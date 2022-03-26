I feel like our guys aren't taking this seriously enough.
#DalglishOut!
The Dirk is back...
Love Daniel Agger - rolls royce of a defender.
Carragher post match. Asked about the match, the Semi Final v City, and the European Cup and City;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdZZ-cftW78
That Diao never left Japan/Korea.
It's absolutely stark the contrast between him speaking there and how he speaks on Sky. Comes across as the fan we all know he is there, and genuinely likeable as an ex-player who clearly loves the club.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Daniel Agger interview after the match. What a guy. https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1507780514601656326
I loved the fact that most things (in our memory bank) dont change: Agger and Aurelio still oozing class, Stevie still the best player on the park, Downing still flattering to deceive, and Luis Garcia
offside🤗
And Baros unable to trap the ball and running it out for a corner.
