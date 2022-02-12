« previous next »
LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:32:17 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:22:35 pm
Mining bitcoins is computer (gpu/asic) intensive which uses a lot of electricity. There are whole datacenters in eastern europe full of bitcoin mining rigs. Datacenters use a lot of electricity, generate a lot of heat and therefore require a lot of cooling, in fact, they use the same amount of energy cooling the stuff down as they do in powering them. Now some datacenters use 100% green energy, but I doubt these mining rigs are in DCs that do

So far you have not addressed my point at all. I never said bitcoin/NFTs dont have environmental impacts and costs. In fact on top of electrical consumption you can add the cost of making/transporting gpus/ASICS. But you havent said what the equivalent cost of environmental impact gold has.

Gold market cap is estimated around 14T$. Bitcoin (using Bitcoin as it is sometimes referred to as digital gold) has a market cap of around 1T$. My question was how much environmental impact went into that 14T vs the 1T. Surely mining, transporting, storing and minting tons of gold is orders of magnitude more environmental impactful than making gpus/ASICS and electrical consumption. I mean this feels obvious to me but maybe I am extremely wrong in this and would love some reading material on it. Saying bitcoin has an environmental impact while just disregarding its competitor (gold) seems 1900s for me. For me the future would by far be better in terms of environmental impact if no more gold was mined/stored and everything was digital.

For the sake of the argument, this is just ignoring the devastation mining does on the ecosystem (not that gpus dont need mines, but by far less amount), just looking at it in co2 numbers still to me feels like bitcoin would be greener.

I mean I wouldnt be surprised at all if the carbon footprint of security needed for gold was higher than all blockchains combined to be honest.

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:42:32 pm by gorgepir
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:43:46 pm
You can tell its International week.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 09:46:59 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm
That's all just whataboutery though isn't it? All the cheap tat sold as merchandise is shit too, but adding NFTs to the mix just makes it worse. Football shirts actually provide a purpose too. If kids weren't wearing them, they would be wearing other clothes that would still need manufactured, distributed, sold, washed and disposed of too. It's comparing apples and oranges.

Please stop thinking nfts dont have a purpose - its like saying pictures on peoples walls or sportscars people have in their garage or watches in the age of not needing a watch dont have a purpose
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:46:59 pm
Please stop thinking nfts dont have a purpose - its like saying pictures on peoples walls or sportscars people have in their garage or watches in the age of not needing a watch dont have a purpose

Well they serve a purpose in scamming people out of their money I suppose.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 09:51:06 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm
Well they serve a purpose in scamming people out of their money I suppose.

People buy them for the same reason they buy any collectible or art
Scamming is a silly word to use here - its factually not correct - the buyer knows what theyre buying theres nothing duplicitous or fraudulent
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:51:06 pm
People buy them for the same reason they buy any collectible or art
Scamming is a silly word to use here - its factually not correct - the buyer knows what theyre buying theres nothing duplicitous or fraudulent

Do they know what they are buying though? This isn't the same as buying art or collectibles. You don't own anything other thant a token which has a URL in it. A URL that can removed or changed at any point. The TOS on the LFC NFTs make this clear. You do not own copywright, you do not own the art. You own a license.

What does the NFT element add to the "artwork" that LFC are selling here that couldn't be done without an NFT token?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:05:04 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm
Do they know what they are buying though? This isn't the same as buying art or collectibles. You don't own anything other thant a token which has a URL in it. A URL that can removed or changed at any point. The TOS on the LFC NFTs make this clear. You do not own copywright, you do not own the art. You own a license.

What does the NFT element add to the "artwork" that LFC are selling here that couldn't be done without an NFT token?

Dont know if this is serious, but while people can make infinite digital copies, there will always be only one owner of the original license. Think that is obvious and dont see how you could sell the artwork license otherwise. That is the whole collectible part of it.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm
Do they know what they are buying though? This isn't the same as buying art or collectibles. You don't own anything other thant a token which has a URL in it. A URL that can removed or changed at any point. The TOS on the LFC NFTs make this clear. You do not own copywright, you do not own the art. You own a license.

What does the NFT element add to the "artwork" that LFC are selling here that couldn't be done without an NFT token?

So you can read the TOS which spell out the offer and youre saying its a scam  a scam involves some kind of fraud which isnt happening here .. youre arguing that its a bad buy which is fine and a different debate but youre also imputing that the club is defrauding fans and that clearly isnt the case
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm
They do seem to make the farts in the jars seem like good value.

