Author Topic: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!  (Read 4956 times)

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #120 on: Today at 07:50:07 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:45:38 pm
Merchandise is a physical thing, you can wear it or hang it up in your house or whatever. An NFT is a link to a webpage that hosts an image that anyone else can just download whenever they want. It has absolutely zero value, unless you think you can sell it to a greater fool down the line.

The club knows this. They know that anyone buying these NFTs is buying them as an investment because they have no point otherwise. I don't care if the club is directly selling them as an investment or not, they know exactly what they're doing and it stinks.


And back to what Barney posted.


The club would like to make it clear to supporters that its NFTs are digital collectible works of art and should not be considered investments.
newterp

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #121 on: Today at 07:51:51 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:35:09 pm
NFT's are scams. Nobody defends people preying on old people who scam them out of thousands. Same thing here, the club are preying on people (supporters they value so much lol) who don't understand what they are getting.

Why dont they understand? Im perplexed by this reasoning.
Billy Elliot

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #122 on: Today at 07:55:13 pm
"engage with footballs greatest family"

Couldn't make it sound more like a cult if they tried.

And I don't really understand NFTs but they do sound a bit like a pyramid scheme. Join the fam!
FLRed67

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #123 on: Today at 08:00:00 pm
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 04:57:55 pm
Can't see any difference between this and collecting football cards when I was a kid.
After doing a bit of research I'm becoming impressed how crypto is sticking two fingers up to the USA and their strangulation of poorer countries like El Salvador, who since having a crypto friendly President have managed in a few months to go from 3/10 citizens with bank accounts to 7/10.
Yeah there's some people getting rich out of it but if the big picture is that it helps poorer people in third world countries, than it's not all bad. I'm keeping an open mind on all of this.

Yes, crypto is a potential game-changer for the world. It has been useful to money-launderers, no doubt, but it also potentially life-changing for decent people, as in El Salvador. Either way, it's here to stay.

It's fiat money that financed the wars and the mass slaughter of the 20th century. In particular the slaughter of Russians, Germans, and Chinese. The U.S. dollar in particular. That's why the warmongers were so eager to create the U.S. Federal Reserve.

NFT's, on the other hand .   .    .

Lusty

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #124 on: Today at 08:02:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:50:07 pm

And back to what Barney posted.


The club would like to make it clear to supporters that its NFTs are digital collectible works of art and should not be considered investments.

Chakan

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #125 on: Today at 08:06:46 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:02:20 pm
The club would like to make it clear to supporters that its NFTs are digital collectible works of art and should not be considered investments.



So the people buying these NFT's are too stupid to know what they're buying

Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:35:09 pm
NFT's are scams. Nobody defends people preying on old people who scam them out of thousands. Same thing here, the club are preying on people (supporters they value so much lol) who don't understand what they are getting.

But they definitely know it's an investment of some kind.

Lusty

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #126 on: Today at 08:14:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:06:46 pm
So the people buying these NFT's are too stupid to know what they're buying

But they definitely know it's an investment of some kind.


There's an absolutely massive amount of pressure from social media influencers out there that the club is benefiting from promoting these things as investments. Just because the club put out a token statement alongside their marketing doesn't mean they're not selling these things as investments.

It's no different to putting out a token message at the end of a gambling advert saying 'when the fun stops, stop' when you've been sucking in cash from problem gamblers.
TheShanklyGates

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #127 on: Today at 08:16:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:50:07 pm

And back to what Barney posted.



That's not what an NFT is though. Whoever buys one doesn't actually own the 'digital collectible works of art'.
monkeyharris

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #128 on: Today at 08:21:16 pm
I once read and reread an article in the BA business magazine about the blockchain 4 times without understanding a fucking word of it..and I think Im reasonably intelligent..some who know me on here may disagree

And for that reason and the fact that my business has been infiltrated with nobheads wanking on about NFTs..never smart or trustworthy people ..always the nobheads..that Ive decided theyre going the way of Tulip bulbs and 3D TVs

Telll me Im wrong from the yacht youve bought and parked in Monaco from the proceeds of your Ben Davies NFT
Promise Ill apologise
CraigDS

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #129 on: Today at 08:46:53 pm
Not sure why people are calling NFTs a pyramid scheme, other than I'm assuming a lack of knowledge of what a pyramid scheme is and/or an NFT, same for calling them a Ponzi to be honest.
Dench57

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #130 on: Today at 10:07:54 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:09:48 pm
I think if you believe NFT's are a scam, like me, then you'll believe this is just a poor look for the club. If you don't believe they are a scam then it's probably fine.

agree.

paraphrasing what Jack said on the last page - that this is equivalent to the club selling any other merchandise - there's certainly a case there, and most of the issue around NFTs is based on value judgments - who decides whether an NFT has "value" compared to any other piece of merchandise the club is selling. with that in mind, speaking for myself and with full knowledge of what NFTs are - to see my club hawking this shite through official channels crosses a line into "not a good look" territory in a way that other merchandise doesn't.

JackWard33

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #131 on: Today at 10:27:59 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:45:38 pm
Merchandise is a physical thing, you can wear it or hang it up in your house or whatever. An NFT is a link to a webpage that hosts an image that anyone else can just download whenever they want. It has absolutely zero value, unless you think you can sell it to a greater fool down the line.

The club knows this. They know that anyone buying these NFTs is buying them as an investment because they have no point otherwise. I don't care if the club is directly selling them as an investment or not, they know exactly what they're doing and it stinks.

Well you can display a digital picture on digital devices which is where everyone is looking all the time so its not true to say a digital picture has no value its just a different medium to a physical print of an image
PaulF

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #132 on: Today at 10:44:08 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 04:16:43 pm
How is Bitcoin a Ponzi Scheme?

Ultimately a Ponzi scheme pays off older investors with new investors money. With digital currency, the same as any sort of security investing, you need a buyer to be able to sell the 'asset' and realise the value.

I've heard it so many times and I just don't see how the two are similar.
I think , what people are saying is that bit coin only really goes up in value because more people come in at the bottom to buy them, and push up the value of the coins held by existing owners.
It's tricky because bitcoin is only a store of value. You can't do anything with it. Unlike say diamonds or copper. Gold is sb weird one because you can do stuff with it, like make jewellery, it put it in electronic devices and other useful stuff but it's also more a store of money. People holds it because it represents value. Paper money used to be swappable for gold, and just a lot easier to carry about.
But bitcoin is about as much use as the bits that make up this post. But if enough people can be persuaded this post is worth something, theyll buy it and push the value up. I don't think crypto is technically a Ponzi scheme but it shares enough of the characteristics to satisfy some people.

Oh and I think Blockchain is the technology that means bitcoins are 'safe' , and also the technology that keep nfts safe. An nft is more like owning an original piece of art, or maybe a signature. I think the nft that someone owns the first ever tweet is interesting. While I don't think I'd ever buy an nft, I don't think I'd ever buy a first edition Harry potter. Yet I know the potter will go up in value. I kind of think if you could own the first ever tweet that would go up in value. But you can't, so they sell the nft. And now my brain hurts.
