated sustainability initiative, The Red Way. As a result, the six-day sale was run and managed on an energy-efficient blockchain.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 06:27:46 pm
Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 04:24:36 pm
Amazing people here find ways to complain about the club raising 200k for charity. 1.2m£ could have had at any time been given to charity, but it hasn't. I wonder how many of the people complaining have themselves given to the LFC charity to complain about club and how others should spend their money.

Bernie Madoff raised millions for charity. Things aren't as simple as you suggest

Got to say the idea that you can't really comment or complain about the club raising money for itself, its charity and a third party from NFT sales unless we have ourselves also raised thousands of pounds for the football clubs charity arm is up there with those suggesting you can't really comment or criticise footballers unless you've played at a high level yourself. Both are a bit odd for a discussion forum!
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 06:27:46 pm
Bernie Madoff raised millions for charity. Things aren't as simple as you suggest

Got to say the idea that you can't really comment or complain about the club raising money for itself, its charity and a third party from NFT sales unless we have ourselves also raised thousands of pounds for the football clubs charity arm is up there with those suggesting you can't really comment or criticise footballers unless you've played at a high level yourself. Both are a bit odd for a discussion forum!

What a useless comment to be honest. Are you saying that the club is scamming the fans or not? dont hide behind things arent simple. If your not, your comment adds nothing. The club sold memorabilia to fans, raised money for charity and third party that designed it, and provided some random useless benefits to the people who bought the digital items.

Really cant understand why everything the club does has to be criticized as a show of some kind of elitism. You hate NFTs, fine dont buy them. Some fans did want to buy them and did. If the club didnt do its best to ensure that it is the least environmentally impactful option, fine criticize that. The club tried to hide that it shouldnt be though as an investment, fine criticize that. Bit weird to have a go at the club for selling digital memorabilia and drawing the line of what is unacceptable there.

And that comment was in regards to the poster that said people should have given the 1.2m£ and not gotten NFTs. Most likely people (and I honestly hope I am wrong on this) who havent given anything to that charity (for example I wasnt even that aware of it even though I saw it mentioned before) are telling others to give their money to charity. Feels very hypocritical in that scenario to complain the way I see it.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:55:34 pm
Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
What a useless comment to be honest. Are you saying that the club is scamming the fans or not? don’t hide behind things aren’t simple. If your not, your comment adds nothing. The club sold memorabilia to fans, raised money for charity and third party that designed it, and provided some random useless benefits to the people who bought the digital items.

Really can’t understand why everything the club does has to be criticized as a show of some kind of elitism. You hate NFTs, fine don’t buy them. Some fans did want to buy them and did. If the club didn’t do its best to ensure that it is the least environmentally impactful option, fine criticize that. The club tried to hide that it shouldn’t be though as an investment, fine criticize that. Bit weird to have a go at the club for selling digital memorabilia and drawing the line of what is unacceptable there.

To be honest it's a bit pot calling the kettle black to say I don't add anything with my comment. Don't think I've hidden the fact I think the club are acting like knobheads here, but allow me to state that clearly there if you'd like. I also clearly agree with those criticisms that you said are fine too.

I guess I don't really understand why you think I'm a hypocrite though?

Sure, if I tried to sell off any old jpeg shite to some of my devoted swedish RAWKite fanbase - lauding myself for caring about the environment and giving to charity - while only donating about a quarter or less of the raised money, then yeah maybe I could see it.

On an unrelated note, I spent some time crafting a piece of artwork that you may like. It's yours for a tenner if you like, I'll give you a certificiate for the hyperlink too. I promise to give at least a quid to charity and will try to drink less beer and eat less takeway so that I produce fewer greenhouse emissions



Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
And that comment was in regards to the poster that said people should have given the 1.2m£ and not gotten NFTs. Most likely people (and I honestly hope I am wrong on this) who haven’t given anything to that charity (for example I wasn’t even that aware of it even though I saw it mentioned before) are telling others to give their money to charity. Feels very hypocritical in that scenario to complain the way I see it.

On that charity note I will say though that there is finite money to go round, and with various circumstances around the world and close to home at the moment I do feel like the club needs to make sure if it's taking the space of other charitable orgnisations that it better be doing a fucking good job of it. I haven't spent time researching the Foundation yet, and because of that I am comfortable saying I've not donated anything to them.

To be honest a charity set up (even if somewhat independent) by hedge fund investors and football club administrators doesn't leap out to me as one that will invest the money on vital causes all that diligently compared to more established charitable organisations.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm
Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm
To be honest it's a bit pot calling the kettle black to say I don't add anything with my comment. Don't think I've hidden the fact I think the club are acting like knobheads here, but allow me to state that clearly there if you'd like. I also clearly agree with those criticisms that you said are fine too.

