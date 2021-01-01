« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!  (Read 8864 times)

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:55:50 am »
Gona buy one and see if anybody wants to swap it for their seasie.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:00:09 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:47:32 am
There have been plenty of cases of those who have bought it selling them for profit. If you go to Opensea you can see details on buy/sell prices.

Now I'd not personally buy them as an investment, but others are making money from buying/selling them.
How many of those transactions are people exchanging NFTs amongst wallets they own though?  If you buy an NFT from yourself, then buy it back again for twice as much, then keep bouncing it around a few times, you can convince a third party that the value of the thing is going up and it's a sound investment.  That poor mug is then left holding a worthless token after you've used them to cash out.

The other classic scheme is just the good old fashioned pump and dump; get everyone to start buying to drive the price up then cash out at the peak and leave the mugs holding the token when the price crashes.

If crypto is good for one thing, it's teaching libertarians why every piece of financial regulation exists.
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:50:19 am
The creator is the only one guaranteed to make money, but plenty of others are able to make money on NFT's that they've purchased by trading them.  Also have other avenues where you can make money with them by renting them and staking them.  It's like Bitcoin though, you can make a lot of money from them IF you know what you're doing.
When you say creator, do you mean the artist?  Because they are absolutely not guaranteed to make money and in fact most of them lose money.  It costs money to mint these things, and unless you can recoup all of that in the sale you're going to end up out of pocket.  Especially if you make small and unique collections, you need volume to make those fees back.  That's why the few success stories in this space are computer generated monkey pictures or whatever.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:03:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:11:05 am
But LFC are explicitly stating that its not an investment. I personally am not into NFT's, my 11 yr old calls then "fucking shit" but there are people who are happy to do this. If the club were charging thousands then that's an issue, but for those who feel £56 is worth the spend.

They have missed a trick on the highlighted bit though, why not sell the membership and give a free NFT as part of it instead, no kick offs then.

If RAWK did an NFT of the Greggs doorway, that would have to be an 18 ;D

I understand the club are stating it is not an investment... yet when their own video has a disclaimer of (or has to include a disclaimer of)...

'UK buyers; Non-Fungible Tokens (NTFS) are not regulated instruments in the UK. The value of NFTS can up as well as down. Capital Gains Tax may be payable on the sale of NFTs.'

...that sounds like it is an investment.



Plus separately, another type of paid-for Liverpool membership? Really? £56 for this membership and ownership of an image or images (but not really 'owning').



Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:49:18 pm
Just to address the environmental impact... this is often something thrown at NFTs by people who don't understand blockchain. Some blockchains have a massive environmental impact, that is correct, others however do not.

These appear to be minted on Polygon, one of the most efficient blockchains. The FAQ section even addresses this and says "Creating an NFT on Polygon has the same carbon impact as sending just 2.5 emails."

I'd hazard a guess that most of us use much more than this every single day browsing RAWK.

No, sorry Craig. This may be well intentioned - but could also somewhat be over-simplifying things, in how some companies, including Polygon, promote their environmental credentials.

It is worth noting that whilst Polygon positions and promotes itself as environmental friendly... and they are - to a point. Polygon also operates a set of contracts relying on the main heavy carbon-impact Ethereum network that use essential services in moving assets between Ethereum and Polygon and creating checkpoints.

"The carbon footprint of a regular Polygon transaction is close to 430 grams of CO2. This is almost 2,100 times more than the optimistic estimate provided by their client" (the client being the WWF) - https://digiconomist.net/the-carbon-footprint-of-polygon . Seemingly, when the WWF were presented with these facts... they halted their involvement.


In this involvement with Liverpool perhaps the club sought assurances that Polygon have no reliance or involvement on blockchains with a massive environmental impact - perhaps the club is correct in their claim about "Creating an NFT on Polygon has the same carbon impact as sending just 2.5 emails." (4g per email? 10g in total?) ...  but perhaps the club just took Polygon's claims as gospel, like the WWF initially did?


More here: https://www.theverge.com/2022/2/8/22923530/world-wildlife-fund-nft-polygon-layer-2-blockchain-energy-emissions
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:40 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:52:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:03:21 pm
Seemingly, when the WWF were presented with these facts... they halted their involvement.


