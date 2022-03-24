« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22  (Read 1634 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,467
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« on: March 24, 2022, 01:45:23 pm »
Watch Liverpool FC Legends take on their Barcelona counterparts at Anfield live with us on Saturday.

A host of Reds heroes  including Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Dirk Kuyt, Sami Hyypia and lots more  return to L4 for a special occasion in order to raise vital funds for LFC Foundation.

Proceeds raised from the match will also help The Owen McVeigh Foundation, Right to Play, Forever Reds and the Barça Foundation.

Fans can purchase a virtual ticket for £1.99 to stream the 3pm GMT kick-off on Facebook Live.

https://www.facebook.com/events/491385972610253



I believe Luis Garcia is scheduled to play one half with Barca and the other with LFC.

Prematch generally starts an hour before kickoff.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,620
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #1 on: March 24, 2022, 03:26:24 pm »

Should be a decent game - and always good to see some old faces return.

The full squad list - https://foundation.liverpoolfc.com/news/foundation-news/452289-full-squad-list-lfc-legends-vs-barcelona-legends

A bit more about the game on the Liverpool site - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/watch-liverpool-fc-legends-v-barca-legends


The match is also live on the LFC TV channel (www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv for listings - coverage starts at 1.30pm)


Quote from: 4pool on March 24, 2022, 01:45:23 pm

Fans can purchase a virtual ticket for £1.99 to stream the 3pm GMT kick-off on Facebook Live.

https://www.facebook.com/events/491385972610253

^ decent price that - with with all proceeds going to the LFC Foundation.

Seems you don't need to have a facebook account either - going on the 'Anyone on or off Facebook' text in the above link.

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,106
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #2 on: March 24, 2022, 03:56:58 pm »
Going to take my kids to this, will be their first game at Anfield ;D Youngest is turning 4 soon so won't expect him to maintain interest for 90 minutes but should be a nice atmosphere for them, and they'll be glad in later life not to have missed out on the chance to see Kvarme, Diao and Downing grace the Anfield turf :lmao
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #3 on: March 24, 2022, 04:01:21 pm »
Bought tickets for my folks, my Mum has never been to Anfield, shes ridiculously excited, more so now Gerrard is involved. 
Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #4 on: March 24, 2022, 04:19:56 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March 24, 2022, 03:56:58 pm
Going to take my kids to this, will be their first game at Anfield ;D Youngest is turning 4 soon so won't expect him to maintain interest for 90 minutes but should be a nice atmosphere for them, and they'll be glad in later life not to have missed out on the chance to see Kvarme, Diao and Downing grace the Anfield turf :lmao

Makes you think what is classed as a legend these days!. Barca have a tasty team there!
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,865
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #5 on: March 24, 2022, 04:53:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March 24, 2022, 03:56:58 pm
Going to take my kids to this, will be their first game at Anfield ;D Youngest is turning 4 soon so won't expect him to maintain interest for 90 minutes but should be a nice atmosphere for them, and they'll be glad in later life not to have missed out on the chance to see Kvarme, Diao and Downing grace the Anfield turf :lmao

I took the kids to the Bayern Legends a few years back as their first game, Kvarme actually smashed in the 5th goal ;D

They did well that day, got to see Rushie, Fowler, Owen, McMananaman, Gerrard, Kuyt, Alonso and Lothar Matthaus.

I forgot this game was on and I'm working otherwise would have took the kids again. Mate of mine is going and then has a backstage meet and greet with Kenny at the Empire on Sunday
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:26:20 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on March 24, 2022, 04:19:56 pm
Makes you think what is classed as a legend these days!. Barca have a tasty team there!
There are definitely a few names in our team where the term "legend" is being used very kindly.
Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,106
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:37:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2022, 04:53:48 pm
I took the kids to the Bayern Legends a few years back as their first game, Kvarme actually smashed in the 5th goal ;D

They did well that day, got to see Rushie, Fowler, Owen, McMananaman, Gerrard, Kuyt, Alonso and Lothar Matthaus.


I'm being a bit unfair, there are some cracking players for us, and they're the players I've grown up supporting more or less so it's great to see them again. Dudek, Agger, Hyypia, Gerrard, McManaman, Berger, Kuyt, Garcia, Maxi. Brilliant stuff.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,865
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:37:54 am
I'm being a bit unfair, there are some cracking players for us, and they're the players I've grown up supporting more or less so it's great to see them again. Dudek, Agger, Hyypia, Gerrard, McManaman, Berger, Kuyt, Garcia, Maxi. Brilliant stuff.

Oh I'd be telling them how shit some of them were too ;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,620
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:21:49 pm »

Hang on... no Biscan in this?!!! Philistines! www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265485.msg13437928#msg13437928 ;D



'Inside Training: LFC Legends reunite ahead of Barca friendly, Gerrard back in Red':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PKgW04ZWX88" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PKgW04ZWX88</a>

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:45:44 pm »
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,620
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:02:14 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,858
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm »
The oldies are training at Kirkby today. They'll be knackered after 10 minutes.  ;D
Offline GOD-9

  • Biff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
  • Robert Bernard Fowler
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm »
Anybody having any issues downloading their e-ticket for this ? I got my email confirmation and trying to add to my iPhone wallet but when I click the link on the email its just a plain blank screen that wont seem to load ? 🤦🏻‍♂️
Youll Never Walk Alone

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,467
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm
The oldies are training at Kirkby today. They'll be knackered after 10 minutes.  ;D

Their training vid..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKgW04ZWX88
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,879
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:18:17 am »
Still reckon Aurelio could do a job at a decent level, one of my favourite ever players.
AHA!

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,277
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:14:49 am »
Is Divock playing?
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,297
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:59:50 am »
Got a big dumb grin on my face watching that Inside Training vid, nostalgia overload
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.