I guess I don't really understand why you think I'm a hypocrite though?

Sure, if I tried to sell off any old jpeg shite to some of my devoted swedish RAWKite fanbase - lauding myself for caring about the environment and giving to charity - while only donating about a quarter or less of the raised money, then yeah maybe I could see it.

On an unrelated note, I spent some time crafting a piece of artwork that you may like. It's yours for a tenner if you like, I'll give you a certificiate for the hyperlink too. I promise to give at least a quid to charity and will try to drink less beer and eat less takeway so that I produce fewer greenhouse emissions



On that charity note I will say though that there is finite money to go round, and with various circumstances around the world and close to home at the moment I do feel like the club needs to make sure if it's taking the space of other charitable orgnisations that it better be doing a fucking good job of it. I haven't spent time researching the Foundation yet, and because of that I am comfortable saying I've not donated anything to them.

To be honest a charity set up (even if somewhat independent) by hedge fund investors and football club administrators doesn't leap out to me as one that will invest the money on vital causes all that diligently compared to more established charitable organisations.

Another useless comment. Hope you find a club that doesnt scam its supporters to support n the future, since obviously cant support one that does since your not a hypocrite.

 Happy the club made some money selling jpeg to people that wanted to buy them. Hope they continue find ways of get revenue to fund the success. Good luck selling your jpeg. Im out of this thread as nothing productive here.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 11:35:17 pm
Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm
Another useless comment. Hope you find a club that doesnt scam its supporters to support n the future, since obviously cant support one that does since your not a hypocrite.

 Happy the club made some money selling jpeg to people that wanted to buy them. Hope they continue find ways of get revenue to fund the success. Good luck selling your jpeg. Im out of this thread as nothing productive here.

This scheme 'funds the success' by paying a few of our players a weeks wages. Think you're slightly overselling the business acumen of this scheme there.

And I guess yeah it seems like we have diametrically opposed views where it comes to the relationship between LFC and its fans. You want them extracting as much money as they can out of fans, I want them extracting as little as possible (tickets wise) and for as much money as possible to come from other businesses wanting to be associated with the club.

As a club we've been good at improviing on returns on the latter thanks to FSG's performance (and more so down to TV deals for the league), however unfortunately it's not really translated into any of the former (in fact even with record deals for TV etc, plus massive revenue increases selling hospitality seats to businesses and rich people the club still tried to up ticket prices to extract more from supporters).

Probably best we leave it there since you somehow believe its elitist to want the club to do better, don't think we have much common ground.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Today at 12:05:48 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:55:34 pm
To be honest it's a bit pot calling the kettle black to say I don't add anything with my comment. Don't think I've hidden the fact I think the club are acting like knobheads here, but allow me to state that clearly there if you'd like. I also clearly agree with those criticisms that you said are fine too.

I guess I don't really understand why you think I'm a hypocrite though?

Sure, if I tried to sell off any old jpeg shite to some of my devoted swedish RAWKite fanbase - lauding myself for caring about the environment and giving to charity - while only donating about a quarter or less of the raised money, then yeah maybe I could see it.

On an unrelated note, I spent some time crafting a piece of artwork that you may like. It's yours for a tenner if you like, I'll give you a certificiate for the hyperlink too. I promise to give at least a quid to charity and will try to drink less beer and eat less takeway so that I produce fewer greenhouse emissions



On that charity note I will say though that there is finite money to go round, and with various circumstances around the world and close to home at the moment I do feel like the club needs to make sure if it's taking the space of other charitable orgnisations that it better be doing a fucking good job of it. I haven't spent time researching the Foundation yet, and because of that I am comfortable saying I've not donated anything to them.

To be honest a charity set up (even if somewhat independent) by hedge fund investors and football club administrators doesn't leap out to me as one that will invest the money on vital causes all that diligently compared to more established charitable organisations.

This is utterly irrelevant because you're assuming that a person that buys LFC NFTs would otherwise have donated said money to charity. On what basis are you making that claim? Most other NFTs that are sold don't come with some theoretical charity fund and people still buy them. I would prefer that the club didn't sell NFTs because I think they're pointless, but that's because I don't want them. There are people who bought these that did want them.