Good informative post. But I pictured Hulk Hogan wagging his finger when I read that part.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline gorgepir

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:57:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:03:21 pm
I understand the club are stating it is not an investment... yet when their own video has a disclaimer of (or has to include a disclaimer of)...

'UK buyers; Non-Fungible Tokens (NTFS) are not regulated instruments in the UK. The value of NFTS can up as well as down. Capital Gains Tax may be payable on the sale of NFTs.'

...that sounds like it is an investment.



Plus separately, another type of paid-for Liverpool membership? Really? £56 for this membership and ownership of an image or images (but not really 'owning').



No, sorry Craig. This may be well intentioned - but could also somewhat be over-simplifying things, in how some companies, including Polygon, promote their environmental credentials.

It is worth noting that whilst Polygon positions and promotes itself as environmental friendly... and they are - to a point. Polygon also operates a set of contracts relying on the main heavy carbon-impact Ethereum network that use essential services in moving assets between Ethereum and Polygon and creating checkpoints.

"The carbon footprint of a regular Polygon transaction is close to 430 grams of CO2. This is almost 2,100 times more than the optimistic estimate provided by their client" (the client being the WWF) - https://digiconomist.net/the-carbon-footprint-of-polygon . Seemingly, when the WWF were presented with these facts... they halted their involvement.


In this involvement with Liverpool perhaps the club sought assurances that Polygon have no reliance or involvement on blockchains with a massive environmental impact - perhaps the club is correct in their claim about "Creating an NFT on Polygon has the same carbon impact as sending just 2.5 emails." (4g per email? 10g in total?) ...  but perhaps the club just took Polygon's claims as gospel, like the WWF initially did?


More here: https://www.theverge.com/2022/2/8/22923530/world-wildlife-fund-nft-polygon-layer-2-blockchain-energy-emissions

This carbon footprint argument is the one that confuses me the most. For the life of me, I can't understand how people think that the carbon footprint of owning a digital collectable with a transaction on the blockchain is higher than owning a real life collectable that needs to be transported, stored, handled, created, etc. Same type of argument when discussing bitcoin and the like too. Can someone tell me the carbon footprint of mining, transporting, storing, handling, of gold as a store of value compared to doing the same via bitcoin? So at least I can make an informed understanding. Because to me it seems mining the planet to extract gold, sending them on ships, putting them in incredibly heavily guarded facilities, minting, etc soudns like at least 5 orders of a magnitude more of an environmental impact than bitcoin and its stupid computer puzzles.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,708
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:15:21 pm »
I know people falling for it can be dismissed easily, but it's not nice to see the club essentially grifting
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:40:31 pm »
I was looking at SOS twitter about confirmation of Wembley for semi, but came across this:

"Liverpool FC today launched an official collection of NFTs.

In January, Spirit of Shankly attended a two-hour meeting with the club, as part of the revised approach to open engagement, in order to discuss their plans for this new venture. NFTs are a digital phenomenon that have exploded over the past year and we asked them why they were considering a move into this market.

We were able to challenge, scrutinise, and question their desire to enter into this. We also raised concerns about financial, environmental sustainability and other risks involved.

LFC do not require our consent in relation to merchandise and up to now we have not endorsed any LFC merchandise, digital or otherwise and similarly it is not for us to endorse this product.

It is a fans decision alone what they choose to buy from the club. We only hope that the risk involved here is apparent and we expect LFC to assess this marketplace constantly and communicate with supporters."

I wouldn't expect this to be in the SOS remit, but it does make me question where the line is drawn for "fan facing decisions". As I said, I wouldn't expect it to be, but is it not fan facing?

Probably a question for another day.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:46:00 pm »
Did they pull their NFT post on Instagram? I made a comment and it looks like they've replaced it with another post that doesn't mention NFTs.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,876
  • YNWA
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:47:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:03:21 pm
No, sorry Craig. This may be well intentioned - but could also somewhat be over-simplifying things, in how some companies, including Polygon, promote their environmental credentials.

