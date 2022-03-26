Watched a bit of the highlights of this match shortly before bed...



Then I had a dream... we were playing Man City, 0-0 at 85 mins. Klopp substituted Mane for a slightly overweight looking Steven Gerrard. Gerrard comes on and immediately intercepts a pass between the City keeper and left-back, fires in a beautiful low cross from the right wing that Trent would be proud of and Salah finishes at the far post.



Massive pitch invasion as Gerrard is overwhelmed and mobbed by Liverpool supporters.



Couple of minutes later we get a free-kick on the edge of the box. Up steps John Arne Riise - smashes it into the top corner - 2-0! Game over!



Then I woke up with a stiffy like John Flanagan.



Went back to sleep after that. No further dreams. Not sure if it was a league or cup match - pleasant dream mind..