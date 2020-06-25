What a useless comment to be honest. Are you saying that the club is scamming the fans or not? don’t hide behind things aren’t simple. If your not, your comment adds nothing. The club sold memorabilia to fans, raised money for charity and third party that designed it, and provided some random useless benefits to the people who bought the digital items.



Really can’t understand why everything the club does has to be criticized as a show of some kind of elitism. You hate NFTs, fine don’t buy them. Some fans did want to buy them and did. If the club didn’t do its best to ensure that it is the least environmentally impactful option, fine criticize that. The club tried to hide that it shouldn’t be though as an investment, fine criticize that. Bit weird to have a go at the club for selling digital memorabilia and drawing the line of what is unacceptable there.



And that comment was in regards to the poster that said people should have given the 1.2m£ and not gotten NFTs. Most likely people (and I honestly hope I am wrong on this) who haven’t given anything to that charity (for example I wasn’t even that aware of it even though I saw it mentioned before) are telling others to give their money to charity. Feels very hypocritical in that scenario to complain the way I see it.



To be honest it's a bit pot calling the kettle black to say I don't add anything with my comment. Don't think I've hidden the fact I think the club are acting like knobheads here, but allow me to state that clearly there if you'd like. I also clearly agree with those criticisms that you said are fine too.I guess I don't really understand why you think I'm a hypocrite though?Sure, if I tried to sell off any old jpeg shite to some of my devoted swedish RAWKite fanbase - lauding myself for caring about the environment and giving to charity - while only donating about a quarter or less of the raised money, then yeah maybe I could see it.On an unrelated note, I spent some time crafting a piece of artwork that you may like. It's yours for a tenner if you like, I'll give you a certificiate for the hyperlink too. I promise to give at least a quid to charity and will try to drink less beer and eat less takeway so that I produce fewer greenhouse emissionsOn that charity note I will say though that there is finite money to go round, and with various circumstances around the world and close to home at the moment I do feel like the club needs to make sure if it's taking the space of other charitable orgnisations that it better be doing a fucking good job of it. I haven't spent time researching the Foundation yet, and because of that I am comfortable saying I've not donated anything to them.To be honest a charity set up (even if somewhat independent) by hedge fund investors and football club administrators doesn't leap out to me as one that will invest the money on vital causes all that diligently compared to more established charitable organisations.