@rob. I know thise tickets are way more than your dad paid, but £27 for a game seems really good to me. I was expecting anything outside a category a game to be about £60. I guess they probably are , bit just really hard to get hold of.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm
So you can read the TOS which spell out the offer and youre saying its a scam  a scam involves some kind of fraud which isnt happening here .. youre arguing that its a bad buy which is fine and a different debate but youre also imputing that the club is defrauding fans and that clearly isnt the case

Ach you're taking my words too literally. The general concept is a scam, not LFC paricularly.

I just find the whole concept so unbelievably moronic it's hard to even argue about it seriously.  ;D
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #210 on: Today at 11:48:03 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm
They do seem to make the farts in the jars seem like good value.

@rob. I know thise tickets are way more than your dad paid, but £27 for a game seems really good to me. I was expecting anything outside a category a game to be about £60. I guess they probably are , bit just really hard to get hold of.

Yeah £27 was OK for a midweek FA Cup game, I think a league game would be nearer £50-55 if I wasn't being charged what the club pay St's for buybacks
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #211 on: Today at 11:50:29 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:38:22 pm
Very quickly, and this is just a copy & paste job as I thought I'd answered this (or others had) previously...

This is something that is actively being promoted as you being a member of a 'LFC Heroes Club' - an 'innovative fan community, with access to an LFC community forum, unique experiences, virtual hang-outs, competitions' - and aimed at kids, kids by nature who don't want to miss out on stuff like this, or feel they are missing out. Cue badgering, pressing and guilt-tripping parents into submission et al... I guarantee some will try, or go into debt, or a bit deeper into (just a little bit more), to keep their kids from 'missing out'.

Aimed at kids? Yes. Yesterday when you clicked on the 'Kop Kids' portal on the Liverpool website this 'Liverpool Heroes Club' thing was the first thing you saw. (Today the 'Kop Kids' link isn't working and just takes you to the regular LFC site - genuinely no idea why, or if they are having issues etc).

A new fan membership which you get nothing tangible fungible in return is indeed different than a shirt, or pin badge, or a ticket.

£37 a ticket for Benfica? That's too much (IMHO). I don't know the issues, memberships, ins and out, or costs anymore, or even NFC requirements. If they hold the prices for another 7 years hten maybe we'll be at some sort of decent ticket price level once again? (I hope so; I'm still pissed a pint of cider costs more than £2.50 - so I am sometimes an angry old many shouting at a cloud at times). If you haven't seen me mention ticket prices it is because I banged on about it for years, and was priced out some time ago (old Fan Card Holder - got lied to by the club and screwed over). I cant afford or justify a yearly £££ membership, so don't go anymore and instead try and help as many others as I can to see the game via streams or replays etc for free instead.


I'm not an arbiter of what revenue streams deemed acceptable. What I will do is give my crappy wothless opinion, maybe a little more info on it - correct or add to some brief or over-simplified claims that likely could do with a little expanding upon (such as CraigDS - who is a knowledgeable bloke, but seemingly was unaware of Polygon's links with more carbon-heavy companies, and the possibility of the environmental impact being more than people / club thinks it is - or has possibly been told it is.)


NFTs are indeed a big pile of shite ;D
I hear where youre coming from mate. I bowed out too after the fan card thing.
Also just wanted to take the opportunity to say thanks for all the links you post. Id be more than happy to buy you a pint of cider to say thanks, nowt too expensive mind  ;)
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #212 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on March 24, 2022, 02:53:57 pm
I mean, what's the actual point? What are you getting for your money? What do you do with it once you have this NFT?

The value is in its scarcity and may be a good investment - personally I think they are crap
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #213 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm
Quote from: RedGuy on March 24, 2022, 02:53:10 pm
It's stupid but it's not as if they're forcing anyone to buy them
Also, fans need to bear in mind these people are looking for other ways to make money because theyve forgone rises in season ticket prices for over half a decade, while clubs like Chelsea have quadrupled theirs in a single season. We want transfers every window and give Salah the money he wants but we cant stand to see the club trying to raise money from some stupid fad that no ones forced to buy? Maybe we need to get over ourselves a little bit.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #214 on: Today at 02:44:35 pm
So with all the whinging about this...


How many Rawkites have bought one of these NFT'S?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #215 on: Today at 02:53:57 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:44:35 pm
So with all the whinging about this...


How many Rawkites have bought one of these NFT'S?
 

