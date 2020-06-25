So, I'm on my hols staying at a little place on the banks of Little Pine Lagoon in Tasmania for a weeks fly fishing for wilderness trout - you can find it on the interweb.

I'm only getting sporadic access to the net as I'm in a remote place off the bottom of Australia (next stop south is Antarctica)

I was catching up on news on my laptop on a supporters forum for a NRL (National Rugby League) team I follow and, lo and behold, I get an advert pop up for the LFC Heroes Club.

I'd never heard of it and knew nothing about NFT's until I saw this thread and had a quick look at the link in the early posts

You can't get too much further from Anfield where I am now but just another example of how easily your data and contact details can be collected and used (and shared...) for marketing purposes - let alone the morality of the transactional aspect...