Going to take my kids to this, will be their first game at Anfield Youngest is turning 4 soon so won't expect him to maintain interest for 90 minutes but should be a nice atmosphere for them, and they'll be glad in later life not to have missed out on the chance to see Kvarme, Diao and Downing grace the Anfield turf
I took the kids to the Bayern Legends a few years back as their first game, Kvarme actually smashed in the 5th goal
They did well that day, got to see Rushie, Fowler, Owen, McMananaman, Gerrard, Kuyt, Alonso and Lothar Matthaus.
I forgot this game was on and I'm working otherwise would have took the kids again. Mate of mine is going and then has a backstage meet and greet with Kenny at the Empire on Sunday