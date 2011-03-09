I'm not watching youtube vids, tell me in a paragraph.
I'll give it a go. 'Fungible' means replaceable/interchangeable. So the notion here is that they're selling something that's somehow limited or even unique. But there's nothing of any value backing that claim, so they're selling the notion that they have value. I guess you could argue caveat emptor applies for any purchase in any market, but when your ongoing 'brand' is based on a 'this means more' approach, you're on shaky ground when you start selling things to gullible people based on a craze.
That said, from a certain pespective, the whole of modern football is summed up by the NFT craze, so it's a decent bit of irony eh?
I should say, if there's a market for these, then the value is the presumption that you can sell them for a profit - a bit like the Adidas Spezial thing on 'The Boozer' - but what's missing with NFTs is a consensus on whether they have any value at all. At least with Limited Edition Adidas Spezial shoes, you can stick them on your feet and walk.