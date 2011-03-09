I think , what people are saying is that bit coin only really goes up in value because more people come in at the bottom to buy them, and push up the value of the coins held by existing owners.

It's tricky because bitcoin is only a store of value. You can't do anything with it. Unlike say diamonds or copper. Gold is sb weird one because you can do stuff with it, like make jewellery, it put it in electronic devices and other useful stuff but it's also more a store of money. People holds it because it represents value. Paper money used to be swappable for gold, and just a lot easier to carry about.

But bitcoin is about as much use as the bits that make up this post. But if enough people can be persuaded this post is worth something, theyll buy it and push the value up. I don't think crypto is technically a Ponzi scheme but it shares enough of the characteristics to satisfy some people.



Oh and I think Blockchain is the technology that means bitcoins are 'safe' , and also the technology that keep nfts safe. An nft is more like owning an original piece of art, or maybe a signature. I think the nft that someone owns the first ever tweet is interesting. While I don't think I'd ever buy an nft, I don't think I'd ever buy a first edition Harry potter. Yet I know the potter will go up in value. I kind of think if you could own the first ever tweet that would go up in value. But you can't, so they sell the nft. And now my brain hurts.





Appreciate the time you put into the post.Disagree a lot with the summary of bitcoin though, yes it's a store of value, but it can be used in exactly the same way as cash, as long as a seller accepts it as a form of payment. I've seen Street food vendors in and around London accepting it as a form of payment for a bloody street kebab as an example. Tesla were accepting it as tender for their cars, and it's widely used across the Internet. Certain South American Countries have seen such massive inflation in their own fiat currencies (Venezuela for example) that for the people living there, bitcoin and the like have been a less volatile and better store of their wealth. Its a lot more liquid than other stores of value - gold for example.This isn't a post from a bitcoin fan boy, there are obvious issues with it - the environmental impact from the size and scope of its blockchain is one, its obvious use within illegal markets another. There are more I'm aware of and certainly a load I'm not.However, in terms of it being a Ponzi or pyramid scheme, that just doesn't tally to my mind. The description of new buyers pushing up the value of existing holders coins is true, but that's the same with any traditional asset as well. More people buy Apple/Tesla stock, the higher existing investors holdings increase. That doesn't equal a Ponzi scheme. Ultimately, with any Crypto, if there's a willing buyer, you can sell what you have. Exactly the same concept as a traditional stock market transaction. Whereas a Ponzi scheme is Bernie Madoff straight up lying about an investment and taking your money to pay returns to people he lied to before you. New investments being used to pay older ones.Blockhains are a digital ledger essentially, and allow for trusted exchanges of value between two parties without the need for a middle man. They are the technology/invention that underpins Bitcoin, Ether and all of the crypto and NFT world. There's plenty of legitimate use cases for blockchain technology and it doesn't have to always produce a token/crypto.Re NFTs, I think they're shite, in the main. Again, there are legitimate and valuable use cases, but an overpriced, cartoon image of footy players isn't one of them imo . What is frustrating, to me, about this whole discussion is the double standards being applied by people. When Robbo did it, everyone banged on about the environmental side, which I've never, ever seen directed for things such as producing and selling millions of replica shirts every season, as an example. This time, its because its 'fleecing' people, like ticket prices, replica shirt markets, stadium food, TV subscriptions aren't doing exactly the same. That's then doubled down by people writing a lot of, seemingly, prejudiced crap about a subject and technology they appear to know very little about.