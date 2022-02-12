Mining bitcoins is computer (gpu/asic) intensive which uses a lot of electricity. There are whole datacenters in eastern europe full of bitcoin mining rigs. Datacenters use a lot of electricity, generate a lot of heat and therefore require a lot of cooling, in fact, they use the same amount of energy cooling the stuff down as they do in powering them. Now some datacenters use 100% green energy, but I doubt these mining rigs are in DCs that do



So far you have not addressed my point at all. I never said bitcoin/NFTs dont have environmental impacts and costs. In fact on top of electrical consumption you can add the cost of making/transporting gpus/ASICS. But you havent said what the equivalent cost of environmental impact gold has.Gold market cap is estimated around 14T$. Bitcoin (using Bitcoin as it is sometimes referred to as digital gold) has a market cap of around 1T$. My question was how much environmental impact went into that 14T vs the 1T. Surely mining, transporting, storing and minting tons of gold is orders of magnitude more environmental impactful than making gpus/ASICS and electrical consumption. I mean this feels obvious to me but maybe I am extremely wrong in this and would love some reading material on it. Saying bitcoin has an environmental impact while just disregarding its competitor (gold) seems 1900s for me. For me the future would by far be better in terms of environmental impact if no more gold was mined/stored and everything was digital.For the sake of the argument, this is just ignoring the devastation mining does on the ecosystem (not that gpus dont need mines, but by far less amount), just looking at it in co2 numbers still to me feels like bitcoin would be greener.I mean I wouldnt be surprised at all if the carbon footprint of security needed for gold was higher than all blockchains combined to be honest.