It is worth noting that whilst Polygon positions and promotes itself as environmental friendly... and they are - to a point. Polygon also operates a set of contracts relying on the main heavy carbon-impact Ethereum network that use essential services in moving assets between Ethereum and Polygon and creating checkpoints.

"The carbon footprint of a regular Polygon transaction is close to 430 grams of CO2. This is almost 2,100 times more than the optimistic estimate provided by their client" (the client being the WWF) - https://digiconomist.net/the-carbon-footprint-of-polygon . Seemingly, when the WWF were presented with these facts... they halted their involvement.


In this involvement with Liverpool perhaps the club sought assurances that Polygon have no reliance or involvement on blockchains with a massive environmental impact - perhaps the club is correct in their claim about "Creating an NFT on Polygon has the same carbon impact as sending just 2.5 emails." (4g per email? 10g in total?) ...  but perhaps the club just took Polygon's claims as gospel, like the WWF initially did?


More here: https://www.theverge.com/2022/2/8/22923530/world-wildlife-fund-nft-polygon-layer-2-blockchain-energy-emissions

This is still pretty minimal though, and as someone pointed out it's likely way less than many other things the club sell or that we as football fans use.

Streaming a football game will likely use close to double this amount (depending on source and quality. The production, distribution, purchasing, washing and disposal of a replica top likely much more. Spending hours on RAWK discussing NFTs... more again!
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,876
  • YNWA
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:40:31 pm
I was looking at SOS twitter about confirmation of Wembley for semi, but came across this:

"Liverpool FC today launched an official collection of NFTs.

In January, Spirit of Shankly attended a two-hour meeting with the club, as part of the revised approach to open engagement, in order to discuss their plans for this new venture. NFTs are a digital phenomenon that have exploded over the past year and we asked them why they were considering a move into this market.

We were able to challenge, scrutinise, and question their desire to enter into this. We also raised concerns about financial, environmental sustainability and other risks involved.

LFC do not require our consent in relation to merchandise and up to now we have not endorsed any LFC merchandise, digital or otherwise and similarly it is not for us to endorse this product.

It is a fans decision alone what they choose to buy from the club. We only hope that the risk involved here is apparent and we expect LFC to assess this marketplace constantly and communicate with supporters."

I wouldn't expect this to be in the SOS remit, but it does make me question where the line is drawn for "fan facing decisions". As I said, I wouldn't expect it to be, but is it not fan facing?

Probably a question for another day.

I mean if SOS got involved in this then why not selling alcohol in the ground, or gambling in there, or advertising air travel (bigger environmental impact)... I mean I'd guess all will likely cause a lot more damage than a set of club NFTs will.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:59:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:49:51 pm
I mean if SOS got involved in this then why not selling alcohol in the ground, or gambling in there, or advertising air travel (bigger environmental impact)... I mean I'd guess all will likely cause a lot more damage than a set of club NFTs will.

I don't disagree but I was questioning what "fan facing" actually is. All of the above could be argued to be "fan facing", but I wouldn't expect them to need a SOS veto. But at what point does it become "fan facing" and need their veto?

As I said, probably a question for another day. It'll go off topic if it gets anserwed.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,859
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:11:22 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:03:21 pm
I understand the club are stating it is not an investment... yet when their own video has a disclaimer of (or has to include a disclaimer of)...

'UK buyers; Non-Fungible Tokens (NTFS) are not regulated instruments in the UK. The value of NFTS can up as well as down. Capital Gains Tax may be payable on the sale of NFTs.'

...that sounds like it is an investment.



Plus separately, another type of paid-for Liverpool membership? Really? £56 for this membership and ownership of an image or images (but not really 'owning').



No, sorry Craig. This may be well intentioned - but could also somewhat be over-simplifying things, in how some companies, including Polygon, promote their environmental credentials.

It is worth noting that whilst Polygon positions and promotes itself as environmental friendly... and they are - to a point. Polygon also operates a set of contracts relying on the main heavy carbon-impact Ethereum network that use essential services in moving assets between Ethereum and Polygon and creating checkpoints.

