I made no assumption. In fact if you reread it you'll realise I'm talking about the club operating an associated charity, and how I believe it's important if the club is going to take up that space it needs to do it well (to justify not just collecting money from fans and sending it to established charities), and not about NFTs at all.



As for the rest of your post, well it seems to create a false equivalence between tangible goods and intangible NFTs. Not to mention it implies that the sale of an NFT is comparable to the transit and sale of other merchandise.



Recommend you take a look at this article, and bear in mind it vastly underestimates the emissions of an NFT, yet still finds that a print being bought online and flown almost 2,000 miles away in transit from the artist to the customer emits 1/91 of the amount of carbon emissions as a single NFT sale



https://qz.com/1987590/the-carbon-footprint-of-creating-and-selling-an-nft-artwork/



Well, I think it's a fairly weak criticism then. Based on what I know about buyers of NFTs, I would bet my life that the people who bought this crap couldn't care less about charity nor the charity component of their purchase. It's just speculation and frenzy with little thought.I don't think it's a false equivalence, delineating between these forms of consumption is a distinction without a difference. The climate doesn't care about whether the consumption was a good, service or transferring the hash of a url to a jpeg to a different key pair. The emissions and the waste are the only thing that matters. I enjoyed the match against Benfica but my girlfriend could make a completely valid argument about the ecological disaster that is football. I'm not saying this as a defence of cryptocurrency, I work in technology and am exhausted that it won't go away. I just think the outrage seems a bit strange because its coming from football fans who don't care about the environmental impacts of the football itself and all of the consumption around football even though both are similarly pointless in the scheme of human survival.As for the carbon footprint of an NFT I have to say this estimate cited (from the Medium article) is quite flawed, because it doesn't factor in that the mining is a function of the number of miners rather than the number of transactions which is to say the marginal emission of a single transaction on the blockchain is rather hard to measure in isolation. Those blocks get mined whether there are any transactions waiting to be validated or not. Also, from looking at the provider Liverpool used [1] they are claiming to get speeds of 4000 times that of Ethereum which means it's some kind of centralised solution branding itself as a blockchain which means it's not using the public blockchain to the same degree so their emissions would be lower.Anyway, this is just one of many things I wish the club wouldn't do.[1] https://polygon.technology/solutions/polygon-pos