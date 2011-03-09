« previous next »
LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
I urge those of you who aren't familiar with NFT's to read the teachings of Vic Chaos.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:09:20 pm
Not defending it (NFTs and crypto currencies are both overhyped bollocks) but there's some hyperbole in here. If anyone gives a fuck about the environment they'd start with the whole business of replica shirt sales. No one apart from a ten year old needs to own a replica football shirt but all clubs, including ours make millions every year selling two or three different strips that will be out of date in a season or two at most. Talk about fleecing the fans.

And the club already sells collectibles that people might think are investments but are unlikely to increase in value. £1,000 for a 20/21 shirt signed by the team:



Is a signed boot really worth £450?



Most merchandise is a rip-off in my view but it pays the team's wages.

And we should stop European and international competitions. 60,000 reds flying to Madrid for a game of footie? Is that sustainable?

I wish NFTs would fuck off because they are ridiculous but if people want to buy them after reading the FAQs and all of the publicity around them then more fool them.

Technically those are polyester or blends, right? Not really fleece.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
It's predatory opportunist shit, who cares if it's optional.

Anyone defending this needs their heads checked.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:42:43 pm
NFTs arenot good. Quite disappointing to see so many on here falling over themselves to defend the club getting involved with an environmentally damaging Ponzi scheme to make a few bucks from gullible fans.  And the same posters taking the piss out of others who are voicing their displeasure at this.  But there we are.

Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:49:09 pm
It's predatory opportunist shit, who cares if it's optional.

Anyone defending this needs their heads checked.

Did anyone do that?  :-\
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Disappointed in the club for going down this path.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Can't see any difference between this and collecting football cards when I was a kid.
After doing a bit of research I'm becoming impressed how crypto is sticking two fingers up to the USA and their strangulation of poorer countries like El Salvador, who since having a crypto friendly President have managed in a few months to go from 3/10 citizens with bank accounts to 7/10.
Yeah there's some people getting rich out of it but if the big picture is that it helps poorer people in third world countries, than it's not all bad. I'm keeping an open mind on all of this.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
I still haven't actually heard what the main issue with it is...

Other than "stupid people can buy it"
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 04:57:55 pm
Can't see any difference between this and collecting football cards when I was a kid.
After doing a bit of research I'm becoming impressed how crypto is sticking two fingers up to the USA and their strangulation of poorer countries like El Salvador, who since having a crypto friendly President have managed in a few months to go from 3/10 citizens with bank accounts to 7/10.
Yeah there's some people getting rich out of it but if the big picture is that it helps poorer people in third world countries, than it's not all bad. I'm keeping an open mind on all of this.

NFTs in reality have nothing to do with crypto currency.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Does Tony Barrett still work at the club? Wonder if he's frustrated if so. You'd assume so.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:02:56 pm
I still haven't actually heard what the main issue with it is...

Other than "stupid people can buy it"

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/YQ_xWvX1n9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/YQ_xWvX1n9g</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/XwMjPWOailQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/XwMjPWOailQ</a>
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:06:58 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/YQ_xWvX1n9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/YQ_xWvX1n9g</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/XwMjPWOailQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/XwMjPWOailQ</a>

I'm not watching youtube vids, tell me in a paragraph.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:07:24 pm
I'm not watching youtube vids, tell me in a paragraph.

I'm not summarising it for you.

Suffice to say if the intricacies of NFTs take an hour to explain (let alone comprehend) and corporations are using them to print money, then it's an easy deduction to make that 'stupid people buy them' ;D

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:10:23 pm
I'm not summarising it for you.

Suffice to say if the intricacies of NFTs take an hour to explain (let alone comprehend) and corporations are using them to print money, then it's an easy deduction to make that 'stupid people buy them' ;D



So corporations are selling something people don't want or need to make money?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
What wrong with NFT? I can think of thousands of way that normal people waste money or materialistic and sometimes non materialistic stuff. Look at betting for example. Some people really have a holier than thou attitude for NFT. Its the latest in thing for young folks and some people take it like investment similar to betting. We all took Chinese  goods on the cheap, probably consume bread made from Russian grains, drive around in cars with fuel from Saudi and we lecture others on the morals and ethics of NFTs of which 99% of the folks dont understand the mechanics of such trade. Yes, these are arguably grey areas like so many things around us. No one is forcing us to buy NFTs or have a quick plunge into bets or buy some dodgy stocks. Do we lecture the broking platforms on why they hosted the stocks on their platforms. Do we hold accountable the companies who advertise on that broking platform. Its really seems more of putting something out here to say I stand against NFTs. Thats perfectly valid but to then lecture others on their choice is not correct. Crypto is a good example of changing morals as countries first banned them then adopted them. Look at middle east, you have a government backed by US in a state and its all forgiven. Same country turns rogue and everyone living there is a terrorist, govt must be toppled or war is called for. Seriously everyone should look at why we are jumping at someone who wants to buy a NFT? Is he committing a crime?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:07:24 pm
I'm not watching youtube vids, tell me in a paragraph.