"The carbon footprint of a regular Polygon transaction is close to 430 grams of CO2. This is almost 2,100 times more than the optimistic estimate provided by their client" (the client being the WWF) - https://digiconomist.net/the-carbon-footprint-of-polygon . Seemingly, when the WWF were presented with these facts... they halted their involvement.


In this involvement with Liverpool perhaps the club sought assurances that Polygon have no reliance or involvement on blockchains with a massive environmental impact - perhaps the club is correct in their claim about "Creating an NFT on Polygon has the same carbon impact as sending just 2.5 emails." (4g per email? 10g in total?) ...  but perhaps the club just took Polygon's claims as gospel, like the WWF initially did?


More here: https://www.theverge.com/2022/2/8/22923530/world-wildlife-fund-nft-polygon-layer-2-blockchain-energy-emissions


Not having a go at you here, but there's loads in the Salah thread saying pay him what he wants, how exactly do people think the club fund this kind of thing?

As for NFT's, I don't understand the people who buy them, I certainly won't waste my money, but plenty will.

As for the disclaimer, maybe its pointing out for those that, regardless of what they read, will expect to make a profit, so the club are covering their arses?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:58 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:47:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:22 pm
Not having a go at you here, but there's loads in the Salah thread saying pay him what he wants, how exactly do people think the club fund this kind of thing?


Plus separately, another type of paid-for Liverpool membership? Really? £56 for this membership and ownership of an image or images (but not really 'owning').

Not by introducing another paid-for club membership at that price, for sure. In a time where money is tight for many, many are going to foodbanks - even in full-time work, are struggling to pay bills, have little-to-no job security, and a Govt that couldn't give a fuck about them - let alone actually help?

Go get another corporate sponsorship instead. Or a sponsor for the main stand etc. If the club are relying on shite like that to pay Salah, then they are approaching it wrong (still - enough of the 'turning fans into consumers or customers' or whatever it was back then).

(No worries, I know you're not having a pop at me)

« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:19 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,876
  • YNWA
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:53:10 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:47:06 pm
Not by introducing another paid-for club membership at that price, for sure. In a time where money is tight for many, many are going to foodbanks - even in full-time work, are struggling to pay bills, have little-to-no job security, and a Govt that couldn't give a fuck about them - let alone actually help?

Where do you draw a line though? Why aren't people complaining about a new pin badge in the club shop, a new range of "fashion" apparel, or the personalised stones outside the Anny Rd? They are all new products released in such a time by the club.
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:57:30 pm »
Surely anyone struggling with bill's and food wouldn't be buying this anyway.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,677
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 02:57:30 pm
Surely anyone struggling with bill's and food wouldn't be buying this anyway.

I think we have to assume that stupid and gullible people will.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:02:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:53:10 pm
Where do you draw a line though? Why aren't people complaining about a new pin badge in the club shop, a new range of "fashion" apparel, or the personalised stones outside the Anny Rd? They are all new products released in such a time by the club.

You know the difference between a pin badge, a shirt, and a newly announced membership for which you get nothing tangible fungible in return - something that is actively being promoted as you being a member of a 'LFC Heroes Club' - an 'innovative fan community, with access to an LFC community forum, unique experiences, virtual hang-outs, competitions' etc - and aimed at kids, kids by nature who don't want to miss out on stuff like this, or feel they are missing out. Cue badgering, pressing and guilt-tripping parents into submission et al...

You can also see the difference between something "almost 2,100 times more than the optimistic estimate provided by their client" - and not reply "still pretty minimal though" ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:29 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,501
  • JFT97
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #177 on: Today at 03:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 02:57:30 pm
Surely anyone struggling with bill's and food wouldn't be buying this anyway.

I don't even think the majority of supporters would even consider buying any of these even if they had money spilling out of their pockets.  It's a very niche market and is something that 99.99999999% of supporters aren't going to buy, or even worry about as they won't know what an NFT is, most will probably think it's a newer version of the LFT  ;D...... But if it gives people something to moan about then let them fill their boots!
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:15:14 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:03:21 pm
I understand the club are stating it is not an investment... yet when their own video has a disclaimer of (or has to include a disclaimer of)...