I wouldn't touch one with a virtual reality bargepole! Garbage.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #216 on: Today at 04:40:27 pm
How do you sell your LFC NFT once you've received it?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #217 on: Today at 04:52:39 pm
They missed a trick not making Trents corner-taken-quickly the first and only NFT for a wee while, putting it up for auction and taking the highest bid, then releasing one or two more every year as rare collectors items...all having to do with something truly memorable and historical for the club. Alisons match winning header wouldve been a fantastic NFT. These avatar-looking things theyre selling now are not inspiring in the least.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #218 on: Today at 05:18:16 pm
:D Ha, didn't expect so much whining about web3 and NFTs here...

Pretty cool the club is on the bleeding edge of innovation.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #219 on: Today at 05:55:17 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:50:29 am
I hear where youre coming from mate. I bowed out too after the fan card thing.
Also just wanted to take the opportunity to say thanks for all the links you post. Id be more than happy to buy you a pint of cider to say thanks, nowt too expensive mind  ;)

;D No worries; that Fan Card era was quality and brought many happy times and memories - cheap cider too! The likes of MikaelLFC, Samie & the others before them were superb at linking up quality streams (far better than me) - though I do appreciate the thanks, mate.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #220 on: Today at 06:05:22 pm
Still can't get my head around NFTs. Are they supposed to look like absolute shit?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #221 on: Today at 06:43:24 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm
Do they know what they are buying though? This isn't the same as buying art or collectibles. You don't own anything other thant a token which has a URL in it. A URL that can removed or changed at any point. The TOS on the LFC NFTs make this clear. You do not own copywright, you do not own the art. You own a license.

What does the NFT element add to the "artwork" that LFC are selling here that couldn't be done without an NFT token?

You own an artwork's rights as a collector. You can back the files yourself if you don't trust the club. True digital ownership comes under the form of a hash on a decentralized database, hence no one can remove that from you and is something that cannot be achieved without a token.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #222 on: Today at 06:50:19 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm
That's all just whataboutery though isn't it? All the cheap tat sold as merchandise is shit too, but adding NFTs to the mix just makes it worse. Football shirts actually provide a purpose too. If kids weren't wearing them, they would be wearing other clothes that would still need manufactured, distributed, sold, washed and disposed of too. It's comparing apples and oranges.

People's lives are ever more digital. Not getting how social signaling works in 2022 is strange. Ultimately, there's no difference between signaling with a scarf in a ground and with an LFC NFT on Instagram... if there's one - the future belongs to the latter..

As for ecological impact. Everything has one. Receiving your shirt from LFC has one. The team flying to away games has one... Ethereum moves to proof-of-stake in ~3-4 months, decreasing energy use by 99.95%, which invalidates this argument.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #223 on: Today at 06:51:55 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on March 24, 2022, 04:10:10 pm
Bit coin is a Ponzi scheme. NFTs are just stupid shit.

You're wrong on both accounts. : )
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #224 on: Today at 06:57:05 pm
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 06:50:19 pm
Ultimately, there's no difference between signaling with a scarf in a ground and with an LFC NFT on Instagram

 ;D
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #225 on: Today at 06:59:53 pm
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 06:50:19 pm
People's lives are ever more digital. Not getting how social signaling works in 2022 is strange. Ultimately, there's no difference between signaling with a scarf in a ground and with an LFC NFT on Instagram... if there's one - the future belongs to the latter..

As for ecological impact. Everything has one. Receiving your shirt from LFC has one. The team flying to away games has one... Ethereum moves to proof-of-stake in ~3-4 months, decreasing energy use by 99.95%, which invalidates this argument.

I feel like there is a difference between the scarf in the ground and the NFT on Instagram Im just not quite putting my finger on what it could be.

I do remember the Barcelona comeback was definitely NFT inspired if I recall.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #226 on: Today at 07:00:34 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:57:05 pm
;D

 :D Obviously different context but quite similar... from anthropological PoV. 
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #227 on: Today at 07:07:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:59:53 pm
I feel like there is a difference between the scarf in the ground and the NFT on Instagram Im just not quite putting my finger on what it could be.

I do remember the Barcelona comeback was definitely NFT inspired if I recall.

I though we're all football and values inspired. The memorabilia is part of the folklore and the ambience building... physical historically; physical and digital at present. Anyways, I'll try to get one of these 'heroes' packs. 'The art' isn't great but at least the club gets some money (hopefully, for Mo's new contract) and I get the first LFC NFT edition ever... win-win.. :D
