LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:59:05 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:51:27 am
Presumably he'd have wanted you to get the Julian Dicks one?

He's a Spurs fan so he'd have probably got me Christian Ziege or John Scales
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 11:39:25 am
To be clear, I'm not massively upset about the club doing it. I'd rather they didn't but it's not the end of the world.

It's just more disappointing that enough people fall for this stuff to create a market for NFTs that LFC can take advantage of.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Today at 10:46:45 am
So, I'm on my hols staying at a little place on the banks of Little Pine Lagoon in Tasmania for a weeks fly fishing for wilderness trout - you can find it on the interweb.
I'm only getting sporadic access to the net as I'm in a remote place off the bottom of Australia (next stop south is Antarctica)
I was catching up on news on my laptop on a supporters forum for a NRL (National Rugby League) team I follow and, lo and behold, I get an advert pop up for the LFC Heroes Club.
I'd never heard of it and knew nothing about NFT's until I saw this thread and had a quick look at the link in the early posts
You can't get too much further from Anfield where I am now but just another example of how easily your data and contact details can be collected and used (and shared...) for marketing purposes - let alone the morality of the transactional aspect...
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Today at 11:20:15 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 24, 2022, 03:09:04 pm
Can't believe I've been fleeced here. How much have they taken?

Sorry mate.

You're not "ordinary" enough to have been fleeced along with the true "ordinary fans".

Try being a bit less special.  ;)