'UK buyers; Non-Fungible Tokens (NTFS) are not regulated instruments in the UK. The value of NFTS can up as well as down. Capital Gains Tax may be payable on the sale of NFTs.'

...that sounds like it is an investment.



Plus separately, another type of paid-for Liverpool membership? Really? £56 for this membership and ownership of an image or images (but not really 'owning').



No, sorry Craig. This may be well intentioned - but could also somewhat be over-simplifying things, in how some companies, including Polygon, promote their environmental credentials.

It is worth noting that whilst Polygon positions and promotes itself as environmental friendly... and they are - to a point. Polygon also operates a set of contracts relying on the main heavy carbon-impact Ethereum network that use essential services in moving assets between Ethereum and Polygon and creating checkpoints.

"The carbon footprint of a regular Polygon transaction is close to 430 grams of CO2. This is almost 2,100 times more than the optimistic estimate provided by their client" (the client being the WWF) - https://digiconomist.net/the-carbon-footprint-of-polygon . Seemingly, when the WWF were presented with these facts... they halted their involvement.


In this involvement with Liverpool perhaps the club sought assurances that Polygon have no reliance or involvement on blockchains with a massive environmental impact - perhaps the club is correct in their claim about "Creating an NFT on Polygon has the same carbon impact as sending just 2.5 emails." (4g per email? 10g in total?) ...  but perhaps the club just took Polygon's claims as gospel, like the WWF initially did?


More here: https://www.theverge.com/2022/2/8/22923530/world-wildlife-fund-nft-polygon-layer-2-blockchain-energy-emissions
The FCA currently see NFTs as digital collectables and as such they are not in the scope of the FCA. But the FCA are keeping a watching brief as the market develops.
Arguably the club are saying more than they need to with that disclaimer because if anyone was in the position where they had a CGT liability after buying an NFT for £56 then a tax liability would be low down on their list of things to be worried about. The price movement thing is a standard risk warning from regulated investments.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,876
  • YNWA
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:16:10 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:02:49 pm
You know the difference between a pin badge and a membership - something that is actively being promoted as you being a member of a 'LFC Heroes Club' - an 'innovative fan community, with access to an LFC community forum, unique experiences, virtual hang-outs, competitions' - and aimed at kids, kids by nature who don't want to miss out on stuff like this, or feel they are missing out. Cue badgering, pressing and guilt-tripping parents into submission et al...

OK then new kits... kids pester for those.

Although are we now saying these are aimed at kids? Because before they were covert investments.


Quote
You can also see the difference between something "almost 2,100 times more than the optimistic estimate provided by their client" - and not reply "pretty minimal though" ;)

I mean I don't know the programming tech enough to comment on the article and how accurate it is and how many of those etherium contracts can be attributed to this specific NFT collection.

So yeah, all I can do is comment on the overall amount if it is at the maximum of 480g as the link you posted reported - and it is still minimal. Like if someone told me it cost £0.001 but then it turned out to be 2100x more (£2.10) I'd still say it was minimal. Even more so when compared to other items the club sell / football fans consume (which is what I did).
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,523
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:18:23 pm »
WTF is an NFT?!
I'm only 31 and feel about 75 here.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,168
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:15:14 pm
The FCA currently see NFTs as digital collectables and as such they are not in the scope of the FCA. But the FCA are keeping a watching brief as the market develops.
Arguably the club are saying more than they need to with that disclaimer because if anyone was in the position where they had a CGT liability after buying an NFT for £56 then a tax liability would be low down on their list of things to be worried about. The price movement thing is a standard risk warning from regulated investments.

There aren't just the £56 options that are unlimited. There are 24 unique NFTs that are going to auction and will likely sell for far more than £56.

I went and had a look at Sotheby's terms of business out of curiosity and it had this to say about their NFT sales:

Quote
(d) If the Lot is an NFT, you acknowledge and agree that our staff are not information technology or data experts, and that by bidding in the auction of the NFT, you accept that NFTs are subject to inherent technological risks which may affect their performance now or in the future. You further acknowledge and agree that the characterization and regulatory scheme governing NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology is uncertain and undetermined, that your purchase and receipt of the NFT complies with applicable laws and regulations in your jurisdiction, and that new regulations or policies may materially adversely affect the auction, sale or the NFT.

