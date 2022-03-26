Anything digital can be sold as an NFT. The NFT is the receipt of ownership of some digital information (artwork, music file, film or any file format). So, you could release an image (or file to be 3D-printed) of a coin, indeed. A commemorative coin of some event, which as an NFT, will appear in your wallet (imagine like an email that only you have access and control of) and then you could gift that coin, store it there or eventually sell it to some other collector, interested in buying it from you. There is class of NFTs called POAPS (proof of participations), which are given to people that had attended an event - might be in real life or a virtual event (for example, last Burning Man was all virtual events because of the pandemic).



In theory, the club could release anything digital as NFT - now they do it with a set of potential profile pictures (people could use these at various social platforms) and/or simply as collectibles - not unlike baseball cards in the US.



I have personally used NFTs to purchase digital art from various independent artists worldwide. It's much easier for them to find people interested in their art and make a living. Also, unlike most galleries, they get life royalties on their work (if I sell their artworks). So, basically, anyone will find the use-cases for NFTs in what is most interesting to them. For example, gaming starts uses NFTs too. You could own all in-game items and be able to use them on independent open platforms. At the end, you gain agency over your digital consumption, to make digital goods, truly yours (not just an entry in some Silicon valley giant database).



The problem is that, yes, in theory there are some good, legitimate uses for the technology underpinning NFTs, as you outline above, but that's not how it is mostly used. Mostly it is used in a way which is pretty close to an outright scam and preying upon people's gullibilities and anxieties for their financial future.It's easy to point and laugh at the type of people who are easily seduced by this kind of get-rich promise and just state that if they're that stupid then they deserve everything they get, but, I dunno, I prefer a more humane take on it. None of us are perfect and we all have blind spots and gaps in our behaviour and worldviews which exploiters can utilise. If you or I have not been exploited yet it could just be that the sharks haven't found the right buttons to press...yet.In other words for me the whole thing is suspect and deplorable because of the way it is mostly being used, rather than the specifics of the tech. That doesn't mean that in the fullness of time the tech might not become usefully benign and productive, but at this stage we're not there and I wouldn't like to be associated with it at this moment.For what it's worth I've changed my mind a fair bit about NFTs. I was first introduced to the idea in the way that Gainsbarre mentions above, as a way of authenticating original digital art. I produce art in various fields - graphics, music, text - and the idea of being able to authenticate a single instance of the art as the one-and-only original, allowing it to be sold for a premium price, was highly attractive. It can allow digital artists to make some worthwhile money for their efforts in the same way that tangible artists can with each single original tangible work. And I still feel that there's scope for it to be used in this way.So for a while I was quite pro-NFT, because I thought of it more in the way described above rather than the way the tech is more commonly - like 99% of the time - being used at the moment.But having investigated the general NFT phenomenon more deeply I'm now at the stage of thinking that it's pretty close to an outright scam that preys upon people. Yes, yes, I know that no-one is having a gun put to their heads and being forced to buy them, but there are a lot of areas in life where we prevent certain types of sales and transactions and market actions because, while they may well be engaged in voluntarily, with caveat emptor in force, they nevertheless mislead or exploit people at a level which crosses the line.Capitalism is predicated upon exploitation but there are socially mandated thresholds which contain that exploitation within socially agreed acceptable limits. I'm not yet saying that the current NFT craze uniformly crosses the line but I think there's enough doubt about it that if I were a respectable organisation I would want to keep away from it at this moment. I would prefer that LFC had kept away, but of course that's just my view and the club apparently feel differently.