I mean, what's the actual point? What are you getting for your money? What do you do with it once you have this NFT?



Its some really stupid internet thing, its not a particularly good look (regardless of the 'being better for the environment than 99.95% of other NFTs' or whatever). From what I understand you basically buy 'the image' but that image could also then just be deleted and you wouldn't have any recourse.But 'fleecing ordinary fans' is genuinely amazing, another example of this particular posters ridiculous hyperbole to have a pop at the club or the clubs fans. It'd be like saying 'Fuck the club fleecing ordinary fans with their branded Fabergé eggs'. Ordinary fans aren't going to buy 'NFTs', the impact on ordinary fans is precisely none.