What wrong with NFT? I can think of thousands of way that normal people waste money or materialistic and sometimes non materialistic stuff. Look at betting for example. Some people really have a holier than thou attitude for NFT. Its the latest in thing for young folks and some people take it like investment similar to betting. We all took Chinese goods on the cheap, probably consume bread made from Russian grains, drive around in cars with fuel from Saudi and we lecture others on the morals and ethics of NFTs of which 99% of the folks dont understand the mechanics of such trade. Yes, these are arguably grey areas like so many things around us. No one is forcing us to buy NFTs or have a quick plunge into bets or buy some dodgy stocks. Do we lecture the broking platforms on why they hosted the stocks on their platforms. Do we hold accountable the companies who advertise on that broking platform. Its really seems more of putting something out here to say I stand against NFTs. Thats perfectly valid but to then lecture others on their choice is not correct. Crypto is a good example of changing morals as countries first banned them then adopted them. Look at middle east, you have a government backed by US in a state and its all forgiven. Same country turns rogue and everyone living there is a terrorist, govt must be toppled or war is called for. Seriously everyone should look at why we are jumping at someone who wants to buy a NFT? Is he committing a crime?