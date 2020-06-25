« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #280 on: March 30, 2022, 10:59:05 am
Quote from: PaulF on March 30, 2022, 10:51:27 am
Presumably he'd have wanted you to get the Julian Dicks one?

He's a Spurs fan so he'd have probably got me Christian Ziege or John Scales
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #281 on: March 30, 2022, 11:39:25 am
To be clear, I'm not massively upset about the club doing it. I'd rather they didn't but it's not the end of the world.

It's just more disappointing that enough people fall for this stuff to create a market for NFTs that LFC can take advantage of.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #282 on: March 31, 2022, 10:46:45 am
So, I'm on my hols staying at a little place on the banks of Little Pine Lagoon in Tasmania for a weeks fly fishing for wilderness trout - you can find it on the interweb.
I'm only getting sporadic access to the net as I'm in a remote place off the bottom of Australia (next stop south is Antarctica)
I was catching up on news on my laptop on a supporters forum for a NRL (National Rugby League) team I follow and, lo and behold, I get an advert pop up for the LFC Heroes Club.
I'd never heard of it and knew nothing about NFT's until I saw this thread and had a quick look at the link in the early posts
You can't get too much further from Anfield where I am now but just another example of how easily your data and contact details can be collected and used (and shared...) for marketing purposes - let alone the morality of the transactional aspect...
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #283 on: March 31, 2022, 11:20:15 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 24, 2022, 03:09:04 pm
Can't believe I've been fleeced here. How much have they taken?

Sorry mate.

You're not "ordinary" enough to have been fleeced along with the true "ordinary fans".

Try being a bit less special.  ;)
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #284 on: March 31, 2022, 06:01:28 pm
The Beano on NFTs.....

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #285 on: Today at 12:11:22 am
Quote from: Elmo! on March 30, 2022, 11:39:25 am
To be clear, I'm not massively upset about the club doing it. I'd rather they didn't but it's not the end of the world.

It's just more disappointing that enough people fall for this stuff to create a market for NFTs that LFC can take advantage of.

The Daily Mail (yes, I know) are reporting that fewer than 10,000 of the 170,000 NFTs have been sold so far.

Which seems to prove that nobody is, indeed, being forced to buy them.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #286 on: Today at 09:07:53 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:11:22 am
The Daily Mail (yes, I know) are reporting that fewer than 10,000 of the 170,000 NFTs have been sold so far.

Which seems to prove that nobody is, indeed, being forced to buy them.

Can't be true, I've bought 12,000 myself.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #287 on: Today at 09:16:41 am
NFTs are a big scam so this is shameful and embarrassing. That "everybody's doing it" is not a good excuse and they should shut it down asap.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #288 on: Today at 09:19:07 am
I'm just waiting for the price to drop further, then I'll pounce  :D.

Joking aside, I did say that if the demand is there, they'll sell them and if it isn't they won't. There's a possibility they got the pricing wrong, there's also the possibility that they'd never shift them whatever the asking price.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #289 on: Today at 09:43:50 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:19:07 am
I'm just waiting for the price to drop further, then I'll pounce  :D.

Joking aside, I did say that if the demand is there, they'll sell them and if it isn't they won't. There's a possibility they got the pricing wrong, there's also the possibility that they'd never shift them whatever the asking price.

Or the 3rd possibility that people are smart enough to make their own decisions and the club didn't fleece anyone. Those who wanted it bought it. Those that didn't just didn't buy one.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #290 on: Today at 09:47:50 am
It'd be genuinely interesting to see what we made. I know they were saying there were thousands available at £56 each, but the auction ones they had here https://metaverse.sothebys.com/lfc/auction.....I mean thats near enough a million right there.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #291 on: Today at 09:56:45 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:47:50 am
It'd be genuinely interesting to see what we made. I know they were saying there were thousands available at £56 each, but the auction ones they had here https://metaverse.sothebys.com/lfc/auction.....I mean thats near enough a million right there.

Why do you think Salah's contract is now getting sorted?

I mean Mbappe rumours have even resurfaced this morning!
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #292 on: Today at 10:10:09 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:56:45 am
Why do you think Salah's contract is now getting sorted?

I mean Mbappe rumours have even resurfaced this morning!

The Mbappe rumours keep the Echo going now that they have had to stop the Coutinho rumours.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #293 on: Today at 10:59:43 am
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:10:09 am
The Mbappe rumours keep the Echo going now that they have had to stop the Coutinho rumours.
I only ever look at the LFC homepage in the Echo, mainly just to laugh at the clickbait headlines, but you're right they shoehorn Mbappe in somewhere almost every day.
