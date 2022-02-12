« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!  (Read 357 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,383
  • Twitter me bro
LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« on: Today at 02:29:20 pm »
https://metaverse.sothebys.com/lfc

This is incredibly, incredibly disappointing. Not only is the artwork awful but it comes with the usual cult-ish soundbites of future benefits and 'value'.

I get the Club want to maximise all commercial revenue but you can do that without fleecing ordinary fans. Many won't realise the likelihood of losing money here. Also pretty nasty they're using the LFC Foundation to try spin this as some sort of benevolent charitable thing. It's not.

Shame.
Logged
YNWA.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,887
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:43:59 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:29:20 pm
https://metaverse.sothebys.com/lfc

This is incredibly, incredibly disappointing. Not only is the artwork awful but it comes with the usual cult-ish soundbites of future benefits and 'value'.

I get the Club want to maximise all commercial revenue but you can do that without fleecing ordinary fans. Many won't realise the likelihood of losing money here. Also pretty nasty they're using the LFC Foundation to try spin this as some sort of benevolent charitable thing. It's not.

Shame.

Its awful isn't it. When I was younger I could go to the game with my dad and also get a scarf, a pie, a drink and a non fungible token for less than £30.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RedGuy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:53:10 pm »
It's stupid but it's not as if they're forcing anyone to buy them
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,659
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:53:42 pm »
Has anybody confirmed if the club is forcing all fans to buy these with a gun at their head?
Logged

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:53:57 pm »
I mean, what's the actual point? What are you getting for your money? What do you do with it once you have this NFT?
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,887
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 02:53:57 pm
I mean, what's the actual point? What are you getting for your money? What do you do with it once you have this NFT?

Its some really stupid internet thing, its not a particularly good look (regardless of the 'being better for the environment than 99.95% of other NFTs' or whatever). From what I understand you basically buy 'the image' but that image could also then just be deleted and you wouldn't have any recourse.

But 'fleecing ordinary fans' is genuinely amazing, another example of this particular posters ridiculous hyperbole to have a pop at the club or the clubs fans. It'd be like saying 'Fuck the club fleecing ordinary fans with their branded Fabergé eggs'. Ordinary fans aren't going to buy 'NFTs', the impact on ordinary fans is precisely none.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,826
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:03:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:53:42 pm
Has anybody confirmed if the club is forcing all fans to buy these with a gun at their head?

John Henry has just walked into my living room, put an AR-15 barrel against my temple and made buy 3, one for me and one each for the kids. He then took my kids into slavery, they have to go around Anfield tinning up houses
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,961
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 02:53:57 pm
I mean, what's the actual point? What are you getting for your money? What do you do with it once you have this NFT?

It depends on its utility.

LFC Might make it so everyone who owns these get access to certain merchandise, events, etc...


Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,563
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:04:18 pm »
I don't understand the problem, if I put a product out that scrapes ball sweat from the underside of your balls and people buy it, who's to blame here?
Logged

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:05:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:59:31 pm
Its some really stupid internet thing, its not a particularly good look (regardless of the 'being better for the environment than 99.95% of other NFTs' or whatever). From what I understand you basically buy 'the image' but that image could also then just be deleted and you wouldn't have any recourse.

But 'fleecing ordinary fans' is genuinely amazing, another example of this particular posters ridiculous hyperbole to have a pop at the club or the clubs fans. It'd be like saying 'Fuck the club fleecing ordinary fans with their branded Fabergé eggs'. Ordinary fans aren't going to buy 'NFTs', the impact on ordinary fans is precisely none.
So it's designed for people who have more money than sense? But you do have a choice and it's not compulsory to purchase from the club via an auction house?
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:04:18 pm
I don't understand the problem, if I put a product out that scrapes ball sweat from the underside of your balls and people buy it, who's to blame here?
Are we talking virtual sweat or actual sweat from your low hanging fruit?
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,563
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 03:07:00 pm
Are we talking virtual sweat or actual sweat from your low hanging fruit?

Eh either way.

I mean people do a lot online these days.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,087
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:09:04 pm »
Can't believe I've been fleeced here. How much have they taken?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,887
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:09:04 pm
Can't believe I've been fleeced here. How much have they taken?

Roughly.....£42,000.

Just wait until they fleece fans with the new gold plated burger with truffle sauce for £650 from the club burger van (other burgers will also be available at normal prices)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,854
  • YNWA
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:09:04 pm
Can't believe I've been fleeced here. How much have they taken?

I've had a word and they've decided not to charge you approx £350,000 - so we're even now and you can stop mentioning it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 