I'll give it a go. 'Fungible' means replaceable/interchangeable. So the notion here is that they're selling something that's somehow limited or even unique. But there's nothing of any value backing that claim, so they're selling the notion that they have value. I guess you could argue caveat emptor applies for any purchase in any market, but when your ongoing 'brand' is based on a 'this means more' approach, you're on shaky ground when you start selling things to gullible people based on a craze.

That said, from a certain pespective, the whole of modern football is summed up by the NFT craze, so it's a decent bit of irony eh?

I should say, if there's a market for these, then the value is the presumption that you can sell them for a profit - a bit like the Adidas Spezial thing on 'The Boozer' - but what's missing with NFTs is a consensus on whether they have any value at all. At least with Limited Edition Adidas Spezial shoes, you can stick them on your feet and walk.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:04:18 pm
I don't understand the problem, if I put a product out that scrapes ball sweat from the underside of your balls and people buy it, who's to blame here?

Just scoping things out here; how much are you charging for such a product? Can I reserve some? I'm only buying it if you can give me a bit of paper saying I have the sole rights to such ball sweat.

There are certainly problems with NFTs (use in money laundering, some have significant environmental impact, etc.), but these specific ethical problems with how they are used and not inherent to NFTs themselves. If the club's NFTs are not being used in this way (or don't have the same environmental impact), then they are silly and I wouldn't recommend buying one, but they don't present an ethical issue.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:11:14 pm
So corporations are selling something people don't want or need to make money?

But you're getting nothing that's tangible, you're buying a database entry, a name on a list which grants you 0 privileges, goods or services.

We all buy useless tat from big corporations but there's a limit. It's the sales pitch which is the worst thing, it's deceit.

It says a lot that every major video game publisher has tried this crap, got absolutely shat on and pulled out. Even EA saw the landscape and thought better of it.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Can someone explain how this is different then the thousands of baseball cards I have in my basement that I got as a kid?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:18:50 pm
But you're getting nothing that's tangible, you're buying a database entry, a name on a list which grants you 0 privileges, goods or services.

We all buy useless tat from big corporations but there's a limit. It's the sales pitch which is the worst thing, it's deceit.

It says a lot that every major video game publisher has tried this crap, got absolutely shat on and pulled out. Even EA saw the landscape and thought better of it.


But again no one is forcing people to buy this? You do get something though, it may not be something you can hold or touch, but you get to say "I have an LFC NFT"

Sure it's consumerism at it's finest but hell so is selling anything. You can name a star for example, you get nothing tangible but you can show someone a star you named.

I just don't understand how some people can get so upset at something that you're basically doing of your own free will.

Explain to me how this particularly NFT hurts people.

Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:17:45 pm
Just scoping things out here; how much are you charging for such a product? Can I reserve some? I'm only buying it if you can give me a bit of paper saying I have the sole rights to such ball sweat.


It's your ball sweat what you do with it is your prerogative.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:07:24 pm
I'm not watching youtube vids, tell me in a paragraph.

I'd recommend watching the first video. Haven't watched the second.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Jesus, people will moan about anything these days. Couldn't give two fucks about NFTs but some of the overreactions here  ;D ;D
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Won't be fleecing me.

So, no worries about how the club tries to generate extra revenue. Afterall, they've frozen season ticket prices again. That's the real benefit for supporters.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:59:03 pm
I insisted she didnt eat mushrooms for 3 days before creating the jar I purchased as I wanted mine to be non fungible.
:lmao
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote
The club would like to make it clear to supporters that its NFTs are digital collectible works of art and should not be considered investments.

I mean if anyone reads that and thinks "Oh, I think I'll buy this as an investment," then they're more than just a little bit dim and shouldn't really have control over their own finances. 
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:45:23 pm
Won't be fleecing me.

So, no worries about how the club tries to generate extra revenue. Afterall, they've frozen season ticket prices again. That's the real benefit for supporters.

apparently it's not enough.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:54:03 pm
I mean if anyone reads that and thinks "Oh, I think I'll buy this as an investment," then they're more than just a little bit dim and shouldn't really have control over their own finances.

