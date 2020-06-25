Liverpool FCs official charity, LFC Foundation, has been handed a massive boost after receiving more than £281,000 following the launch of the clubs first official NFT collection, the LFC Heroes Club.
After a six-day sale, a total of £1.125m worth of NFTs were sold across a set of 24 unique Legendary 1 of 1 NFTs and a series of generative Hero Edition NFTs.
Half of the proceeds from the Legendary 1 of 1 auction have gone to supporting LFC Foundation, to help deliver life-changing opportunities for young people and families, with an additional 10 per cent from the Hero Edition sale and 10 per cent of all future resale royalties.
It means that, so far, a total of £281,374.98 has been raised for LFC Foundation, with more to come.
The vital funds will continue to support the valuable work of LFC Foundation, including its education and employability programmes, inclusion and special educational needs and disability support.
Matt Parish, chief executive of LFC Foundation, said: A huge thank you to everyone who has taken part and purchased an NFT, this is an incredible amount of money to raise.
This funding raised so far for the Foundation will enable us to deliver more activities in schools and offer employability and inclusive sports sessions for young people across the Liverpool City Region. It will help make a real difference, so thank you once again.
Supporters who have purchased an NFT will get to join the LFC Heroes Club, an online community where fans can connect and engage with like-minded people and enjoy access to a range of ongoing benefits.
The club would like to make it clear to supporters that its NFTs are digital collectible works of art and should not be considered investments.
LFC is committed to having a positive impact on the environment, as part of its dedicated sustainability initiative, The Red Way. As a result, the six-day sale was run and managed on an energy-efficient blockchain.