I think the selective outrage about crypto and NFTs is a bit strange to be honest. They're not misrepresenting what these are like other clubs have with fan tokens. The technology is for the most part overhyped bullshit, but I honestly don't see how it's any more evil than the club selling scarves and t-shirts that you think are awful. They're made in sweatshops in Asia and then shipped around the world on fossil fuel burning container ships and packed into diesel burning vehicles to be worn a handful of times and thrown into landfill. Or even worse, all of the jets that our players and staff take around Europe and the world to play football. People who don't watch football probably think that all of it is frivolous greenhouse gas emissions including the broadcast and yet we all lap it up.






 
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Today at 12:10:34 am
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:05:48 am
This is utterly irrelevant because you're assuming that a person that buys LFC NFTs would otherwise have donated said money to charity. On what basis are you making that claim? Most other NFTs that are sold don't come with some theoretical charity fund and people still buy them. I would prefer that the club didn't sell NFTs because I think they're pointless, but that's because I don't want them. There are people who bought these that did want them.
I made no assumption. In fact if you reread it you'll realise I'm talking about the club operating an associated charity, and how I believe it's important if the club is going to take up that space it needs to do it well (to justify not just collecting money from fans and sending it to established charities), and not about NFTs at all.


Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:05:48 am
I think the selective outrage about crypto and NFTs is a bit strange to be honest. They're not misrepresenting what these are like other clubs have with fan tokens. The technology is for the most part overhyped bullshit, but I honestly don't see how it's any more evil than the club selling scarves and t-shirts that you think are awful. They're made in sweatshops in Asia and then shipped around the world on fossil fuel burning container ships and packed into diesel burning vehicles to be worn a handful of times and thrown into landfill. Or even worse, all of the jets that our players and staff take around Europe and the world to play football. People who don't watch football probably think that all of it is frivolous greenhouse gas emissions including the broadcast and yet we all lap it up.
As for the rest of your post, well it seems to create a false equivalence between tangible goods and intangible NFTs. Not to mention it implies that the sale of an NFT is comparable to the transit and sale of other merchandise.

Recommend you take a look at this article, and bear in mind it vastly underestimates the emissions of an NFT, yet still finds that a print being bought online and flown almost 2,000 miles away in transit from the artist to the customer emits 1/91 of the amount of carbon emissions as a single NFT sale

https://qz.com/1987590/the-carbon-footprint-of-creating-and-selling-an-nft-artwork/
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Today at 03:05:06 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:10:34 am
I made no assumption. In fact if you reread it you'll realise I'm talking about the club operating an associated charity, and how I believe it's important if the club is going to take up that space it needs to do it well (to justify not just collecting money from fans and sending it to established charities), and not about NFTs at all.

Well, I think it's a fairly weak criticism then. Based on what I know about buyers of NFTs, I would bet my life that the people who bought this crap couldn't care less about charity nor the charity component of their purchase. It's just speculation and frenzy with little thought.

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:10:34 am
As for the rest of your post, well it seems to create a false equivalence between tangible goods and intangible NFTs. Not to mention it implies that the sale of an NFT is comparable to the transit and sale of other merchandise.

Recommend you take a look at this article, and bear in mind it vastly underestimates the emissions of an NFT, yet still finds that a print being bought online and flown almost 2,000 miles away in transit from the artist to the customer emits 1/91 of the amount of carbon emissions as a single NFT sale

https://qz.com/1987590/the-carbon-footprint-of-creating-and-selling-an-nft-artwork/

I don't think it's a false equivalence, delineating between these forms of consumption is a distinction without a difference. The climate doesn't care about whether the consumption was a good, service or transferring the hash of a url to a jpeg to a different key pair. The emissions and the waste are the only thing that matters. I enjoyed the match against Benfica but my girlfriend could make a completely valid argument about the ecological disaster that is football. I'm not saying this as a defence of cryptocurrency, I work in technology and am exhausted that it won't go away. I just think the outrage seems a bit strange because its coming from football fans who don't care about the environmental impacts of the football itself and all of the consumption around football even though both are similarly pointless in the scheme of human survival.

As for the carbon footprint of an NFT I have to say this estimate cited (from the Medium article) is quite flawed, because it doesn't factor in that the mining is a function of the number of miners rather than the number of transactions which is to say the marginal emission of a single transaction on the blockchain is rather hard to measure in isolation. Those blocks get mined whether there are any transactions waiting to be validated or not. Also, from looking at the provider Liverpool used [1] they are claiming to get speeds of 4000 times that of Ethereum which means it's some kind of centralised solution branding itself as a blockchain which means it's not using the public blockchain to the same degree so their emissions would be lower.

Anyway, this is just one of many things I wish the club wouldn't do.

[1] https://polygon.technology/solutions/polygon-pos