Undertones though.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:10:10 pm
Bit coin is a Ponzi scheme. NFTs are just stupid shit.

Both are ridiculous shite and it's sad to see the club embrace NTFs. There are better and more fulfilling ways the club can engage with the local community and wider fanbase than this.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
I think if you believe NFT's are a scam, like me, then you'll believe this is just a poor look for the club. If you don't believe they are a scam then it's probably fine.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:06:34 pm
Undertones though.


Sounds exciting.



I'll let anybody use this for a fee of £0.01





The guys I robbed it off are Irish and I don't think they have the interweb yet,so it should be good until 2550'ish
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
The point of NFTs is for wealthy people to extract more and more money from the financially and/or technically illiterate. No different to any other financial scams like ponzi schemes or boiler room scams. If the club was promoting a good old fashioned pyramid scheme then presumably RAWK would be rushing to their defence, after all no one would be putting a gun to your head and it's only stupid people who have to worry.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
It will make the club more money that's why they did it. We ain't going to force them to change with this one I'm afraid.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:48:19 pm
The point of NFTs is for wealthy people to extract more and more money from the financially and/or technically illiterate. No different to any other financial scams like ponzi schemes or boiler room scams. If the club was promoting a good old fashioned pyramid scheme then presumably RAWK would be rushing to their defence, after all no one would be putting a gun to your head and it's only stupid people who have to worry.

Why are these people just waiting for something only the club is providing?

Why haven't they invested in other NFT's or ponzi schemes until this?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:59:35 pm
Why are these people just waiting for something only the club is providing?

Why haven't they invested in other NFT's or ponzi schemes until this?
Not sure that really matters? Maybe they haven't heard about NFTs yet but have just become aware of them through the club's marketing channels. Maybe they didn't have the confidence to invest before but now there's an entity that they trust and respect backing the scheme they are more likely to take the plunge.

But what exactly is the argument here? That we should just be happy for the club to promote whatever kind of scam they want on the basis that these people would have fallen for some other con anyway?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:06:58 pm
Not sure that really matters? Maybe they haven't heard about NFTs yet but have just become aware of them through the club's marketing channels. Maybe they didn't have the confidence to invest before but now there's an entity that they trust and respect backing the scheme they are more likely to take the plunge.

But what exactly is the argument here? That we should just be happy for the club to promote whatever kind of scam they want on the basis that these people would have fallen for some other con anyway?

How is it a scam if you know what you're getting and pay for what you receive? They've told people and it's not an investment it's not harming the environment like some other NFT's.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:42:43 pm
NFTs arenot good. Quite disappointing to see so many on here falling over themselves to defend the club getting involved with an environmentally damaging Ponzi scheme to make a few bucks from gullible fans.  And the same posters taking the piss out of others who are voicing their displeasure at this.  But there we are.
this
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 07:20:57 pm
this

This has been addressed already.

Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:18:50 pm
But you're getting nothing that's tangible, you're buying a database entry, a name on a list which grants you 0 privileges, goods or services.

We all buy useless tat from big corporations but there's a limit. It's the sales pitch which is the worst thing, it's deceit.

It says a lot that every major video game publisher has tried this crap, got absolutely shat on and pulled out. Even EA saw the landscape and thought better of it.

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:16:19 pm
How is it a scam if you know what you're getting and pay for what you receive? They've told people and it's not an investment it's not harming the environment like some other NFT's.
You could say the same thing about pyramid schemes, MLMs, all sorts of other scams. They're still scams even if you don't technically tell any lies to the people you're scamming.

As for PoS being more environmentally friendly that PoW, that's technically true but the catch is that the whole point is to reward people who already have the largest amount of capital. It's literally designed to make the rich get richer.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
NFT's are scams. Nobody defends people preying on old people who scam them out of thousands. Same thing here, the club are preying on people (supporters they value so much lol) who don't understand what they are getting.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Youre either fine with the club selling merch to fans or youre not
The medium isnt really relevant . The only way this would change is if theyre being sold as a money making scheme
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:40:28 pm
Youre either fine with the club selling merch to fans or youre not
The medium isnt really relevant . The only way this would change is if theyre being sold as a money making scheme
Merchandise is a physical thing, you can wear it or hang it up in your house or whatever. An NFT is a link to a webpage that hosts an image that anyone else can just download whenever they want. It has absolutely zero value, unless you think you can sell it to a greater fool down the line.

The club knows this. They know that anyone buying these NFTs is buying them as an investment because they have no point otherwise. I don't care if the club is directly selling them as an investment or not, they know exactly what they're doing and it stinks.