(e) If the Lot is an NFT, you acknowledge and agree that the NFT may be subject to resale royalties, including to a Sothebys Group Company, through application of the smart contract or other technical solution on any subsequent resales of the NFT. On any such resale by you, you may be obligated to collect and remit to the appropriate party resale royalties as applicable, and you are responsible for any network fees that may apply to such payments as well as any transaction duties imposed by law.

The specific listing says this amongst a load of other terms:

Quote
1) Owner acknowledges and agrees that LFC (or, as applicable, its licensors) owns all right, title and interest in and to any digital artwork or other work of authorship related to an LFC NFT (Content) and all intellectual property rights therein, and Owner further acknowledges and agrees that (i) Nike, Inc. (Nike) owns all right, title, and interest in and to any Nike product(s) and any trademarks, logos or other branding of Nike appearing or represented in any Content related to the LFC NFT; (ii) Standard Chartered PLC (Standard Chartered) owns all right, title, and interest in and to all Standard Chartered brands depicted in the Content; (iii) Expedia, Inc. (Expedia) owns all right, title, and interest in and to all Expedia brands depicted in the Content; and (iv) AXA S.A. (AXA) owns all right, title, and interest in and to all AXA brands depicted in the Content. The rights that a Owner has in and to any Content or LFC NFT are limited to those expressly stated in this Agreement.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:24:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:16:10 pm
OK then new kits... kids pester for those.

Although are we now saying these are aimed at kids? Because before they were covert investments.


I mean I don't know the programming tech enough to comment on the article and how accurate it is and how many of those etherium contracts can be attributed to this specific NFT collection.

So yeah, all I can do is comment on the overall amount if it is at the maximum of 480g as the link you posted reported - and it is still minimal. Like if someone told me it cost £0.001 but then it turned out to be 2100x more (£2.10) I'd still say it was minimal. Even more so when compared to other items the club sell / football fans consume (which is what I did).

Like I said before, you know the difference between a kid asking for a pin badge, a shirt, and a new membership.

The pin badge is next to nothing. The shirt is an expectation - every year... and kids likely need one every year given the shite quality (yet massive rip-off) of a modern shirt. Parents likely budget for them likely on a yearly basis. (or for birthdays and Xmas etc).

A new fan membership which you get nothing tangible fungible in return is different.

As for aimed at kids? Yes. Yesterday when you clicked on the 'Kop Kids' portal on the Liverpool website this 'Liverpool Heroes Club' thing was the first thing you saw. (Today the 'Kop Kids' link isn't working and just takes you to the regular LFC site - genuinely no idea why, or if they are having issues etc)



Re Polygon... no, but you can comment on the "almost 2,100 times more than the optimistic estimate provided by their client". You were commenting yesterday about Liverpool fans on twitter getting the wrong blockchain. Strange, on twitter I saw Ethereum being mentioned. What blockchains did you see mentioned as being "wrong"? Seems they may not be wrong if what you saw was Ethereum too - given Polygon's ongoing relationship with Ethereum.

I'll leave it there. It is Friday, a lovely day outside, and I've said all I have to say on it. No point going around in circles on the internet ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:51 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #183 on: Today at 03:42:05 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:47:06 pm
Not by introducing another paid-for club membership at that price, for sure. In a time where money is tight for many, many are going to foodbanks - even in full-time work, are struggling to pay bills, have little-to-no job security, and a Govt that couldn't give a fuck about them - let alone actually help?

Go get another corporate sponsorship instead. Or a sponsor for the main stand etc. If the club are relying on shite like that to pay Salah, then they are approaching it wrong (still - enough of the 'turning fans into consumers or customers' or whatever it was back then).

(No worries, I know you're not having a pop at me)
First off if people are struggling, I guarantee they won't be buying NFTs.
Corporate sponsorships are not about CEOs who are Liverpool fans just writing a cheque and then looking forward to a photo with Kenny. As a club we need to be able to demonstrate value to sponsors, and at the top end, sponsors will talk to a number of clubs. And guess what, we've been undercut in the past by the likes of City. They can undercut us as it takes a serious sponsor away from a competitor in the knowledge that they can top up their revenue from another linked sponsorship.

