Fans can purchase a virtual ticket for £1.99 to stream the 3pm GMT kick-off on Facebook Live.



https://www.facebook.com/events/491385972610253



Should be a decent game - and always good to see some old faces return.The full squad list - https://foundation.liverpoolfc.com/news/foundation-news/452289-full-squad-list-lfc-legends-vs-barcelona-legends A bit more about the game on the Liverpool site - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/watch-liverpool-fc-legends-v-barca-legends The match is also live on the LFC TV channel ( www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv for listings - coverage starts at 1.30pm)^ decent price that - with with all proceeds going to the LFC Foundation.Seems you don't need to have a facebook account either - going on the 'Anyone on or off Facebook' text in the above link.