How is Bitcoin a Ponzi Scheme?



Ultimately a Ponzi scheme pays off older investors with new investors money. With digital currency, the same as any sort of security investing, you need a buyer to be able to sell the 'asset' and realise the value.



I've heard it so many times and I just don't see how the two are similar.



I think , what people are saying is that bit coin only really goes up in value because more people come in at the bottom to buy them, and push up the value of the coins held by existing owners.It's tricky because bitcoin is only a store of value. You can't do anything with it. Unlike say diamonds or copper. Gold is sb weird one because you can do stuff with it, like make jewellery, it put it in electronic devices and other useful stuff but it's also more a store of money. People holds it because it represents value. Paper money used to be swappable for gold, and just a lot easier to carry about.But bitcoin is about as much use as the bits that make up this post. But if enough people can be persuaded this post is worth something, theyll buy it and push the value up. I don't think crypto is technically a Ponzi scheme but it shares enough of the characteristics to satisfy some people.Oh and I think Blockchain is the technology that means bitcoins are 'safe' , and also the technology that keep nfts safe. An nft is more like owning an original piece of art, or maybe a signature. I think the nft that someone owns the first ever tweet is interesting. While I don't think I'd ever buy an nft, I don't think I'd ever buy a first edition Harry potter. Yet I know the potter will go up in value. I kind of think if you could own the first ever tweet that would go up in value. But you can't, so they sell the nft. And now my brain hurts.