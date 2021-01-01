First off if people are struggling, I guarantee they won't be buying NFTs.

Corporate sponsorships are not about CEOs who are Liverpool fans just writing a cheque and then looking forward to a photo with Kenny. As a club we need to be able to demonstrate value to sponsors, and at the top end, sponsors will talk to a number of clubs. And guess what, we've been undercut in the past by the likes of City. They can undercut us as it takes a serious sponsor away from a competitor in the knowledge that they can top up their revenue from another linked sponsorship.



I get a bit fed up when I see Liverpool fans becoming the arbiters of what revenue streams they deem acceptable. Now obviously there are red lines that we'd all agree with, but when I see counters to the merch arguments along the lines of "ah, but they get something tangible for their money if they buy xyz". Everything the club sells could be argued to be exploiting someone or overcharging for something.



Regular tickets have been held for the past 7 years. Great for the matchgoers, my lad gets to see some of the best players in the world for a young adult ticket, but it's massively cross subsidised by selling fucking corner of the Anny Rd tickets for £400 a pop with a hotel meal thrown in. Cheapest Kop ticket for Benfica's £37, that's the value of what you get to see from a corner spec. But I never see any backlash on here.



Personally I have no problem with it either, the club would argue the demand is there and if it wasn't they wouldn't be able to flog so many offsite packages. For NFTs, if the demand is there they'll sell them, if it isnt they won't.



This isn't a pop at you personally, but I just find it odd that this has got some peoples backs up, but other revenue raising things don't.



Who knows, all of us who think NFTs are a pile of shite (and thats very much my view) could be ruing our cynicism in future years!



Very quickly, and this is just a copy & paste job as I thought I'd answered this (or others had) previously...This is something that is actively being promoted as you being a member of a 'LFC Heroes Club' - an 'innovative fan community, with access to an LFC community forum, unique experiences, virtual hang-outs, competitions' - and aimed at kids, kids by nature who don't want to miss out on stuff like this, or feel they are missing out. Cue badgering, pressing and guilt-tripping parents into submission et al... I guarantee some will try, or go into debt, or a bit deeper into (just a little bit more), to keep their kids from 'missing out'.Aimed at kids? Yes. Yesterday when you clicked on the 'Kop Kids' portal on the Liverpool website this 'Liverpool Heroes Club' thing was the first thing you saw. (Today the 'Kop Kids' link isn't working and just takes you to the regular LFC site - genuinely no idea why, or if they are having issues etc).A new fan membership which you get nothing tangible fungible in return is indeed different than a shirt, or pin badge, or a ticket.£37 a ticket for Benfica? That's too much (IMHO). I don't know the issues, memberships, ins and out, or costs anymore, or even NFC requirements. If they hold the prices for another 7 years hten maybe we'll be at some sort of decent ticket price level once again? (I hope so; I'm still pissed a pint of cider costs more than £2.50 - so I am sometimes an angry old many shouting at a cloud at times). If you haven't seen me mention ticket prices it is because I banged on about it for years, and was priced out some time ago (old Fan Card Holder - got lied to by the club and screwed over). I cant afford or justify a yearly £££ membership, so don't go anymore and instead try and help as many others as I can to see the game via streams or replays etc for free instead.I'm not an arbiter of what revenue streams deemed acceptable. What I will do is give my crappy wothless opinion, maybe a little more info on it - correct or add to some brief or over-simplified claims that likely could do with a little expanding upon (such as CraigDS - who is a knowledgeable bloke, but seemingly was unaware of Polygon's links with more carbon-heavy companies, and the possibility of the environmental impact being more than people / club thinks it is - or has possibly been told it is.)NFTs are indeed a big pile of shite