I get a bit fed up when I see Liverpool fans becoming the arbiters of what revenue streams they deem acceptable. Now obviously there are red lines that we'd all agree with, but when I see counters to the merch arguments along the lines of "ah, but they get something tangible for their money if they buy xyz". Everything the club sells could be argued to be exploiting someone or overcharging for something.

Regular tickets have been held for the past 7 years. Great for the matchgoers, my lad gets to see some of the best players in the world for a young adult ticket, but it's massively cross subsidised by selling fucking corner of the Anny Rd tickets for £400 a pop with a hotel meal thrown in. Cheapest Kop ticket for Benfica's £37, that's the value of what you get to see from a corner spec. But I never see any backlash on here.

Personally I have no problem with it either, the club would argue the demand is there and if it wasn't they wouldn't be able to flog so many offsite packages. For NFTs, if the demand is there they'll sell them, if it isnt they won't.

This isn't a pop at you personally, but I just find it odd that this has got some peoples backs up, but other revenue raising things don't.

Who knows, all of us who think NFTs are a pile of shite (and thats very much my view) could be ruing our cynicism in future years!
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,501
  • JFT97
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #184 on: Today at 03:53:39 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:18:23 pm
WTF is an NFT?!
I'm only 31 and feel about 75 here.

It's a new test that you have to do after you've tested positive for coronavirus.  It's called a Negative Flow Test (NFT) and you have to test negative on it before being allowed out again.  Each NFT is unique to the owner and has the potential to be worth a bit of money in 50 years time.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,451
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #185 on: Today at 04:41:02 pm »
All this talk if nft makes me want one now .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,897
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #186 on: Today at 04:55:23 pm »
The social media reds on Facebook seem to love NFTs, so we all should really
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #187 on: Today at 05:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:42:05 pm
First off if people are struggling, I guarantee they won't be buying NFTs.
Corporate sponsorships are not about CEOs who are Liverpool fans just writing a cheque and then looking forward to a photo with Kenny. As a club we need to be able to demonstrate value to sponsors, and at the top end, sponsors will talk to a number of clubs. And guess what, we've been undercut in the past by the likes of City. They can undercut us as it takes a serious sponsor away from a competitor in the knowledge that they can top up their revenue from another linked sponsorship.

I get a bit fed up when I see Liverpool fans becoming the arbiters of what revenue streams they deem acceptable. Now obviously there are red lines that we'd all agree with, but when I see counters to the merch arguments along the lines of "ah, but they get something tangible for their money if they buy xyz". Everything the club sells could be argued to be exploiting someone or overcharging for something.

Regular tickets have been held for the past 7 years. Great for the matchgoers, my lad gets to see some of the best players in the world for a young adult ticket, but it's massively cross subsidised by selling fucking corner of the Anny Rd tickets for £400 a pop with a hotel meal thrown in. Cheapest Kop ticket for Benfica's £37, that's the value of what you get to see from a corner spec. But I never see any backlash on here.

Personally I have no problem with it either, the club would argue the demand is there and if it wasn't they wouldn't be able to flog so many offsite packages. For NFTs, if the demand is there they'll sell them, if it isnt they won't.

This isn't a pop at you personally, but I just find it odd that this has got some peoples backs up, but other revenue raising things don't.

Who knows, all of us who think NFTs are a pile of shite (and thats very much my view) could be ruing our cynicism in future years!

Very quickly, and this is just a copy & paste job as I thought I'd answered this (or others had) previously...

This is something that is actively being promoted as you being a member of a 'LFC Heroes Club' - an 'innovative fan community, with access to an LFC community forum, unique experiences, virtual hang-outs, competitions' - and aimed at kids, kids by nature who don't want to miss out on stuff like this, or feel they are missing out. Cue badgering, pressing and guilt-tripping parents into submission et al... I guarantee some will try, or go into debt, or a bit deeper into (just a little bit more), to keep their kids from 'missing out'.

