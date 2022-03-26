« previous next »
LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22

Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #80 on: March 26, 2022, 04:49:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 26, 2022, 04:48:50 pm
I feel like our guys aren't taking this seriously enough.

Gonna be a massive 3 points dropped.

Must win game.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #81 on: March 26, 2022, 04:49:53 pm »
#DalglishOut!
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #82 on: March 26, 2022, 04:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 26, 2022, 04:49:53 pm
#DalglishOut!

I have a feeling we might not see him on the bench next week...
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #83 on: March 26, 2022, 04:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 26, 2022, 04:49:53 pm
#DalglishOut!

UptheNFTs! DowntheDalglish!
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #84 on: March 26, 2022, 04:52:30 pm »
The Dirk is back...
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #85 on: March 26, 2022, 04:55:03 pm »
Quote from: stoa on March 26, 2022, 04:52:30 pm
The Dirk is back...

earlier we had Dirk out
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #86 on: March 26, 2022, 04:57:32 pm »
Garcia should get the ball and score against Barca just to prove where his loyalties lie.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #87 on: March 26, 2022, 04:58:21 pm »
Kuyt misses a sitter. He needs to be moved on, he's getting too old for Liverpool.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #88 on: March 26, 2022, 05:03:08 pm »
Some great players but they've all had their day. Get Dalglish out and go again with younger players
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #89 on: March 26, 2022, 05:04:50 pm »
Well done Barca, unlucky Liverpool. That was fun.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #90 on: March 26, 2022, 05:04:58 pm »
.
2-1 to Barcelona; full-time. Great turn-out, as ever - so lots of money raised too.  :thumbup


Gerrard goal (penalty) on 14' - https://streamable.com/dmnod2 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1507747341306114048

Roger Garcia's equalising goal for Barcelona on 44' - https://twitter.com/FAHDGIF/status/1507786131840061441

Rivaldo penalty on 54' to make it 2-1 to Barcelona - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1507760497558495239







Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/gerrard-scores-lfc-legends-beaten-barca-anfield

Gallery: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-legends-take-barca-legends-anfield








'Highlights: LFC Legends 1-2 Barca Legends' (1 minute video; from LFC):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TCbrCMhflVE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TCbrCMhflVE</a>

Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #91 on: March 26, 2022, 05:09:27 pm »
Nice day out and a bit of fun, all for a good cause
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #92 on: March 26, 2022, 05:12:58 pm »
Great words from Thommo there. Now everyone lining up for a photo with Gerrard.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #93 on: March 26, 2022, 05:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 26, 2022, 04:49:53 pm
#DalglishOut!
 

What time's the next flight to Boston.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #94 on: March 26, 2022, 05:19:04 pm »
Wonderful to see the excitement and smiles on the kids faces at seeing these legends up close....and not having seen them play competitively, just hearing it from their dads and mums.....the next generation !
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #95 on: March 26, 2022, 05:19:19 pm »
Enjoyed watching that.
All the players have a laugh, loads of kids in the ground for the first time and loads of money raised.👍🔥
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #96 on: March 26, 2022, 07:51:17 pm »
Daniel Agger interview after the match. What a guy. https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1507780514601656326
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #97 on: March 26, 2022, 08:24:06 pm »
Love Daniel Agger - rolls royce of a defender.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #98 on: March 26, 2022, 09:22:07 pm »
Carragher post match. Asked about the match, the Semi Final v City, and the European Cup and City;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdZZ-cftW78
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #99 on: March 26, 2022, 09:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on March 26, 2022, 08:24:06 pm
Love Daniel Agger - rolls royce of a defender.

He really was. If not for injuries he would likely be in the discussion as one of our best defenders (not THE best but one of) ever.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #100 on: March 26, 2022, 09:49:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 26, 2022, 09:22:07 pm
Carragher post match. Asked about the match, the Semi Final v City, and the European Cup and City;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdZZ-cftW78

It's absolutely stark the contrast between him speaking there and how he speaks on Sky. Comes across as the fan we all know he is there, and genuinely likeable as an ex-player who clearly loves the club.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 12:00:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on March 26, 2022, 03:29:21 pm
That Diao never left Japan/Korea.
I guess that was the case for Diouf as well then.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 05:40:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 26, 2022, 09:49:39 pm
It's absolutely stark the contrast between him speaking there and how he speaks on Sky. Comes across as the fan we all know he is there, and genuinely likeable as an ex-player who clearly loves the club.
Yeah. He's taken the decision to overcompensate for his obvious allegiances by being a tad mealy-mouthed about Liverpool at times. It's not terribly overdone but it can grate.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 05:51:44 pm »
Dagger looks the same!

Brendan's gone, and he's still younger than Thiago Silva .   .    . just sayin'

Surely there's a doctor in some back alley in Catalunya who can fix him up a magic pig metatarsal? Can't be that hard.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on March 26, 2022, 07:51:17 pm
Daniel Agger interview after the match. What a guy. https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1507780514601656326

Thanks for posting.

Hes so damn good at football. Great guy
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 08:32:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 26, 2022, 09:22:07 pm
Carragher post match. Asked about the match, the Semi Final v City, and the European Cup and City;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdZZ-cftW78
It's good to see him being real for a change. The puppet he is on Sly is unwatchable.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:12:53 pm »
I loved the fact that most things (in our memory bank) dont change: Agger and Aurelio still oozing class, Stevie still the best player on the park, Downing still flattering to deceive, and Luis Garciaoffside🤗
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:12:53 pm
I loved the fact that most things (in our memory bank) dont change: Agger and Aurelio still oozing class, Stevie still the best player on the park, Downing still flattering to deceive, and Luis Garciaoffside🤗

And Baros unable to trap the ball and running it out for a corner. ;D
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
And Baros unable to trap the ball and running it out for a corner. ;D

And if its not too cruel to mention, Phil Babb just as dire as always🤫
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:02:25 am »
One thing also stood out. It was clear from the start that this was a legends match, because almost all the players were wearing black boots. Some (like Little Luis) opted for white ones, but not the usual outrageous colours of today... ;)
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #110 on: Today at 05:18:39 am »
Very enjoyable game!
