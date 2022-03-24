Watch Liverpool FC Legends take on their Barcelona counterparts at Anfield live with us on Saturday.A host of Reds heroes  including Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Dirk Kuyt, Sami Hyypia and lots more  return to L4 for a special occasion in order to raise vital funds for LFC Foundation.Proceeds raised from the match will also help The Owen McVeigh Foundation, Right to Play, Forever Reds and the Barça Foundation.Fans can purchase a virtual ticket for £1.99 to stream the 3pm GMT kick-off on Facebook Live.I believe Luis Garcia is scheduled to play one half with Barca and the other with LFC.Prematch generally starts an hour before kickoff.