Aimed at kids? Yes. Yesterday when you clicked on the 'Kop Kids' portal on the Liverpool website this 'Liverpool Heroes Club' thing was the first thing you saw. (Today the 'Kop Kids' link isn't working and just takes you to the regular LFC site - genuinely no idea why, or if they are having issues etc).

A new fan membership which you get nothing tangible fungible in return is indeed different than a shirt, or pin badge, or a ticket.

£37 a ticket for Benfica? That's too much (IMHO). I don't know the issues, memberships, ins and out, or costs anymore, or even NFC requirements. If they hold the prices for another 7 years hten maybe we'll be at some sort of decent ticket price level once again? (I hope so; I'm still pissed a pint of cider costs more than £2.50 - so I am sometimes an angry old many shouting at a cloud at times). If you haven't seen me mention ticket prices it is because I banged on about it for years, and was priced out some time ago (old Fan Card Holder - got lied to by the club and screwed over). I cant afford or justify a yearly £££ membership, so don't go anymore and instead try and help as many others as I can to see the game via streams or replays etc for free instead.


I'm not an arbiter of what revenue streams deemed acceptable. What I will do is give my crappy wothless opinion, maybe a little more info on it - correct or add to some brief or over-simplified claims that likely could do with a little expanding upon (such as CraigDS - who is a knowledgeable bloke, but seemingly was unaware of Polygon's links with more carbon-heavy companies, and the possibility of the environmental impact being more than people / club thinks it is - or has possibly been told it is.)


NFTs are indeed a big pile of shite ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 05:42:11 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,859
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #188 on: Today at 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:47:06 pm
Not by introducing another paid-for club membership at that price, for sure. In a time where money is tight for many, many are going to foodbanks - even in full-time work, are struggling to pay bills, have little-to-no job security, and a Govt that couldn't give a fuck about them - let alone actually help?

Go get another corporate sponsorship instead. Or a sponsor for the main stand etc. If the club are relying on shite like that to pay Salah, then they are approaching it wrong (still - enough of the 'turning fans into consumers or customers' or whatever it was back then).

(No worries, I know you're not having a pop at me)



One of the reasons we fell behind the Mancs was because we were shite selling merch and they would put their badge on anything.  The modern LFC maximises its income, we have no choice with those cheating fucks in Manchester, and they would be remiss if they didn't explore every avenue. Say for example we sell 100,000 of these NFT's worldwide and seeing as how they are priced in dollars and being sold out of New York, then the worldwide market is the target, then that is £5.6 million.

I guarantee if this goes well, the Mancs will be selling NFT's before the season ends.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,969
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #189 on: Today at 05:45:35 pm »
Only NFT's I'd buy are the Pep "TWIICCEE" and Lucas "Unluckee"
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #190 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm »
I know next to nothing about NFTs, but dont you get some childish artwork of Mo Salah dressed as Superman or some such?


I and many, many others pay about 35 quid for membership,  just for the privilege of 'competing' for match tickets. Im guaranteed tickets so the yearly membership is just another expense, hoop to jump through, but there will be loads who dont get tickets, who therefore get fuck all for their money

welcome to modern football and the Liverpool family
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,451
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #191 on: Today at 06:44:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:38:22 pm

£37 a ticket for Benfica? That's too much (IMHO). I don't know the issues, memberships, ins and out, or costs anymore, or even NFC requirements. If they hold the prices for another 7 years hten maybe we'll be at some sort of decent ticket price level once again? (I hope so; I'm still pissed a pint of cider costs more than £2.50 - so I am sometimes an angry old many shouting at a cloud at times). If you haven't seen me mention ticket prices it is because I banged on about it for years, and was priced out some time ago (old Fan Card Holder - got lied to by the club and screwed over). I cant afford or justify a yearly £££ membership, so don't go anymore and instead try and help as many others as I can to see the game via streams or replays etc for free instead.

Wow, I've not been in about a decade. Just looked, as a 'friend' wants to go. I thought, I'd check hospitality as I've fuck all chance of getting tickets. £500. That's insane.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 